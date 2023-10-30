Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Spekulation für KW 44: InnoCan vor heftigem Kurssprung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CPVB | ISIN: SE0015797352 | Ticker-Symbol: 6XF
Frankfurt
30.10.23
09:15 Uhr
0,019 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TWIIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TWIIK AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
30.10.2023 | 15:46
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Twiik AB receives observation status (552/23)

On October 27, 2023, Twiik AB (the "Company") disclosed its interim report for
the third quarter of 2023 with information on the Company's financial
situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Twiik AB (TWIIK, ISIN code SE0015797352, order book ID 223174) shall be given
observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.