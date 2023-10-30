Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
30.10.2023 | 14:10
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

APF Holdings invites to a webinar about the latest changes to IPO

APF Holdings invites to participate in th webinar on the latest changes to IPO
- the offer period extension and share price reduction 

The webinar in English will be held on October 31 at 11:30 AM (EET).

The webinar will be hosted by Jurijs Adamovics, group founder and Chairman of
the Management Board and Maris Vainovskis, Senior partner at ZAB Eversheds
Sutherland Bitans, the legal consultant on APF Holdings IPO process. 

Sign up for the webinar via the following link:
https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EnHiS6chTPKn1LBWu7gsVw 


After filling in the application, attendees will receive a link to the webinar
and instructions in their e-mail. When connecting to the Zoom webinar for the
first time, you will be asked to download the app. 

After the presentation, a question and answer session will take place.
Attendees are welcome to send their questions until October 30 to the e-mail
ieva.unda@nasdaq.com or submit them through the registration link. 

Main terms of the offering
APF Holdings is offering up to 1 027 930 shares (plus up to 103 000 additional
shares pursuant to an over-allotment option if exercised) to investors in
Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania. The price of one share is 5.11 EUR. Offering
will take place untill November 3rd. 

Shares are planned to be listed on the Nasdaq Riga First North shortly after
the IPO. 

Additional information about the shares public offering (IPO) is available
here: apf.lv 

About APF Holdings
JSC APF Holdings was founded in 2017 by Jurijs Adamovics in order to take over
and modernize a 60-year-old poultry factory based in Aluksne. Today, JSC APF
Holdings comprises a group of companies involved in poultry farming, production
and marketing of chicken eggs, as well as production of gas and organic
fertilizers related to the poultry production process. The group of companies
includes LLC Aluksnes putnu ferma (poultry farming and egg production), LLC APF
Trading (chicken egg wholesale), LLC Oluksne (poultry farming and egg
production services), LLC APF Energy (gas and organic fertilizer production)
and LLC Preilu putni (poultry farming, breeding of young birds). Jurijs
Adamovics is the key shareholder of APF Holdings. 

Additional information
Jana Garanca
Head of Marketing and Digital Projects
+371 26408922
Jana.garanca@apfholdings.lv

The information contained in this announcement does not constitute investment
advice nor a proposal. Any investment decision should be made based on the
Prospectus available at apf.lv
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.