30.10.2023 | 17:10
Extension of AS "APF Holdings" shares public offering subscription period

AS "APF Holdings" shares (ISIN code: LV0000101921) public offer has been
extended until November 3, 15:30, 2023. 

Up to 1 027 930 shares are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia,
Estonia, and Lithuania, which may be increased by up to 103 000 shares to a
total of up to 1 130 930 shares under an over-allotment option. The new offer
price is EUR 5.11 per share. Each investor may subscribe for a minimum of one
share. The shares are registered under the ISIN code LV0000101921. 

The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading
system. 

Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)
Order book (LV0000101921): APFIPO511

The extended auction period during which the order collection will take place
is: 
October 31, 2023, from 10:00 until 16:00;
November 1 - November 2, 2023, from 09:00 until 16:00;
November 3, 2023, from 09:00 until 15:30*.
*Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the
investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the
specific order collection deadline. 
Settlement date: November 8, 2023.

All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
participate in the offering by submitting Subscription orders on own account or
on behalf of its clients. 

Supplemented Rules of AS "APF Holdings" Shares Subscription Process (Auction)
are attached to this announcement. AS "APF Holdings" prospectus and prospectus
supplements are available here: 
https://apf.lv/en/financial-reports



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 26 631 153
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.,
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1174757
