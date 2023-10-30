Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2023) - FendX Technologies Inc. (CSE: FNDX) (OTCQB: FDXTF) (FSE: E8D) (the "Company" or "FendX"), a nanotechnology company developing surface protection coatings, announces that its nanotechnology is being featured at a prominent scientific Canadian Chemical Engineering conference ("CSChE") on October 30, 2023 to November 1, 2023 held in Calgary, Alberta.

On October 31, 2023, Professor Tohid Didar, Lead Researcher of FendX's nanotechnology development projects at McMaster University, will give an invited talk entitled "Micro and Nano Engineered Bio-interfaces for Diagnostics and Preventing Spread of Infectious Diseases" where the Company's REPELWRAP film and spray nanotechnology will be presented.

Furthermore, on October 31, 2023, Dr. Rod MacLachlan, a post-doctoral fellow at McMaster who is working on FendX's development projects, will speak on "Superhydrophobic and Oleophobic Materials Repel and Kill Pathogens" and provide details on a version of the Company's REPELWRAP film that integrates photoactive nanoparticles that demonstrates significant reduction in adhesion of pathogens through both repelling and killing properties. A publication of the detailed results of this work will be published in the coming weeks.

"We are very fortunate to be collaborating with such talented McMaster researchers who are working with us to advance our innovative and novel nanotechnology with the focus of creating films and sprays to protect high touch surfaces from contamination," said Dr. Carolyn Myers, President and CEO of FendX.

About FendX Technologies Inc.

FendX is a Canada-based nanotechnology company focused on developing products to make people's lives safer by reducing the spread of pathogens. The Company is developing both film and spray products to protect surfaces from contamination. The lead product under development, REPELWRAP film, is a protective surface coating film that, due to its repelling properties, prevents the adhesion of pathogens and reduces their transmission on surfaces prone to contamination. The spray nanotechnology is a bifunctional spray coating being developed to reduce contamination on surfaces by repelling and killing pathogens. The Company is conducting research and development activities using its nanotechnology in collaboration with industry-leading partners, including McMaster University. The Company has an exclusive worldwide license to its technology and IP portfolio from McMaster, which encompass both film and spray coating nanotechnology formulations.

