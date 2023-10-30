MRI Software LLC: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Selects MRI Software to Simplify Multi-Regional and Multi-Language Lease Management

Leader in FMCG chooses MRI Horizon to reduce risk and complexity of lease management across EMEA and APAC

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, which brings together the European and Asia Pacific regions of the Coca-Cola bottling company, has selected MRI Software 's Horizon solution to manage its rental and lease portfolio. MRI Horizon is an innovative real estate cloud solution used by leading occupiers in the private and public sectors to manage complex lease portfolios, improve business performance, and reduce operational risk.

Following the integration of the EMEA and APAC markets, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners needed a consolidated solution to manage its multinational and multilingual lease portfolio data and ensure it has full visibility and control over its payable leases, comprising industrial and corporate facilities. The company's existing lease management system did not meet the new multiregional and multicurrency requirements and could not deliver the integration capabilities that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners required.

By selecting Horizon, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners can better control its complex lease portfolio, increasing visibility, reducing risk, and eliminating errors that could cost it millions.

"When dealing with complex multilingual and multicurrency lease portfolios, it's easy for things to go wrong without the right technology solution in place," said Peter Komlei, IT Category Manager Business Process & Technology (BPT) Procurement at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. "As a centralised property management system, Horizon delivers the full visibility and integration we need to optimise the management of our entire lease portfolio under one platform. Horizon is a business-critical system to ensure we remain in control of our lease portfolio."

"At MRI Software, we know that complex lease portfolios spanning geographies, languages, and currencies are not just an integration headache. Any operational error can cause financial damage in the millions," said James Foster, EMEA Account Executive - Occupier Solutions at MRI Software. "We are excited to help Coca-Cola Europacific Partners simplify the management of its lease portfolio and achieve unparalleled efficiencies."

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work, and play. MRI's open and connected, AI-first platform empowers owners, operators, agents and occupiers in commercial and residential property organisations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than six million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realise their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.mrisoftware.com/uk .

