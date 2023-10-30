IMC Exploration Group Plc - Annual Financial Report

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY IMC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR 1 ST JULY 2022 TO 30 TH JUNE 2023

IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Chairman's Statement for the year ended 30 June 2023

The Directors of IMC Exploration Group plc ("IMC" or the "Company") are pleased to present the audited financial results for IMC for the twelve months to 30th June 2023.

The financial statements which follow are extracted from, but do not constitute, the audited annual financial report of the Company for the above period. The unedited full text of the annual financial report is being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism , as well as on the Company's website https://www.imcexploration.com .

The year to end June 2023 has been very important and exciting for IMC and its shareholders as have the subsequent few months, culminating in approval of the acquisition of MVI Ireland s.r.o., the owner of Assat LLC that owns the Karaberd Mine, an operating gold mine located in Lori Marz, northern Armenia. This acquisition, as approved at the EGM which took place on 26th October 2023, will be transformative for IMC. The Company will no longer be just a minerals exploration company but a mining company as well. The acquisition of the Karaberd Mine and the completion of a metals extraction facility, to be leased by IMC with an option to purchase, will serve the existing strategic direction of IMC, while expanding the geographic scope of its operations.

Although Covid-19 and the completion of re-structuring requirements related to Assat LLC delayed the acquisition, IMC during that period continued to develop relationships in Armenia at national and local level and has developed a pipeline of other prospective projects which IMC hopes will come to fruition in the coming year.

IMC continues with its gold and copper exploration programmes in South East Ireland. Copper is an important part of the green energy transition. It is considered to be the most cost-effective conductive material. The critical role copper will play in achieving the Paris climate goals cannot be overstated. IMC will be part of this new green transition and is in the enviable position of having the Avoca copper mine on its licence area. Previous production from the Avoca Mine is estimated to have totalled 16Mt grading c. 0.6% Cu from banded, vein and disseminated sulphides hosted by the upper Ordovician Duncannon Group. The total in situ copper resource at Avoca is believed to have exceeded 100Mt at 0.2% Cu (Sheppard, 2007).

In addition, IMC has a mineral-rich supply of spoils and tailings with a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) showing amongst other minerals, 2.6k tonnes copper contained in the 1.87m tonnes spoils and tailings that are above surface.

Gold is widely considered to be an alternative universal currency. IMC holds six prospecting licences in the southeast of Ireland that are highly prospective for gold mineralization. Three of these licences are within, or cover the strike extent of, the Avoca volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralized belt in Co. Wicklow, an area having highly anomalous gold (Au) values in bedrock, soils and stream sediments.

IMC has established an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of c. 20,000 ounces of gold and 600,000 oz's of silver on part of the spoils and tailings from the historic East Avoca Mine. IMC continues its exploration programme in conjunction with our collaboration partners Trinity College Dublin and are presently carrying out geological work on the ground in Co. Wicklow.

Furthermore, the Irish government previously commissioned a feasibility study in regard to remediation of the Avoca spoils and tailings site which extends to c. 155 acres, and the European Commission also considers remediation of such sites to be a priority. In that regard, and arising from meetings IMC has had with the China National Geological Mining Corporation ("CGM") who have significant experience in remediation of such sites, IMC commissioned a drone survey of the Avoca site, and intends to put together a project to both extract metals from the spoils and tailings and to remediate the site.

IMC's North Wexford gold project consists of three properties. Two of these are prospective for gold and VMS mineralization, and an adjacent property is prospective for orogenic gold mineralization.

There is no doubt that this is an exciting time for IMC, particularly as our shareholders have approved the acquisition of the Karaberd mine in Armenia. This acquisition when completed, together with the anticipation of further new projects in Armenia will complement our Irish projects in Wicklow and Wexford. With the current high price of silver, gold and copper there has never been a better time for IMC and its shareholders.

Eamon P. O'Brien,

Executive Chairman,

Dublin, 27 th October 2023

IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the year ended 30thJune 2023

Continuing Operations

2023 2022 Administrative expenses (324,917) (260,796) Operating Loss for the period (324,917) (260,796) Amount written off Intangible Assets - - __________ __________ Loss for period before tax (324,917) (260,796) Income tax expenses - - _________ _________ Total comprehensive loss for the period (324,917) (260,796) ========= ========= Loss attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (324,917) (260,796) ========= ========= Total Comprehensive Loss attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (324,917) (260,796) ========= ========= Earnings per share From continuing operations Basic and Diluted loss per share (cent) 0.1 0.1

All activities derived from continuing operations. All losses and total comprehensive losses for the period are attributable to the owners of the Company.

The Company has no recognised gains or losses other than those dealt with in the statement of comprehensive income.

The Financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 27th October 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

On behalf of the board

Eamon O'Brien Andrew Laz Fleming

Director Director

IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

for the year ended 30thJune 2023

2023 2022 Assets Intangible assets 640,291 627,791 Property, plant and equipment 946 1,850 __________ __________ Total Non-Current Assets 641,237 629,641 __________ __________ Current Assets Trade and other receivables 9,045 10,987 Cash and cash equivalents 101,018 23,399 __________ __________ Total Current Assets 110,063 34,386 __________ __________ Total Assets 751,300 664,027 ========= ========= Equity Share Capital 364,384 349,589 Share premium 4,253,642 4,164,633 Retained deficit (4,823,272) (4,498,355) __________ __________ Attributable to owners of the Company (205,246) 15,867 __________ __________ Total Equity (205,246) 15,867 __________ __________ Liabilities - Current Trade and other payables 294,260 295,017 __________ __________ Total Liabilities-Current 294,260 295,017 Liabilities - Non-Current Loan 662,286 353,143 __________ __________ Total Liabilities-Current 662,286 353,143 __________ __________ Total Equity and Liabilities 751,300 664,027

The Financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors 27th October 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

On behalf of the board

Eamon O'Brien Andrew Laz Fleming

Director Director

IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

for the year ended 30thJune 2023

Share Capital € Share Premium € Retained Losses € Total € Balance at 30 June 2021 349,589 4,164,633 (4,498,355) 276,663 ___________ __________ _________ _______ Total comprehensive income for the period Loss for the period - - (260,796) (260,796) __________ ___________ __________ _________ Total comprehensive income for the period - - (260,796) (260,796) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Contributions by and distributions to owners Shares issued - - - - Share issue costs - - - - __________ ___________ __________ _________ Total transactions with owners 349,589 4,164,633 (4,498,355) 15,867 __________ ___________ __________ _________ Balance at 30 June 2022 349,589 4,164,633 (4,498,355) 15,867 __________ ___________ __________ _________ Total comprehensive income for the period Loss for the period - - (324,917) (324,917) __________ ___________ __________ _________ Total comprehensive income for the period - - (324,917) (324,917) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Contributions by and distributions to owners Shares issued 14,795 92,009 - 106,804 Share issue costs - (3,000) - (3,000) __________ ___________ __________ _________ Total transactions with owners 14,795 89,009 - 103,804 Balance at 30 June 2023 364,384 4,253,642 (4,823,272) (205,246) __________ ___________ __________ _________

Net equity is attributable to the holder of the ordinary shares in the Group.

The financial statements were approved by the board of Directors on 27th October 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

On behalf of the board

Eamon O'Brien Andrew Laz Fleming

Director Director



IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

for the year ended 30thJune 2023

2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the year (324,917) (260,796) Adjustments for: Intangible Assets Write Off - - Income Tax recognised in profit and loss - - Depreciation 904 904 ________ ________ Cash from operations before changes in working capital (324,013) (259,892) Movement in trade and other receivables 1,942 2,709 Movement in trade and other payables 308,386 420,447 _________ _________ Net cash flow from operating activities (13,685) 163,264 Cash flows from investing activities Capital Expenditure (12,500) (191,988) _________ _________ Net cash (used in) investing activities (12,500) (191,988) _________ _________ Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issue of new shares 103,804 - Finance income/(expense) - - _________ _________ Net cash generated by financing activities 103,804 - _________ _________ Movement in cash and cash equivalents 77,619 (28,724) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 23,399 52,123 _________ _________ Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 101,018 23,399

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 27th October 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

On behalf of the board

Eamon O'Brien Andrew Laz Fleming

Director Director



The Directors of IMC, after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

