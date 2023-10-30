ICS.CX: New Website Confronts Halloween Horror: The Customer Service Monster

ICS.cx releases comic-inspired website to energize drab world of Customer eXperience software

MEDFORD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / "There's a customer service crisis," says Ken Kiernan, President of ICS.cx. "Ask anyone, and they will tell you their latest horrifying customer service story. The frightening thing is that customer service is getting worse even while technology dramatically improves service and reduces costs."

The new ICS.cx site demonstrates how customers can communicate through their preferred channel: schedule an appointment, engage in a Live Chat, or call, text or email directly from ICS.cx on the Contact page.

"The customer experience industry is a terrifying mash of acronyms and mystery meat. Customer service should mean something," says Kiernan. "Like better answers to customers' questions and faster solutions to problems." ICS.cx replaces pages of complex technology with its superhero's toolbelt and straightforward descriptions of ICS.cx services.

A four-time NICE Partner of the Year (NICE), ICS.cx excels in customer experience solutions (abbreviated "CX") for contact centers.

The new site was designed by Glenn Paul, ICS VP Marketing, and Oliver Hoffman, Creative Director of ThinkFeelRespond. Lead artist John Martin, Oliver Hoffman and Haley Wagner defined the ICS Hero character.

ICS.cx' mission is to help its customers become Customer Service Heroes. Qualified leads can receive a free ICS Hero cape and ICS comic book on the Contact page.

ICS.cx' name is its website address: www.ics.cx

About ICS

Since 2007, ICS has excelled in state-of-the-art customer experience systems. From call recording, ICS expanded to every aspect of contact center management - including legal, reporting, and compliance requirements.

ICS has the knowledge to reduce operational costs, improve productivity, and contribute to a company's brand value. ICS designs, installs, and supports CX solutions, driving customer engagement and encouraging agents through best-in-class AI, Omnichannel, and Automation solutions.

Key accomplishments

Four-time NICE Services Partner of the Year

#1 NICE-certified installer and service provider in the U.S.

Over 1000 Contact Centers served

26 Fortune 500 companies consulted

Over 100,000 agents supported

IAC Award, Best Telecommunication Online Campaign

ISO 27001 Certified

Attachments

ICS.cx Browser Home Screen 300 dpi 8"x4" http://bit.ly/ICScx

ICS.cx Browser Tool Belt Screen 300 dpi 8"x4" bit.ly/3MnoAJk

ICS.cx Mobile Home Screen 300 dpi 3"x5.86" bit.ly/40g5WbQ

ICS.cx Mobile Tool Belt Screen 300 dpi 3"x5.86" bit.ly/3SlmygE

Contact:

Glenn Paul, VP, Marketing

609-306-2180

glenn.paul@ics.cx

SOURCE: ICS.CX

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/797444/new-website-confronts-halloween-horror-the-customer-service-monster