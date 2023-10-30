GoDaddy: 2022 .gay Impact Report | Partner Spotlight

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / GoDaddy



As originally published in the 2022 .gay Impact Report

Partner Spotlight

.gay knows that every coming out story is unique, and that being out and proud is very powerful. To commemorate National Coming Out Day 2022, .gay teamed up with Porkbun, a registrar partner to celebrate personal coming out stories.

Together, they collaborated with an incredible group of LGBTQIA+ content creators. These courageous individuals, who are living authentically and continuing to inspire daily, shared their coming out story with the goal of encouraging others with their own coming out journeys.

The outcome, .gay domain names were activated for each of the creators, which were then redirected to their existing website, social media or platform of their choice. This tells internet users that representation matters.

The BornDotGay campaign highlighted coming out as a brave and beautiful act. It introduced .gay to thousands of people and generated more than 250,000 impressions across various platforms - all in a single day.

This year, .gay partnered with dozens of LGBTQIA+ nonprofit organizations, community impact groups, brands and individuals working to create a safer world for queer and trans people - both online and in the real world.

Visit www.Community.gay for a collection of interviews with a selection of .gay's 2023 community partners.

Ali Forney Center Play OUT Apparel Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce PTM Foundation CenterLink QDoc Queer Documentary Film Festival COLAGE Qweerty Gamers Equaldex Rainbow Labs Equality New Mexico Rainbow Rose Center GATE Seacoast Outright GLAAD SQSH (St. Louis Queer+ Support Helpline) GLAPN StartOut Imperial Sovereign Rose Court of Oregon T.A.K.E. Kill Rock Stars The Ally Coalition LGBT Center of Greater Reading The Center for Positive Sexuality Oasis Center LGBT National Help Center The North Idaho Pride Alliance LGBTQ Relationship Center of Iowa The Phluid Phoundation Louisville Youth Group The Venture Out Project // One-N-Ten Utah Pride Center Planned Parenthood Trans Tech Social Youth Pride, Inc.

View and download the full 2022 .gay Impact Report here.

About .gay

The .gay domain extension provides a distinctive digital space devoted to connecting and celebrating members of LGBTQIA+ communities and their allies. For individuals, organizations, businesses and brands, .gay serves as a virtual Pride flag and inclusive badge of honor. For every new domain registered, .gay donates 20% of registration revenue to LGBTQIA+ nonprofit groups to help address key issues facing these communities.

About GoDaddy Registry

GoDaddy Registry is one of the world's largest domain registry providers. We operate top-level domains (TLDs) on behalf of sovereign nations, city governments, global brands and other domain registries. With more than two decades of industry leadership, we serve as the Registry Operator for industry-leading TLDs like .co, .us, .biz and .nyc -- and manage the backend registry technology for hundreds more.

