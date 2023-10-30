Texas Capital's Partnership with Prospera Housing Community Services

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / Texas Capital

We are pleased to partner with Prospero Housing Community Services on their mission to empower South Texas families in need by providing safe, high-quality, affordable housing and support services. Hear more here.

About Texas Capital

Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the firm is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. For more information, please visit www.texascapital.com.

