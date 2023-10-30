Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2023) - Are we on the cusp of a healthcare revolution? Dr. Natanya Wachtel, an authority in behavioral science, invites you to ponder this and more at the 2023 Wonderland Conference, happening from November 9-11 in Miami, Florida. Alongside her, stage hosts Shane Mauss, comedian and psychedelic explorer, and Christine Taggart will be guiding the audience through a transformative experience.

Dr. Wachtel, who has over 20 years of experience in integrating behavioral science into healthcare, will moderate a panel titled, "Branding in the Psychedelic Industry" She will also run a stage at this trailblazing event. "The convergence of advanced therapies and traditional wisdom is rewriting the narrative of healthcare. Be part of this historic moment," urges Dr. Wachtel.

Why Now? A Convergence of Wisdom and Innovation

The world is at a health crossroads, confronted with a rising tide of mental health crises and an aging population. According to the World Health Organization, depression alone is set to become the leading cause of disability by 2030. Similarly, the United Nations expects the global population of people aged 60 years or older to double by 2050. These shifts necessitate a revolution not just in mental health, but also in longevity science.

Dr. Natanya Wachtel emphasizes the untapped power of plant-based medicines and Eastern traditions in healing. "We're at a unique juncture where ancient wisdom meets technological prowess. It's not enough to merely embrace Eastern or Western medicine; we need a synthesis," she urges. This harmonization is not just a theory; it's a necessity for integrative healthcare solutions that are equitable and effective.

Simultaneously, the advent of digital tools-such as Artificial Intelligence, digital therapeutics, and advanced data analytics-offers unprecedented opportunities for personalized medicine. Imagine integrating the diagnostics of Western medicine, the preventive strategies of Eastern traditions, and the real-time adaptability of AI systems. The goal is a healthcare system that is not only more effective but also universally accessible and affordable.

This is the essence of the Wonderland Conference: a melting pot of cutting-edge science, age-old wisdom, and the urgency for equitable access. It's more than a conference; it's a crucible for the future of medicine.

About the Stage Hosts

- Dr. Natanya Wachtel: An accomplished behavioral scientist, philanthropist, angel investor and founder of New Solutions Network, Dr. Wachtel is dedicated to leveraging behavioral science principles for transformative healthcare solutions with a commitment to integrative wellness, especially in the context of mental health, with a deep passion for all things allyship+ Fungi. She has intricately combined the principles of behavioral science with emerging digital innovations, making significant strides in B2B and D2C sectors, particularly within health and wellness, pharmaceutical and biotech, MedTech, and EdTech domains.

- Shane Mauss: An award-winning comedian recognized for his appearances on late-night shows and popular comedy podcasts. He is also a science communicator who has interviewed over 400 scientists as the host of the "Here We Are" podcast. Shane is also a psychedelic adventurer whose psychedelic-themed comedy tours inspired Comedy Central's animated series "Tales From The Trip" and the Amazon Prime documentary "Psychonautics: A Comic's Exploration of Psychedelics."

- Christine Taggart: A certified Dale Carnegie trainer and has been ranked top 40 trainers in the world. She has a passion for mental health because she struggles with depression and suicide ideation. She is immersing herself in the community of alternative therapy in order to focus on helping children find their voice.

About New Solutions Network

New Solutions Network is a pioneering specialized consulting network committed to advancing human-centric healthcare solutions. Leveraging the latest in behavioral marketing, health psychology and data analytics, the network aims to revolutionize both individual and planetary health.

About Wonderland Conference

Wonderland Conference is not just another medical conference; it's an immersive experience offering connection, education, and inspiration. As the nexus for future-forward medicine and therapies, Wonderland covers a variety of categories including psychedelic medicine, longevity, and mental health. The event unites industry leaders, groundbreaking researchers, and passionate enthusiasts to unlock the secrets to a brighter, more equitable future in healthcare. From the newest ideas in science to businesses causing market disruption and current financial trends, the conference's diverse programming offers something for absolutely everyone.

The conference garners significant attention from esteemed media outlets such as Forbes, NBC, Fast Company, LA Weekly, Insider, The Guardian, Psychedelia, The New Yorker, and Financial Times, among others. This wide-reaching influence is made possible by the unwavering support and dedication of our esteemed sponsors. Headlined by PsychMD, and supported by platinum sponsors like The East Institute, as well as gold and silver sponsors such as Zuber-Lawler and Trippy.vc, these visionary organizations understand the immense potential of psychedelic medicine and are committed to propelling the field forward.

We are grateful for their contributions, which allow us to bring together the brightest minds and most passionate advocates in psychedelic healing, mental wellness, and longevity.

For more information and to secure your seat or post-event recordings, please visit https://wonderlandconference.com/.

