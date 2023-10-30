Award Winners and New Resources Announced at ARMA International's Recent InfoCon Conference

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / Records management, information management and information governance professionals had the opportunity to learn and share industry best practices at ARMA International's Annual InfoCon trade show and conference held at the Huntington Place in Detroit, MI. Over 800 attendees from 11 countries had access to enlightening sessions, a chance to build new connections and rekindle old ones, explore the engaging experience hall, and enjoy networking at the VRC boat cruise and the extraordinary exhibition at the Henry Ford Museum. The exhibit hall offered products and solutions from dozens of business partners including Platinum Sponsors Microsoft and VRC, Gold Sponsor Access, Silver Sponsors Collabware and ZL Technologies; and dozens of participating sponsors.

"We were thrilled to share ARMA International's advancements over the past year and our future direction, including developing and expanding partnerships, programs, member benefits, and honor outstanding individuals during our annual awards ceremony," said Nathan Hughes, CEO, ARMA International producers of the event. "We also provided important updates on several of our key initiatives including the RIM Certificate Program, IG Maturity Index Survey, IGIM Model v.2.0, a new Learning Management System, and the MyARMA knowledge sharing platform." For up-to-date information, visit https://www.arma.org/.

ARMA is continuously exploring innovative ways to provide members with a wealth of resources and during InfoCon announced the formation of strategic alliances and partnerships with prominent organizations and subject matter experts in their respective domains. These partnerships include the Institute of Certified Records Managers, a body dedicated to certifying and advancing the records management profession. The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists, devoted to training professionals in the field of e-discovery, and the International Legal Technology Association, which provides resources and insights to maximize the value of technology in support of the legal profession. Additionally, ARMA collaborates with Records and Information Management Practitioners Alliance Global to enhance the field of records and information management, and with Leadership Through Data to foster leadership skills.

During the ARMA State of the Association presentation, Margaret Hermesmeyer, the Chair of the ARMA Board of Directors. presented several awards recognizing individuals, organizations, and chapters for outstanding achievements and honoring ARMA members who contributed to the industry and ARMA community in the past year.

The ARMA Award of Excellence for an Organization was presented to Aditya Kongara and Ramnik Bajaj with the United Services Automobile Association, USAA who made significant investments to improve technology, processes, and systems. USAA recognizes that data and information governance is key to its technology transformation because governance not only helps to protect data but also supports USAA leveraging data as its most strategic asset.

ARMA International Distinguished Service Award which specifically recognizes and focuses on a pattern of significant contribution by an individual to the success, well-being, and advancement of ARMA International was presented to: Jason C. Stearns, IGP, CRM, CIPM, CIPP/US. In addition to his volunteer roles, Jason has been instrumental in the development and promotion of the IGP certification program, including serving on the IGP Board of Directors, and the Certification Development Task Force charged with updating the IGP in 2012 and 2022. Rick Stirling for his work on The Generally Accepted Recordkeeping Principles development committee helped guide the evolution of the profession and provide important structure to professional development and educational offerings.

which specifically recognizes and focuses on a pattern of significant contribution by an individual to the success, well-being, and advancement of ARMA International was presented to: The Britt Literary Award, which was instituted in 1967 in memory of John F. X. Britt, one of the early pioneers in the modern records and information management profession was presented to Dr. Selena Fisk, for her article - Putting the Human back in the Data: Using Data to Lead Change from the September 2022 edition.

During InfoCon ARMA members and 2023 attendees, donated $2,500 to Mosaic Youth Theatre, a local Detroit organization. The innovative program provides expert training, mentoring and opportunity to the area's young actors, singers, and stage technicians, while fostering a culture of high expectations, active participation and acceptance that serves them beyond the stage. Upcoming ARMA International Events include:

InfoNext, a MER and ARMA Partnership will be held April 8-10, 2024, at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Springs, CA. The conference will feature forward-looking education sessions and networking events for change-oriented, senior level professionals equipping them to better impact their organization's business objectives.

ARMA Canada Information Conference 2024 will be held May 12-14, 2024, at the Westin Calgary, Canada. The education program offers expert presenters who provide up-to-date strategies, best practices, and actionable insights to take back to an organization.

The next InfoCon Conference will be held October 14-16, 2024, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX. At InfoCon attendees have access to top-notch education, industry titans from around the globe, certification CEUs, and unparalleled networking opportunities. The education program offers something for all levels covering a wide array of topics from policy and regulation to emerging technology.

ARMA International (www.arma.org), is a not-for-profit professional association and the authority on records and information management (RIM). RIM is broadly recognized as the foundation of effective information governance, which makes ARMA International a leader in information governance as well as RIM. The association was established in 1955. Its members include records and information managers, information governance professionals, archivists, corporate librarians, imaging specialists, legal professionals, IT managers, consultants, and educators, all of whom work in a wide variety of sectors, including government, legal, healthcare, financial services, and petroleum in the United States, Canada, and more than 30 other countries around the globe.

