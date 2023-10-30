ProSymmetry: Tempus Resource Announces Integration With Jira

Agile Teams Can Utilize Resource Management Platform for Informed Decision Making

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / ProSymmetry, a global leader in resource portfolio management and makers of the purpose-built resource management solution Tempus Resource, is announcing its integration with Jira, a leading software development tool for agile teams. With this collaboration, Tempus customers can maximize productivity and track work items from Jira within the Tempus platform.

Agile teams who need to track, manage and visualize all efforts across planning intervals for informed decision making can utilize the Tempus Resource platform and import data from Jira, including epics, sprints, tasks and issues created within Jira. The integration helps resource managers streamline workflow, optimize resources and maximize productivity. Tempus users can download the Tempus Resource app from the Atlassian Marketplace to sync Jira projects and task into Tempus.

"As agile delivery becomes more ubiquitous, ProSymmetry will ensure that our Tempus customers can combine their agile efforts with our resource management platform to maximize efficiency. This integration with Jira helps combine the best of agile planning and resource planning," says Sean Pales, ProSymmetry Founder.

Jira users and resource management leaders who are not currently using Tempus but are interested in exploring its features can arrange a demo with the Tempus team by visiting https://www.prosymmetry.com/schedule-demo.

About ProSymmetry

ProSymmetry, a global leader in resource portfolio management, provides resource management solutions to large enterprises including many Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies with its proprietary platform Tempus Resource. Tempus Resource, recently included in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting, is a purpose-built resource forecasting and capacity planning solution for strategic business decisions. With capabilities including bulk resource forecasting, skills and talent management, portfolio and resource capacity reporting and interactive scenario planning and what-if analysis, Tempus gives organizations actionable intelligence and cutting-edge analytics. For more information, visit www.prosymmetry.com.

# # #

For media inquiries, contact:

Melissa Stoloff

West Ash Communications

Office 480-788-9378

melissa@westash.com

Contact Information

Greg Bailey

Vice President Resource Management

gbailey@prosymmetry.com

(713) 985-9997

SOURCE: ProSymmetry

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/797235/tempus-resource-announces-integration-with-jira