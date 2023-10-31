Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Q3 2023 production results
Polymetal International plc reports production results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.
"In Q3, we returned to positive cash flow generation after seasonal working capital release and a decline in previously accumulated gold bullion. We continue to work on further release of unsold inventories and production in line with the guidance", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal International plc.
HIGHLIGHTS
KYZYL
In Q3, Kyzyl produced 84 Koz of gold representing a 2% y-o-y increase. The planned decrease in gold grade versus the high base of 2022, hence lower concentrate production, was compensated by larger volumes of processed concentrate at Amursk POX after implementation of certain technological solutions.
Concentrate sales are stabilising after the drop in H1 recording relatively stable y-o-y dynamics in Q3.
The mining and processing volumes have been growing throughout the year to align with the earlier announced concentrator capacity extension (2.4 Mtpa).
VARVARA
Varvara production continued to be impacted by a planned decrease in Komar ore grade at the leaching circuit and lower share of high-grade third-party feed at the flotation circuit.
SUSTAINABILITY, HEALTH AND SAFETY
There were no fatal accidents during the first nine months of 2023 among Polymetal's workforce and contractors (consistent with 9M 2022). Lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) among the Group's employees decreased by 52% y-o-y to 0.06 in Q3 (0.12 in Q3 2022) and remained flat at 0.09 in 9M 2023. During the reporting quarter, three lost-time injuries were recorded at Polymetal's sites (all in Russia): two among employees and one among contractor workers. All were classified as minor (fall and jamming) and were followed by proper investigations aimed at improving the safety of workplaces.
