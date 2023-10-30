The 30th Anniversary of the Administrative Professionals Conference Marks Record Attendance in a Successful Return to Las Vegas

2024 plan announced: October 27-30, 2024 in Aurora, Colorado

PORTLAND, ME / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / The 30th anniversary of the Administrative Professionals Conference (APC), the premier international training conference for executive and administrative assistants, celebrated a successful return to Las Vegas for its 2023 event, held Oct. 22-25 at Caesars Palace. In a return to pre-pandemic engagement, the 2023 show produced by the American Society of Administrative Professionals (ASAP), welcomed more than 2,500 administrative professionals from around the world for essential training and skill-building, professional growth, and connection with other attendees and service providers.

"Many pearls of wisdom were shared during this landmark 30th anniversary conference, giving professionals the opportunity to grow and return to their work empowered," said Administrative Professionals Conference's event director, Meggan Kilmurry. She continued, "There was incredible demand for this year's program-aligned with pre-pandemic levels-and plans for 2024 are underway, which will take APC to new heights via the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Aurora, Colorado."

This year's robust conference program explored some of the most important issues facing the profession, from diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging to the impact-and opportunities-of artificial intelligence. Panel discussions and learning sessions offered interactive talks and workshops covering topics such as leadership, time management, technology, and career advancement, with attention paid to the critical challenges of, and solutions for, the admin role.

The three-day conference offered an impressive lineup of speakers with advice on navigating the unknown and bringing their best selves to the profession. Celebrated author Celeste Headlee delivered an inspiring keynote address exploring the science-based fundamentals of communication and the power of discussion. Wema Hoover, a diversity, equity, and inclusion leader, and Shola Richards, CEO and founder of Go Together Global, also delivered keynote remarks on how difference can make a difference, and the power of resilience.

Among the show's impressive offerings were ample opportunities for connecting with peers and industry leaders during Think Tank Roundtables and social events, like a Vegas-inspired scavenger hunt. An Innovation Hub brought together leaders in AI and opportunities to learn how to apply the technology to the administrative profession. A new podcast from ASAP, The Admin Edge, also recorded episodes with expert guests onsite, with the first season set to launch in early 2024.

Standout administrative professionals were in the spotlight at APC 2023, recognized for their significant contributions to their organizations and positive impact on the workplace. The recipient of the ASAP Impact Award was Colorado-based Andrea Shaffran, the executive assistant to eight executives, district secretary for the board of directors, and designated election official for the Aspen Valley Hospital District. Texas-based Tracy Medearis, senior executive assistant at Advanced Micro Devices, was honored with The ASAP DEIB Award for her dedication to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.

Plans for the Administrative Professionals Conference 2024 are in motion. It will be held at The Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, CO, Oct. 27-30, 2024. Attendees can register here.

Photos from Administrative Professionals Conference 2023 are available here.

About Administrative Professionals Conference

The Administrative Professionals Conference (APC) is the premier international training conference for administrative professionals, offering opportunities for skill-building and career advancement. With a 30-year history of excellence, APC brings thousands of office professionals from around the world together for education and connection and empowers them to achieve their full professional potential. Learn more at www.apcevent.com.

About ASAP

At 84,000+ members and growing, American Society of Administrative Professionals (ASAP) is the largest international association for executive assistants and administrative professionals. The Portland, Maine-based organization was founded in 2005 as a resource and community for members seeking to navigate the ever-evolving business climate and develop the skills they need to advance their careers. ASAP provides the latest role-specific training and its own online certification program, Professional Administrative Certification of Excellence (PACE). It produces three annual events: the industry-leading Administrative Professionals Conference (APC), Executive Assistants' Summit and EA Ignite. For more information, visit www.asaporg.com.

Media Contacts:

Jamie Scalici/Jenna Bush

Mower

212-980-9194 / 212-284-9936

jscalici@mower.com/jbush@mower.com

SOURCE: Administrative Professionals Conference

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/796781/the-30th-anniversary-of-the-administrative-professionals-conference-marks-record-attendance-in-a-successful-return-to-las-vegas