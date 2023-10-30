Nashua, New Hampshire--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2023) - Bluberi (or "the Company"), a leading slot machine supplier, is excited to announce its inaugural Historical Horse Racing (HHR) installation at the prestigious Gate City Casino, in partnership with Delaware North. This momentous development represents a significant step forward for both Bluberi and the HHR industry, opening new horizons for players and enthusiasts.

In November 2022, Bluberi signed a license IP agreement with Exacta Systems. HHR has been gaining traction as an innovative and immersive way to experience gaming, blending the excitement of horse racing with traditional casino gaming. Bluberi is proud to introduce its exceptional game, Devil's Lock, to the HHR platform, providing a unique entertainment experience for the visitors of Gate City Casino.

"We're excited to join the HHR world with Delaware North and Gate City as partners. We look forward to this new venture, allowing Gate City to bring top-performing Bluberi content to the players of New Hampshire," said Mesa Whitehurst, Senior Vice President of Sales at Bluberi.

The collaboration between Bluberi, Delaware North, and Gate City Casino promises to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience. Bluberi's portfolio of innovative slot games, renowned for their captivating graphics and engaging gameplay, will undoubtedly enhance the HHR offerings at Gate City Casino.

"Gate City Casino is thrilled for the opportunity to be the first to market in New Hampshire with Devil's Lock games from Bluberi," said Michael Carruthers, Vice President of Gaming Operations at Delaware North. "We are dedicated to offering our guests premium product and Devil's Lock is one of those highly sought-after games."

The installation of Bluberi's HHR games at Gate City Casino reflects Bluberi's commitment to staying at the forefront of the gaming industry. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to diversify Bluberi's product offerings and reach a wider audience while maintaining the quality and excitement for which they are known.

About Bluberi

Backed by more than 25 years of industry experience, Bluberi is an established and reliable company with an expansive vision to deliver the highest quality casino gaming experience to players in Class II and Class III markets across the globe. We strive to provide industry-leading customer service by being the easiest company to do business with and are proud to be an agile supplier, able to respond to customer feedback quickly as we grow to become a best-in-class gaming partner. To learn more, visit bluberi.com.

About Gate City Casino

Gate City Casino is owned and operated by global hospitality and entertainment company Delaware North, whose gaming division features a portfolio of regional casinos and other gaming venues across the United States and Australia, as well as online gaming and sports betting in several states.

