Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited: Class 1 Nickel Reports Multiple Diamond Drill Hole Intercepts of High-Grade Nickel Including 1.0 m of 2.30% Ni and 0.7 m of 3.11% Ni from its Somanike Nickel Sulphide Project (Marbridge Ni-Cu Mine), near Val-d'Or,

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. (CSE: NICO | OTCQB: NICLF) ("Class 1 Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2022-2023 exploration program (diamond drilling, Borehole EM, surface TDEM, Drone Mag-LiDAR) on its Somanike Nickel Sulphide Project ("Somanike" or the "Project") in the central Abitibi Region of Québec. The 6,882 ha (148 mining claims) Project, acquired by the Company in early 2021, is located about 25 km north of the mining centre of Malartic, 40 km northwest of Val-d'Or, and 60 km east of Rouyn-Noranda includes the historical Marbridge Ni-Cu Mine which closed in 1968 (Figure 1).



2022-2023 Drilling (true width) and Exploration Highlights:

NICO22-022: 0.7 m @ 2.29% Ni from 69.5 m.

NICO22-048: 1.0 m @ 2.30% Ni from 474.6 m.

NICO22-049: 0.7 m @ 3.11% Ni from 598.7 m and 0.7 m @ 1.64% Ni from 601.0 m.

NICO22-025: 0.6 m @ 1.35% Ni from 12.0 m.

NICO22-038: 1.9 m @ 0.93% Ni from 321.0 m including 0.14 m @ 6.21% Ni.

NICO22-038: 0.2 m @ 2.03% Ni from 334.4 m.

NICO22-033: 1.5 m @ 1.53% Ni from 150.0 m including 0.75 m @ 2.28% Ni.

NICO22-036: 3.5 m @ 1.07% Ni from 76.0 m including 1.60 m @ 1.48% Ni.

Exploration drill hole NICO22-017 intersected 0.48% Ni over 1.0 m.

Mine 1 Horizon extended to the southeast and open on geophysical evidence.

Four (4) new and untested off-hole BHEM targets generated within the Mine 1 mineralized sequence and its footwall.



David Fitch, President & CEO of Class 1 Nickel, stated, "We are very pleased to have completed and received results from the first comprehensive drilling program which targeted areas below and adjacent to the four known mineralized zones at the historical Marbridge Ni-Cu Mine. The combined use of modern airborne, surface, and borehole geophysics has successfully demonstrated their viability in targeting new and existing areas of sulphide mineralization, providing us with immediate targets for the next phase of drilling. We know from the drilling to date that we are in a very fertile geological environment with abundant ultramafic rocks that host significant grades of nickel along with copper and PGE sulphide mineralization."





Figure 1: Location of the Somanike Nickel Sulphide Project near the City of Val-d'Or, Quebec (geology modified from Pilot et al., 2014).

The 40-hole, 16,510 m diamond drilling program (see Company news release dated 8 February 2023) was designed to explore for nickel, copper, platinum, and palladium sulphide mineralization utilizing its comprehensive historical database, a historical 2014-2015 Project-wide VTEM airborne geophysical survey, and ground TDEM geophysical surveys (see Company news release dated 14 July 2022). Of the 40 diamond drill holes, 6 aimed at crown pillar tests on M1 and M2 hit openings, 30 holes successfully tested the extensions to mineralization in the vicinity of the historical Marbridge Mine, and 4 holes tested regional exploration targets northwest of the Marbridge area (Figure 2 and Figure 3).

A summary of most significant intersections from the 2022 Phase 1 diamond drilling program are provided in Table 1 and a more extensive list of selected intersections in Table 2. A summary of the drill hole parameters, including collar locations, is provided in Table 3 and a detailed location map of drill hole collars and traces with generalized geology is shown in Figure 3.

Single and multiple intersections of nickel sulphide mineralization (intercepts of >0.40% Ni) were encountered in 17 drill holes (Table 1), and all 40 holes intersected ultramafic rocks which are the recognized host rocks to the target sulphide mineralization.





Figure 2: Generalized geology and location of 2022 diamond drill hole collars and traces in the historical Marbridge Ni-Cu Mine region and the La Motte Ultramafic Complex (bedrock geology from Adair, 2016 Rapport de Travaux 2016).

The drilling program extended the Mine 1 Horizon (Figure 3 and Figure 4) 350 m to the southeast of historical mineralization where 3 new geophysical target areas were generated as off-hole Borehole EM (BHEM) responses (Figure 5). An additional untested off-hole BHEM anomaly was detected in ultramafic rocks approximately 100 m lower in the stratigraphy than existing mineralization in the Mine 1 Horizon (Figure 5). All of the BHEM geophysical targets are considered high priority and remain untested.

The Mine 2 Horizon (Figure 6) and Mine 3-4 horizons (Figure 7) sit structurally above the Mine 1 Horizon; results of the drilling program and geophysical investigation showed potential to connect mineralization between Mine 2 and Mine 3 and to extend Mine 4 at depth below 150 metres. Potential exists to connect these with Mine 1 at depth.

Composite calculations from core assay results (Table 1, Table 2 and Table 3) use a 0.40% Ni minimum grade cut-off applied to individual assay intervals. Zone names are based on the historical Marbridge Mine horizons and were assigned based on 3D models of historical drill-intercepts in each mineralized horizon. Holes not listed in Table 1 did not intersect significant mineralization or intersected mine openings.

The drilling program was contracted to Forage GeoNord from Dolbeau-Mistassini, Québec and Forage LaMontagne Fortier from Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, and completed under the supervision of ABG Exploration Inc. (Alex Belo Géologue Inc.) of Amos, Québec.





Figure 3: Location of drill hole collars and traces from the 2022 Phase 1 drilling program with generalized geology of the Marbridge Ni-Cu Mine area and the La Motte Ultramafic Complex (bedrock geology from Adair, 2016 Rapport de Travaux 2016).

Table 1. Selected diamond drill hole intersections from 2022 Phase 1 drilling (core assay composites).

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Width

(m)* Ni

(%) Cu

(%) Pt

(g/t) Pd

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Zone NICO22-022 153.0 155.0 2.0 2.0 0.77 0.04 0.13 0.50 0.02 M1-Footwall NICO22-014 193.2 194.7 1.5 1.3 0.67 0.07 0.00 0.00 0.00 M1 NICO22-022 69.5 70.2 0.7 0.7 2.29 0.11 0.00 0.00 0.00 M1 NICO22-036 365.9 366.2 0.3 0.3 0.94 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.04 M1 NICO22-037 181.0 182.0 1.0 1.0 0.49 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 M1 NICO22-047 326.8 331.1 4.3 2.0 0.70 0.06 0.03 0.03 0.03 M1 and 338.9 340.0 1.1 0.5 0.85 0.04 0.08 0.12 0.05 M1 NICO22-048 466.3 467.9 1.6 1.5 0.76 0.03 0.04 0.09 0.02 M1 including 466.3 466.8 0.5 0.5 1.50 0.05 0.05 1.70 0.03 M1 and 469.5 469.8 0.3 0.3 0.83 0.04 0.07 0.08 0.00 M1 and 474.6 475.7 1.1 1.0 2.30 0.10 0.10 0.17 0.05 M1 NICO22-049 598.7 599.7 1.0 0.7 3.11 0.17 0.28 0.30 0.09 M1 and 601.0 602.0 1.0 0.7 1.64 0.25 0.17 0.34 0.05 M1 NICO22-050 425.4 426.8 1.4 1.3 0.81 0.07 0.05 0.13 0.03 M1 and 453.5 455.0 1.5 1.4 0.88 0.05 0.10 0.13 0.00 M1 NICO22-025 12.0 12.6 0.6 0.6 1.35 0.00 0.26 0.19 0.08 M1-open stope NICO22-051 270.0 270.5 0.5 0.4 0.52 0.00 0.12 0.14 0.02 M2 NICO22-038 334.4 334.9 0.5 0.2 2.03 0.12 0.00 0.00 0.00 M3 and 336.7 338.7 2.0 1.0 0.54 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.02 M3 and 425.6 426.4 0.8 0.4 0.79 0.02 0.06 0.06 0.01 M3 NICO22-047 326.8 331.1 4.3 2.0 0.70 0.06 0.03 0.03 0.03 M1 NICO22-016 92.0 93.0 1.0 0.7 0.49 0.01 0.04 0.00 0.00 M3 and 96.0 100.0 4.0 2.6 0.56 0.01 0.06 0.01 0.00 M3 NICO22-021 126.0 127.0 1.0 0.5 0.43 0.02 0.03 0.06 0.01 M3 and 129.5 130.0 0.5 0.3 0.48 0.07 0.04 0.28 0.02 M3 NICO22-023 143.0 144.0 1.0 0.4 0.77 0.01 0.01 0.09 0.02 M3 NICO22-031 177.0 178.0 1.0 0.6 0.43 0.01 0.05 0.02 0.00 M3 and 203.0 204.0 1.0 0.6 0.44 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00 M3 and 210.0 213.0 3.0 1.8 0.40 0.01 0.37 0.06 0.00 M3 and 218.0 219.0 1.0 0.6 0.48 0.02 0.02 0.00 0.00 M3 NICO22-033 150.0 152.0 2.0 1.5 1.53 0.00 0.07 0.11 0.17 M3 including 150.0 151.0 1.0 0.75 2.28 0.00 0.05 0.13 0.29 M3 and 159.0 161.0 2.0 1.5 0.53 0.00 0.04 0.04 0.05 M3 and 166.0 170.0 4.0 3.0 0.51 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.02 M3 and 173.0 174.0 1.0 0.8 0.71 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.00 M3 NICO22-038 321.0 325.0 4.0 1.9 0.93 0.03 0.01 0.00 0.01 M3 including 321.8 322.1 0.3 0.14 6.21 0.09 0.00 0.00 0.00 M3 and 334.4 334.9 0.5 0.2 2.03 0.12 0.00 0.00 0.00 M3 and 336.7 338.7 2.0 1.0 0.54 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.00 M3 and 425.6 426.4 0.8 0.4 0.79 0.02 0.10 0.10 0.00 M3 NICO22-049 198.0 201.0 3.0 1.3 0.61 0.00 0.21 0.17 0.02 M3 and 214.0 225.0 11.0 4.4 0.78 0.00 0.07 0.10 0.02 M3 NICO22-036 76.0 80.5 4.5 3.5 1.07 0.05 0.08 0.13 0.02 M4 including 76.5 77.0 0.5 0.4 1.72 0.14 0.23 0.00 0.00 M4 including 78.5 80.5 2.0 1.6 1.48 0.05 0.10 0.00 0.00 M4

*True width calculations were applied separately to Mine 1, Mine 2, and Mine 3-4 zones (horizons) as each has a different orientation in 3D space. Applied orientations are based on best-fit planes to historical intercepts as follows; Mine 1: 147Az, -49NE dip; Mine 2: 127Az, -78NE dip; Mine 3-4: 97Az, -86N dip.

Table 2. Summary of high-grade nickel intersections from 2022 Phase 1 drilling (core assay composites).

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Width

(m)* Ni

(%) Cu

(%) Pt

(g/t) Pd

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Zone NICO22-022 69.50 70.20 0.70 0.70 2.29 0.11 0.00 0.00 0.00 M1 NICO22-048 466.30 466.80 0.50 0.50 1.50 0.05 0.05 1.70 0.03 M1 and 474.60 475.70 1.10 1.00 2.30 0.10 0.10 0.17 0.05 M1 NICO22-049 598.70 599.70 1.00 0.70 3.11 0.17 0.28 0.30 0.09 M1 and 601.00 602.00 1.00 0.70 1.64 0.25 0.17 0.34 0.05 M1 NICO22-025 12.00 12.60 0.60 0.60 1.35 0.00 0.26 0.19 0.08 M1-open stope NICO22-038 334.40 334.90 0.50 0.20 2.03 0.12 0.00 0.00 0.00 M3-Footwall NICO22-033 150.00 152.00 2.00 1.50 1.53 0.00 0.07 0.11 0.17 M3 including 150.00 151.00 1.00 0.75 2.28 0.00 0.05 0.13 0.29 M3 NICO22-038 321.80 322.10 0.30 0.14 6.21 0.09 0.00 0.00 0.00 M3 NICO22-036 76.00 80.50 4.50 3.50 1.07 0.05 0.08 0.13 0.02 M4 including 76.50 77.00 0.50 0.40 1.72 0.14 0.23 0.00 0.00 M4 including 78.50 80.50 2.00 1.60 1.48 0.05 0.10 0.00 0.00 M4

Table 3. Summary of 2022 Phase 1 diamond drill hole parameters (NAD83, Zone 17N).

Drill Hole UTM_X (mE) UTM_Y (mN) Elevation (m) Length (m) Az Dip NICO22-013 707857 5358683 314.86 397 215 -55 NICO22-014 708238 5358606 315.5 834 210 -70 NICO22-015 708641 5358526 319.31 585 200 -67 NICO22-016 708634 5358530 319.97 615 0 -45 NICO22-017 706940 5359108 314.66 446 260 -70 NICO22-018 706935 5359109 315.17 288 317 -65 NICO22-019 706934 5359107 314.89 483 220 -65 NICO22-020 706939 5359161 315.69 318 20 -50 NICO22-021 708634 5358529 319.59 192 0 -55 NICO22-022 708001 5358759 320.41 303 235 -45 NICO22-023 708634 5358529 319.64 352 0 -60 NICO22-024 708596 5358661 316.54 455 195 -50 NICO22-025 707965 5358726 319.78 37 215 -45 NICO22-026 707965 5358726 319.7 36 215 -60 NICO22-027 707951 5358722 319.73 150 215 -65 NICO22-028 707950 5358722 319.61 153 285 -65 NICO22-029 707977 5358854 324.26 660 215 -50 NICO22-030 708637 5358704 319.8 357 195 -50 NICO22-031 708773 5358701 317.24 321 200 -55 NICO22-032 708345 5358764 317.41 585 190 -60 NICO22-033 708773 5358700 317.35 426 200 -45 NICO22-034 708773 5358701 317.2 486 200 -65 NICO22-035 708773 5358701 317.3 423 235 -60 NICO22-036 708345 5358764 317.54 603 200 -45 NICO22-037 708213 5358869 320.12 539 230 -60 NICO22-038 708773 5358701 317.32 666 160 -65 NICO22-039 708567 5358780 317.47 495 180 -50 NICO22-040 708909 5358455 314.8 21 195 -45 NICO22-041 708922 5358451 314.82 34.2 195 -60 NICO22-042 708922 5358452 314.72 46 195 -85 NICO22-043 709089 5358493 314.79 594 210 -45 NICO22-044 709090 5358494 314.82 398 260 -65 NICO22-045 709090 5358492 314.8 492 200 -50 NICO22-046 708596 5358662 316.73 708 250 -67 NICO22-047 708487 5358620 317.93 444 227 -55 NICO22-048 708600 5358667 316.69 749 215 -70 NICO22-049 708598 5358664 316.98 741 295 -80 NICO22-050 708490 5358851 317.78 606 210 -62 NICO22-051 708951 5358710 314.75 501 200 -50 NICO22-052 709222 5358449 310.65 201 20 -50





Figure 4: 3D overview of the drill holes (blue traces) completed in 2022 Phase 1 with the four (4) modelled mineralized zones (Mine 1, 2, 3, and 4 in red) in the area of the historical Marbridge Ni-Cu Mine (looking northeast).





Figure 5: Vertical long-section of the Mine 1 Horizon (147Az - looking southwest) with 2022 drill hole pierce points (Ni%/true width) and the location of the 4 untested off-hole BHEM targets ("Off-hole EM target"), within the area of the historical Marbridge Ni-Cu Mine (NSA = no significant assays).





Figure 6: Vertical long-section of the Mine 2 Horizon (127Az section - looking southwest) with 2022 drill hole pierce points (Ni%/true width) within the area of the historical Marbridge Ni-Cu Mine (NSA = no significant assays).





Figure 7: Vertical long-section of the Mine 3-4 horizons (97Az section - looking south) with 2022 drill hole pierce points (Ni%/true width) within the area of the historical Marbridge Ni-Cu Mine (NSA = no significant assays).

Exploration Potential and Next Steps

Given the positive results from the 2022 diamond drilling program (see Company news releases 23 August 2022 and 8 February 2023) and the new interpretation and targets that have been developed through geophysics (airborne VTEM, surface TDEM and Borehole EM), the Company has an abundance of opportunities to move the project forward by way of a number of exploration initiatives including:

3D geological model updates and interpretation.

surface TDEM geophysical surveys including in-fill survey of previous area and new areas.

new HeliTEM survey in areas of the Property net yet covered by 2014-2015 survey.

3D Induced Polarization combined with Magnetotellurics to develop deeper drill targets.

drill-testing of off-hole 3D-BHEM anomalies in the Mine 1 Horizon.

drilling within the gap between the Mine 2 and Mine 3-4 horizons.

additional exploration drilling to test anomalies outside of the Marbridge Mine area.



QA/QC and Assay Protocols

All core and QAQC samples from the drilling program were sent to Impact Global Solutions Inc.'s laboratory in Delson, Québec ("IGS") for analysis by a 50 element assay package of 4 Acid Digestion, Ore Grade Metals Package, with ICP-OES finish and precious metals (Pt, Pd, Au) by fire assay. IGS is recognized by the industry and accredited ISO/MEC 17025 by the Standards Council of Canada. In addition to the QA/QC employed by IGS, Class 1 Nickel uses its own rigorous QA/QC protocols for sampling which includes the insertion of certified reference material standards, sample duplicates, and coarse silica blanks into the sample stream on a systematic basis.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alexandr Beloborodov (P.Geo.), geological consultant to the Company, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.

About Somanike Nickel Sulphide Project

The Somanike Nickel Sulphide Project is located in the prolific and mining-friendly Abitibi Region of northwestern Quebec approximately 25 km north of the mining centre at Malartic, 40 km northwest of Val-d'Or, and 60 km east of Rouyn-Noranda. The Project consists of 148 mining titles (6,882 ha) over the large northwest-trending La Motte Ultramafic Complex, within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The ultramafic rocks host several nickel sulphide occurrences, recognized nickel targets (geophysical and geological), and areas of historical high-grade nickel production (Marbridge Ni-Cu Mine).

The Somanike Nickel Sulphide Project includes Quebec's first nickel mine, the historical Marbridge Ni-Cu Mine (the "Marbridge"), operated by Falconbridge Nickel from 1962 to 1968, which produced high-grade nickel and secondary copper. The Marbridge occurs within the northwest-trending La Motte Ultramafic Complex which comprises deformed and altered ultramafic rocks. Falconbridge Nickel reported production of 702,366 tons grading 2.28% Ni and 0.10% Cu, prior to being placed on care and maintenance in 1968 (source: SIGEOM, MERN Quebec Government website).

The Marbridge consists of two shafts that accessed four separate mineralized zones (horizons) over a combined strike length of 1,000 metres. During production, mineralized material was trucked 25 km south to the Canadian Malartic processing plant. Mining in 1968 ceased in mineralization and the four nickel sulphide zones or mineralized horizons (Mine 1, Mine 2, and Mine 3-4) remain open to expansion along strike and down-dip/plunge.

About Class 1 Nickel

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited (CSE: NICO | OTCQB: NICLF) is a Mineral Resource Company focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned komatiite-hosted Somanike Ni-Cu Sulphide Project in Quebec, which includes the historical Marbridge Ni-Cu Mine. The Company also owns the Alexo-Dundonald Ni-Cu-Co Sulphide Project, a portfolio of komatiite-hosted magmatic sulphide deposits located near Timmins, Ontario.

