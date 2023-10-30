BITGET

Bitget Becomes One of the First Exchanges to List Celestia (TIA)



30-Oct-2023 / 14:40 CET/CEST

NEWS RELEASE BY BITGET Victoria, Seychelles | October 30, 2023 08:57 AM Eastern Daylight Time Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency derivatives and copy trading platform, is thrilled to announce to be one of the first centralized exchanges to list TIA , the native cryptocurrency of Celestia' s groundbreaking blockchain ecosystem. This strategic listing of Celestia's token on Bitget opens up new avenues for users to explore the limitless potential of modular blockchains and experience the benefits of data availability and roll-up technology in a timely manner. TIA token, the lifeblood of Celestia's ecosystem, will be available for trading on Bitget's secure and user-friendly platform starting late October or early November. This listing marks a significant milestone for both Bitget and Celestia, as it brings together two innovative communities in the blockchain industry to drive mass adoption and foster collaboration among them. Celestia's groundbreaking blockchain ecosystem has garnered support from prominent investors, including Binance Labs, Interchain Foundation, Bain Capital Crypto, Polychain Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Jump Crypto, Placeholder, and many others. These investments made by industry-leading players further validate Celestia's innovative approach and highlight the immense potential of its modular blockchain design. Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget, expressed her excitement about the listing, "We are thrilled to list TIA token as one of the first centralized exchanges and provide our users with priority access to Celestia's revolutionary blockchain ecosystem. Celestia's modular approach and focus on data availability and rollups align perfectly with our vision of empowering users with cutting-edge technologies. This listing reaffirms our commitment to offering our users the most innovative and promising projects in the crypto space." Celestia's modular blockchain design represents a paradigm shift in the industry, enabling specialized blockchains to optimize performance and scalability for specific functions. With data availability at its core, Celestia ensures the security and transparency of transactions, allowing anyone to inspect the ledger and verify its integrity. The integration of rollups further enhances the ecosystem's efficiency, as transaction data is published to Celestia and made available for users while benefiting from the platform's robust security measures. Bitget's listing of TIA tokens reflects its dedication to providing its users with access to cutting-edge projects that have the potential to shape the future of blockchain technology. By expanding its portfolio to include Celestia's ecosystem, Bitget continues to position itself as a leading exchange at the forefront of innovation. About Bitget Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL. For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet Contact Details Bitget Rachel Cheung media@bitget.com Company Website https://www.bitget.com/



