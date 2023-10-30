ELECOM USA: ELECOM Teams Up With Doctors to Create 52 Cutting-Edge Ergonomic Mice

ELECOM worked with top physicians in Japan to study the human arm and hand to develop a mouse with unprecedented ergonomics. Choose from a range of sizes, colors, and connectivity options, tailored for both left and right-handed users.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / In a world where one size never truly fits all, ELECOM is proud to introduce a game-changing era in ergonomic mice. Partnering with top-tier doctors in Japan, ELECOM has crafted the EX-G, an ergonomic mouse series that caters to individual hand shapes and sizes like never before. With four different sizes (S/M/L/XL) to accommodate hands of all dimensions, a palette of color options (white, blue, and black), and an array of connectivity options including wireless, wired, and Bluetooth, your perfect ergonomic companion is just one click away.



EX-G Ergonomic Mouse

Available in 52 models with size, color, connection options along with left-handed and Pro versions.

Features

ELECOM's EX-G series places ergonomics and comfort at the forefront of its design. Featuring ultra-quiet Panasonic switches for enhanced durability and reduced strain during prolonged usage, the half-vertical mouse redefines comfort compared to conventional bulky vertical mice. Say goodbye to awkward sideways clicking and the sensation of battling gravity - the EX-G is thoughtfully angled for comfort without sacrificing maneuverability. The mice work on Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, and Android devices.

The development team collaborated closely with orthopedic physicians to craft a mouse that uniquely targets the brachioradialis muscle responsible for wrist movement and the extensor digitorum communis muscle that operates the fingers. The result is an optimal angle and shape that lets you use the mouse by simply resting your hand on it, minimizing wrist and finger strain.

Boost your productivity with the ELECOM Mouse Assistant software, allowing you to customize button functions, engage presentation mode, create gestures, and more. The software is available for download for Windows and macOS.

Size, Color, Connectivity

The mouse collection offers an impressive range of options. Select from four sizes, three colors, and three connection types (wired, wireless, or Bluetooth) to seamlessly pair with your laptop, PC, or mobile device. All black color options are available in left-handed versions. The small EX-G is perfect for children and individuals with hands measuring 6.7 inches or less, while the X-large accommodates hand lengths of 7.9 inches and above. Combining superior ergonomics with a sleek design and an abundance of size, color, and connectivity choices, the EX-G stands as a frontrunner in its class.

EX-G Pro

For those who demand peak productivity, the EX-G is available in a Pro model that offers premium features like Smart High-Speed Scrolling, a tilting scroll wheel, 8 programmable buttons, and multi-device connectivity (both Bluetooth and USB connection for up to three devices). Boasting an advanced Ultimate Blue LED Sensor that can track on transparent surfaces like glass, it is precise and ultra-accurate.

Unlock a world of convenience with onboard memory that retains your customized settings, even when transitioning to a new device. Whether you're fine-tuning button configurations for swift in-game actions or streamlining office tasks, this mouse's loaded features and adaptability make it your go-to choice for a multitude of applications.

Seamlessly glide through spreadsheets with hyperscroll and horizontal navigation. Plus, enjoy the freedom of a built-in rechargeable battery, boasting a remarkable 2-month lifespan, easily refueled through rapid USB-C charging. Elevate your mouse experience to a new level of efficiency and longevity.

ELECOM invites you to experience a new level of comfort and productivity with the EX-G series. Discover the future of ergonomic mice, tailored to fit your hand and elevate your daily computing experience. For more product info visit the ELECOM website.

Pricing and Availability

The EX-G is available in blue, white, and black colors and small, medium, large, and x-large sizes. Prices vary by connection type: $19.99 for wired, $24.99 for 2.4GHz wireless, and $29.99 for Bluetooth. Left-handed versions will be released in December 2023.

The Pro version is available in black and features multi-connectivity with both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless and is priced at $59.99. Available for sale exclusively on Amazon.



