The Michaels Organization Names Sharon Har a Vice President of Development

Based in Michaels' Hawai'i Office, Ms. Har will oversee all aspects of development on the Island.

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / The Michaels Organization, a national leader in residential real estate, is pleased to announce that Sharon Har has been promoted to Vice President of Development in our Hawai'i office.

Sharon Har

A headshot of Michaels Vice President of Development Sharon Har

Ms. Har joined Michaels in 2019 as a Development Officer and has lead responsibility for our latest development on the island, Halewai'olu Senior Residences in downtown Honolulu.

In her new role as Vice President, Ms. Har will oversee all aspects of the development cycle including financing, design, pre-construction, entitlements, and 201H exemptions. She will also be a direct liaison with financial institutions, investors, community partners, and government entities to ensure the success and implementation of complex affordable housing developments.

"We are delighted that Sharon has accepted this leadership position within our organization," said Michael (Mick) Flanagan, Michaels' President of Development. "Not only does she bring intense expertise in all aspects of development, land use, and financing to this role, but her commitment to community, our residents and other stakeholders, and to delivering housing solutions that Lift Lives are all aligned with our organization's core values."

Ms. Har brings a wealth of experience to her role at Michaels. Before joining the organization, she served as an attorney with the law firm of Bays Lung Rose & Holma in Honolulu, where she specialized in real estate and land use. She also served in the Hawai'i House of Representatives from 2006 to 2022, where she was well-known for pushing forward the state's priorities in affordable housing, critical infrastructure, and education.

Har earned her B.A. in political science and sociology from Mount Holyoke College and her J.D. from the John Marshall Law School. She has committed numerous years of service to various community organizations including the Boys & Girls Club of Hawai'i, Aloha United and the Hawai'i Korean Chamber of Commerce. She currently serves on the Board of Better Tomorrows, a non-profit organization committed to serving families and seniors living in affordable housing communities.

The Michaels Organization has operated in Hawai'i since 2019, when it was selected by the Hawai'i Public Housing Authority as the private-sector developer to renovate and revitalize Kuhio Park Terrace. Since then, Michaels has developed more than 1,000 affordable housing units on the island and currently manages more than 1,800 units.

About The Michaels Organization: Michaels is a national leader in residential real estate, offering full-service capabilities in development, property management, construction, and investment, and asset management. Serving more than 175,000 residents in more than 500 communities across 39 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Michaels is committed to crafting housing solutions that jumpstart education, civic engagement and neighborhood prosperity, and to creating Communities That Lift Lives. Follow us on LinkedIn.

