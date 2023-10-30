EvokAI Creative Labs Inc.: EvokAI Creative Labs Receives CE Mark Approval for Its MDM Flex Sensor to Transform the Management of Parkinson's Disease

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWORE / October 30, 2023 / EvokAI Creative Labs Inc. (TSXV:OKAI)(OTCQB:OKAIF) ("EvokAI" or the "Company"), a leading MedTech AI-powered company dedicated to the development of transformational and innovative technologies for the healthcare sector, is pleased to announce that its latest technology "MDM Flex Sensor" has received the CE Mark approval, a significant milestone that paves the way for further advancements in the field of movement disorder monitoring. The integration of this state-of-the-art micro sensor into the EvokAI Movement Disorder Monitor ("MDM") is poised to revolutionize patient care and significantly improve their quality of life.

"Securing the CE mark allows us to expand our market reach in Europe while we prepare to bring the technology to the U.S. market. The study "The Economic Burden of Parkinson's Disease" estimated that the total cost of Parkinson's disease to individuals, families, and the U.S. government is $51.9 billion annually. Our technology has the potential to transform the way movement disorders are diagnosed, monitored, and treated. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and advanced sensor fusion, the MDM Flex Sensor can provide insights into movement disorders that were previously unattainable, considerably reducing this economic burden," said Alejandro Antalich, CEO of EvokAI Creative Labs.

Key Features of this major achievement:

CE mark approval is a rigorous process that demonstrates the product's compliance with European Union health and safety standards. This certification enhances EvokAI's credibility and builds trust with customers, healthcare professionals, and regulatory authorities.

With access to the European Economic Area ("EEA") market and enhanced credibility, EvokAI expects increased sales and revenue. Healthcare providers and institutions purchase and implement technology that meets regulatory standards.

MDM Flex Sensor offers a comprehensive and precise assessment of movement disorders, enabling healthcare professionals to monitor patients' progress with unparalleled accuracy.

With real-time data on patients' responses to medication, physicians can create personalized treatment plans that maximize the effectiveness of their interventions.

Patients can experience enhanced quality of life as their treatments become more tailored to their specific needs, minimizing side effects and optimizing symptom control.

About EvokAI Creative Labs Inc.

EvokAI is a MedTech AI-powered company dedicated to the development of transformational and innovative technologies for the modern healthcare sector. We deploy machine learning models to search medical data and uncover insights to help improve health outcomes, patient experiences, drug development, preclinical and clinical decisions and provide more accurate diagnoses. EvokAI tailors its AI algorithms across the whole healthcare system, from hospitals, private clinics, research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, to medical professionals, patients, healthy individuals aiming at preventing any kind of disease and beyond, protecting the aging genome.

