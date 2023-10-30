thebigword's 11-Year Milestone: Transforming Defence Through Technological Innovation

LEEDS, England, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- thebigword, a global leader in language solutions, proudly commemorates over a decade of experience in the defence industry with the continuous evolution of their language technology.

The significant milestone not only highlights over a decade of unwavering commitment to the global defence sector, but also showcases remarkable technological advancements and transformative changes in how thebigword supports missions worldwide.

With over a decade of experience, thebigword's defence division has been a trusted partner to the Department of Defense (DOD), the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and NATO. In this time, the company has played a pivotal role in numerous international defence and security missions, earning the respect and trust of clients worldwide.

Since launching in 2012, thebigword's defence division has seen a number of developments to their technology, constantly adapting to the changing needs of the defence sector. The latest advancements, their WordSynk technology, enables thebigword to efficiently match the right individuals with specific mission requirements, resulting in faster and more effective worldwide deployments, from the Middle East to Europe.

thebigword has consistently supported the British Government and its allies in operations at home and abroad, including regions such as Saudi Arabia, Ukraine and the United States. The company also has an impressive track record in supporting Arabic-based operations, having successfully executed large-scale programs in regions like Afghanistan and Iraq.

Mark Rice, Managing Director of thebigword's Defence and Interpreting Division said: "We are delighted to be able to celebrate 11 years of experience in the defence sector and continue to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to the safety and success of missions globally. Our WordSynk technology is a testament to our evolution since we started, as well as our efforts to provide the best possible support to our clients and partners."

Since launching the division in 2012, thebigword has provided a historic shift to a sector of the industry that has seen limited technological advancements. This company's adaptability marks devotion to advancing language and communication solutions for defence and security missions.

