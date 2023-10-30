Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Spekulation für KW 44: InnoCan vor heftigem Kurssprung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2023 | 16:12
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ress Life Investments A/S appoints Ketil Petersen as Chief Executive Officer

Ress Life Investments A/S
Nybrogade 12
DK-1203 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 30 October 2023

Corporate Announcement 33/2023

Ress Life Investments A/S appoints Ketil Petersen as Chief Executive Officer

Ress Life Investments A/S ("Ress Life") announces that Ketil Petersen has been appointed new Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Ress Life with effect from 15 November 2023. In this connection, Ketil Petersen will resign as member of the board of directors of Ress Life.

Michael Ekmann resigns as CEO of Ress Life with effect from 30 April 2024.

Ketil Petersen has more than 30 years of experience from the financial services industry in the Nordic region, and has held positions in Schroder Asset Management, BG Asset Management and Alm. Brand.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the Group's Chairman Søren Andersen, telephone: +4530534001


Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.