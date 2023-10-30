Ress Life Investments A/S

Date: 30 October 2023

Corporate Announcement 33/2023

Ress Life Investments A/S appoints Ketil Petersen as Chief Executive Officer

Ress Life Investments A/S ("Ress Life") announces that Ketil Petersen has been appointed new Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Ress Life with effect from 15 November 2023. In this connection, Ketil Petersen will resign as member of the board of directors of Ress Life.

Michael Ekmann resigns as CEO of Ress Life with effect from 30 April 2024.

Ketil Petersen has more than 30 years of experience from the financial services industry in the Nordic region, and has held positions in Schroder Asset Management, BG Asset Management and Alm. Brand.

