Das Instrument 8KS NO0010927288 LUMI GRUPPEN AS NK -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.11.2023The instrument 8KS NO0010927288 LUMI GRUPPEN AS NK -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 01.11.2023Das Instrument EVB CA22906X1069 CRYPTOBLOX TECHNOLOGIES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.11.2023The instrument EVB CA22906X1069 CRYPTOBLOX TECHNOLOGIES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 01.11.2023Das Instrument BSC2 US27032D3044 EARTHSTONE ENERGY A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.11.2023The instrument BSC2 US27032D3044 EARTHSTONE ENERGY A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 01.11.2023Das Instrument 9RE0 US74979W2008 GRAVITAS EDUCATION ADR 20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.11.2023The instrument 9RE0 US74979W2008 GRAVITAS EDUCATION ADR 20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 01.11.2023Das Instrument EYM GB0002080082 CRIMSON TIDE PLC LS -,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.11.2023The instrument EYM GB0002080082 CRIMSON TIDE PLC LS -,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 01.11.2023Das Instrument HM40 CA85281A1084 STALLION DISCOVERIES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.11.2023The instrument HM40 CA85281A1084 STALLION DISCOVERIES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 01.11.2023