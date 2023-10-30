Mary Kay Ash Foundation Awards $1.2 Million in Cancer Research Grants To Find Cures for Cancers Affecting Women

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / Guided by Mary Kay Ash's dream to enrich the lives of women everywhere, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation raises and distributes funds to invest in breakthrough cancer research to find cures for cancers affecting women and ending domestic violence against women.

Since 1996, the Foundation has awarded more than 270 cancer research grants totaling over $26 million to innovative, translational cancer research projects around the country. Each year, the Foundation funds research efforts, along with critical cancer care support programs and services. The Foundation remains unwavering in its commitment to focusing on finding cures for cancers affecting women.

The Mary Kay Ash Foundation takes a holistic approach to grant-giving efforts to ensure supporting research programs that are innovative and help spark additional research throughout the world.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mary Kay Ash FoundationSM awarded 12 cancer research grants totaling $1.2 million in support of innovative/translational research efforts. Researchers from the country's top accredited universities and institutes received $100,000 grants to further conduct groundbreaking research in cancers primarily affecting women, potentially leading to better detection, prognosis, and treatment options.

Click here to access a full list of 2023 Mary Kay Ash Foundation Cancer Research Grant recipients, and previous years' recipients.

To learn more about our cancer research grants, eligibility, and requirements for applying, along with cancer-related programs and support services funded by Mary Kay Ash Foundation, visit our website.

