Montag, 30.10.2023
Spekulation für KW 44: InnoCan vor heftigem Kurssprung?
WKN: A2QNH0 | ISIN: NO0010921232 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QF
30.10.23
16:25 Uhr
0,291 Euro
-0,008
-2,74 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
30.10.2023 | 16:12
Aker Horizons: Financial calendar

LYSAKER, Norway, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial calendar for Aker Horizons ASA

FINANCIAL YEAR 2023

20.03.2024 - Annual Report

02.11.2023 - Quarterly Report - Q3
15.02.2024 - Quarterly Report - Q4

FINANCIAL YEAR 2024

16.07.2024 - Half-yearly Report
17.04.2024 - Annual General Meeting

30.04.2024 - Quarterly Report - Q1
01.11.2024 - Quarterly Report - Q3

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.

For further information, please contact:

Marianne Stigset, Communications, Tel: +47 41 18 84 82,
marianne.stigset@akerhorizons.com

Stian Andreassen, Investor Relations, +47 41 64 31 07,
stian.andreassen@akerhorizons.com

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to net zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial-scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company employs approximately 1,100 people in 18 countries on five continents. www.akerhorizons.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-horizons-financial-calendar-301971548.html

