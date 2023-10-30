Deltek: Replicon Named to Inc.'s Second Annual Power Partner Awards

Roundup highlights B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media today announced the second annual Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 389 firms in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, and productivity, as well as other areas of business.

All 389 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

"Being selected as an Inc. Power Partner is a proud moment for us. It is a true reflection of the strong relationships we've built with our clients, and the commitment we have to their success," said Suresh Kuppahally, Chief Operating Officer at Replicon. "In an era of increasingly distributed, remote workforces across the globe, it's more important than ever for businesses to have a clear handle on 100 percent of their resources. Whether it's mid-size companies or the Fortune 100, our clients trust us to deliver the tech that will enhance productivity and increase the bottom line."

Replicon delivers AI-powered time and resource management for global businesses. The company's industry-leading solutions, including Time Intelligence and Self-Driving PSA, deliver a single source of truth for Time, Expense, Projects, Resources, Skills, Billing, Costing, Pay, Revenue Recognition, and Compliance. This empowers the world's leading project and service-driven organizations to better manage complex demands with real-time access to accurate data for informed decision-making.

Recently acquired by Deltek , Replicon has been an industry leader for nearly 30 years, supporting over 2,500 customers across 25+ industries including accounting, consulting, and IT. The company's powerful technology includes the revolutionary Zero-Time platform , which harnesses AI to liberate employees from timesheets. In addition to being named an Inc. Power Partner, Replicon recently won a prestigious Stevie award for Customer Service Department of the Year, once again highlighting the company's commitment to its customers.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2023

The November 2023 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 31, 2023.

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Deltek | Replicon

Recently acquired by Deltek, Replicon delivers AI-powered time and resource management for global businesses. The market-leading Workforce Management Solutions provide a single source of truth for Time, Expense, Projects, Resources, Skills, Billing, Costing, Pay, Revenue Recognition, and Compliance. This empowers the world's leading project and service-driven organizations to better manage complex demands with real-time access to accurate data for informed decision-making. Designed for global scalability and configurability, Replicon enables businesses to drive both global governance and local administration across distributed teams, resulting in increased productivity and streamlined business operations. With 30 years of industry experience, Replicon serves businesses across 85 countries and 25 industries, including the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.replicon.com .

Deltek Contact:

Deltek Media Team

Press@Deltek.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2261246/Deltek_and_Replicon_Co_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/replicon-named-to-incs-second-annual-power-partner-awards-301971727.html