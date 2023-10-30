nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced its participation in the Baird 2023 Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Chief Financial Officer Sara Zawoyski will present at 1:45 p.m. CT.

A webcast will be available on nVent's Investor Relations website at https://investors.nvent.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT NVENT

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231030186178/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Tony Riter

Vice President, Investor Relations

nVent

763.204.7750

Tony.Riter@nVent.com



Media Contact

Stacey Wempen

Director of External Communications

nVent

763.204.7857

Stacey.Wempen@nVent.com