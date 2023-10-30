Kaleidoscope,the interactive record label powered by LifeScore Music, has announced the release of "Space for Sleep (Kaleidoscope Remix)", a collaborative release with critically acclaimed independent recording artist Sleeping At Last.The collaboration features a reimagining of Sleeping At Last's 2017's "Atlas: Space" compilation, expanded as a long-play sleep record, and marks the first of Kaleidoscope's releases developed with another artist's catalog.

"I couldn't think of a better collaborator with us than Sleeping At Last. I've been fortunate to have performed in concert with Ryan, and have seen first hand the effect his music has on a live audience. His music is exotic and wondrous and the results of our collaboration with him speak for themselves this is music to sleep and dream to" says Philip Sheppard, LifeScore's Co-Founder

"LifeScore's technology allows artists to unleash the potential of their music to play and augment in thrilling ways. All music at the spark of creation and composition is improvised. We've found a way to bring these goosebumps of spontaneity back to much-loved songs and compositions."

The label, which launched on October 6th, features a catalog of long form, experiential music, featuring content recorded by LifeScore musicians, in addition to content from other well-known artists. Using generative AI technologies to extend and remix original compositions, Kaleidoscope brings listeners an array of immersive content, designed to accompany specific moods and experiences.

"It's been such a joy to collaborate with Kaleidoscope on this reimagining of my Space album" adds Ryan O'Neal, Sleeping At Last.

"Through a beautiful balance of talent and technology, Kaleidoscope has transformed these songs into a lush and calming 8-hour soundtrack to sleep, meditate, write or to just get lost while you listen. I've found myself entranced by these remixes, and am so delighted to get to share them! I'm Hoping 'Space for Sleep' gives you space for a truly good night or day of rest."

By bringing these technologies to an artist's existing masterpieces, in addition to new recordings, LifeScore aims to bring an extended lifecycle to recorded music. Not only will listeners be re-introduced to some of their favorite music, but artists will also be able to expand the impact and reach of their material.

"When you've been through the whole process of creating a song and you finally finish it, it's almost like a closed book: That's it, the song is packaged." says Matt Hawken, one of LifeScore's associate composers. "And there's great accomplishment and satisfaction and relief in that. But at the same time, there's a sadness that the book is now closed. Our process opens the book back up again. Your song your project takes on a new life, lives again, and is constantly evolving."

"Space for Sleep (Kaleidoscope Remix)" will be available across streaming platforms and download services on November 3, and is available for pre-save hereOther releases from Kaleidoscope are available here

About LifeScore Music

LifeScore is the generative music platform embracing AI for the benefit of artists. We work with artists and businesses to deliver the next evolution of musical experience: music that listens to you.??

We begin with the raw materials for our music recorded at world renowned studios, as well as master recordings provided by artists. Under the direction of our team of world-class composers, these recordings are transformed by our patented technology to generate remixes and variations in new musical themes or to support activities like sleep, energy, relaxation, and focus.

Investors in LifeScore include Warner Music Group, Octopus Ventures, and IDEO.

About Sleeping At Last

Sleeping At Last is the moniker of Chicago-based singer-songwriter, producer, and composer Ryan O'Neal. With more than 2.8 billion streams on Spotify and Apple Music, the artist has been featured on more than 100 popular movies, television shows and performances including The Twilight Saga, Grey's Anatomy, The Voice, and Superbowl commercials.

