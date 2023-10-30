A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.: A2Z's Cust2Mate Secures First Purchase Order to Deliver Smart Carts to Monoprix Stores

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:AZ)(TSXV:AZ)($AZ), a global leader in innovative technology solutions, announced that, further to its announcements from June 21, 2023 and September 20, 2023 of its channel partnership with IR2S intended to deploy 30,000 smart carts across France between 2023 and 2026 to leading retail chains in France, A2Z Cust2mate has received the first purchase order to deliver smart carts to Monoprix stores.

Recognized as a leading and well-established brand in France, Monoprix operates a diverse portfolio of over 700 locations1 and operates as part of the Casino Group, which has a global footprint spanning over 11,500 locations worldwide.2

The initial phase of this strategic partnership involves the delivery of 250 smart carts, with anticipation for deployment at 20 select Monoprix locations starting within the current quarter of 2023.

Guy Mordoch, CEO of Cust2Mate, stated, "We are thrilled to announce our first purchase order from the IR2S partnership for delivery to such a prestigious French retail chain. I believe that we, together with IR2S, are well positioned to further expand our presence in the French market with our new detachable smart carts that enable an elevated shopping experience for customers."

Marc Dahan, CEO of IR2S, said, "I am delighted that the partnership with Cust2mate has taken off so smoothly. Through the powerful synergy of Cust2Mate's smart carts and IR2S's integration prowess and market presence, we are well-positioned to meet and hopefully surpass our target in France. From deep and many years of knowledge of the food retail market in France, we are convinced that Cust2Mate's smart carts will provide an important and necessary solution in many groceries in France."

About A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is an advanced proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping chart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

