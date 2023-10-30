Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2023) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0) is pleased to announce that Stem Cell Research & Therapy published the Company's seventh peer reviewed study of ACP-01 - the third peer reviewed study of ACP-01 as a treatment for heart disease (ischemic and non-ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy), which demonstrates ACP-01 regenerates and improves cardiac function by up to 24.1% at 12 months in ischemic cardiomyopathy, and regenerates and improves cardiac function in non-ischemic cardiomyopathy patients by up to 47.1% at 12 months (dLVEF%/iLVEF%).

Cardiomyopathy is chronic disease of heart muscle due to an acquired or hereditary condition. Ischemic cardiomyopathy is the most common form, resulting from inadequate blood flow to the heart, and affecting 2.5 million persons in the USA, with a mortality of 200,000 annually. Non-ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy - due to autoimmune, infectious, infiltrative or familial (genetic) causes - results in dilation and ineffectiveness of the heart wall, with a prevalence of approximately 400,000 persons in the U.S.A., annual mortality of 10 -50%, and is a major cause for cardiac transplantation in children.

Stem cell transplantation is an emerging therapy for severe cardiomyopathy. Angiogenic cell precursors (ACP-01) are autologous cells (obtained from the patient in a simple blood draw), lineage-specific (programmed to form blood vessels), with strong potential to effectively engraft, and support tissue survival and regeneration.

This study, published in Stem Cell Research and Therapy, is an IRB approved, peer reviewed retrospective analysis of 53 adult patients who underwent endovascular implantation of ACP-01 through a catheter for treatment of ischemic cardiomyopathy and non-ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy . The study was not randomized. Cardiac function was assessed by measurement of the left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) - the percentage of heart volume pumped out with each heart beat. A normal LVEF is 52-72% in men, 54%-74% in women.

Four months after implantation of ACP-01, those patients with ischemic cardiomyopathy (n = 41) improved by 4.7% (p < 0.004), and by 12 months the LVEF had increased from an initial 29.9 % to 38.2% (p < 0.004). The increase (dLVEF%/iLVEF%) represents an increase in cardiac function of 24.1% at 12 months.

Improvements were more striking in the non-ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy subgroup (n = 8) in whom LVEF increased by 7.5% at 4 months (p < 0.017) and 12.2% at 12 months, from an initial 25.9% to 38.1% (p < 0.003). The increase of LVEF in non-ischemic cardiomyopathy (dLVEF%/ iLVEF%) represents an increase in cardiac function of 47.1 % at 12 months.

The improvement was most marked in the patients with the most severe cardiomyopathy (LVEF < 20%), in whom there is a high risk of sudden death. In this group, the LVEF increased from 14.6% before treatment to 28.4 % at 12 months.

Complications included one death from an unrecognized silent MI one month before treatment, 2 respiratory infections and 2 patients requiring cardioversion. There were no complications attributed to the ACP-01.

This study was not prospective and randomized. However, in the context of 2 previous studies of cardiomyopathy patients who underwent implantation of ACP-01 on a compassionate use basis, the significant results of this study provides a compelling impetus to proceed with a Phase 2 randomised, prospective trial of ACP-01 for treatment of ischemic and non-ischemic dilated cardiomyopthy.

Published Abstract :

Methods : This IRB approved outcome analysis reports upon 74 consecutive patients who failed medical management for severe cardiomyopathy, and were selected to undergo transcatheter intramyocardial or intracoronary implantation of ACP-01. Serious adverse events (SAEs) were reported. Cell analysis was conducted for each treatment. The left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) was measured by multi-gated acquisition scan (MUGA) or echocardiogram at 4 (+/- 1.9) months and 12 (+/-5.5) months. Patients reported quality of life statements at 6 months (+/- 5.6 months).

Results : Fifty-four of 74 patients met requirements for inclusion (48 males , 5females; age 68.1 +/- 11.3 years).

The mean treatment cell number of 57 × 106ACP-01 included 7.7 × 106 CD34 + cells, and 21 × 106 CD31 + cells with 97.6% viability. SAEs included one death (previously unrecognized silent MI), ventricular tachycardia (n = 2) requiring cardioversion, and respiratory infection (n = 2). LVEF in the ischemic subgroup (n = 41) improved by 4.7% (+/- 9.7) from pre-procedure to the first follow-up (4 months +/-1.9 months) (p < 0.004) and by 7.2% +/- 10.9 at final follow-up (n = 25) at average 12 months (p < 0.004). The non-ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy subgroup (n = 8) improved by 7.5% +/- 6.0 at the first follow-up (p < 0.017) and by 12.2% +/- 6.4 at final follow-up (p < 0.003, n = 6). Overall improvement in LVEF from pre-procedure to post-procedure was significant (Fisher's exact test p < 0.004). LVEF improvement was most marked in the patients with the most severe cardiomyopathy (LVEF < 20%) improving from a mean 14.6% +/-3.4% pre-procedurally to 28.4% +/- 8% at final follow-up. Quality of life statements reflected improvement in 33/50 (66%), no change in 14/50 (28%), and worsening in 3/50 (6%).

Conclusion: Transcatheter implantation of ACP-01 for cardiomyopathy is safe, and improves LVEF in the setting of ischemic and non-ischemic cardiomyopathy. The results warrant further investigation in a prospective, blinded, and controlled clinical study.

"I want to thank the studies authors, including Jane R. Schubart, Amirhossein Zare , Roberto M. Fernandez-de-Castro, Hector Rosario Figueroa, Ina Sarel, Kelly Tuchman, Kaitlyn Esposito, Fraser C. Henderson Sr and Ernst von Schwarz," stated Thomas Smeenk, CEO. "This is our third peer reviewed study of heart disease (41, 106 and 53 heart patients, respectively). Completed by three independent teams, each study confirms ACP-01 is a breakthrough treatment for ischemic and non ischemic cardiomyopathy."

Dr. Fraser Henderson Sr, Hemostemix CMO, commented: "This peer reviewed study, though not prospective or randomized, provides clear data to suggest that transcatheter implantation of ACP-01 results in a significant improvement in cardiac function, especially in those most severely debilitated with very low left ventricular ejection fractions, and in those with non-ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy."

"The results of these three studies significantly derisk a phase II randomized clinical trial," stated Thomas Smeenk. "With it we have attracted and assembled some of the most accomplished stem cell scientists, transplant surgeons and cardiologists at the McGill University Health Center, to complete this study. That will enable Hemostemix to make ACP available in the near future to the large number of patients suffering with cardiomyopathy," Smeenk said.

