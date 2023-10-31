MindBio Therapeutics CEO Presents World First Phase 2B Take-Home Microdosing Clinical Trial in Cancer Patients

World first - approved for take home in cancer patients experiencing emotional distress

MB22001 is a proprietary titratable form of LSD (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide) for convenient take-home Microdosing

One of two Phase 2 trials currently underway:

Phase 2A LSD-Microdosing (MB22001) in patients with Major Depressive Disorder, and;

Phase 2B LSD-Microdosing (MB22001) in patients with late stage Cancer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:MBIO)(Frankfurt:WF6), (the "Company" or "MindBio"), is pleased to announce first doses have been administered in MindBio's Phase 2B randomised, double blind and placebo controlled clinical trial in patients with advanced stage cancer who are experiencing emotional distress.

In a world first, this is a Phase 2B government approved take-home trial of a psychedelic medicine (MB22001), a proprietary titratable form of LSD, designed for safe dosing in the community.

In this video, MindBio Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Justin Hanka discusses the trial and the importance of this scientific work for treating depression and existential distress in advanced stage cancer patients.

Chief Executive Officer of MindBio Justin Hanka said, "Patients with advanced stage cancer experience emotional and existential distress and are commonly treated with anti-depressants and anti-anxiolytic medications that are often not effective and or have undesirable side effects. We hope this treatment provides effective relief of symptoms of depression and anxiety in this vulnerable patient cohort".

MindBio now has two Phase 2 clinical trials underway:

Phase 2A LSD-Microdosing (MB22001) in patients with Major Depressive Disorder, and; Phase 2B LSD-Microdosing (MB22001) in patients with late stage Cancer

About MindBio Therapeutics

MindBio is a biotech/biopharma company focused on creating novel and emerging treatments for mental health conditions and is conducting world first take-home LSD-Microdosing human clinical trials. MindBio is a leader in microdosing of psychedelic medicines and is advancing its drug and technology protocols through clinical trials. MindBio has developed a multi-disciplinary platform for developing treatments and is involved in psychedelic medicine development and digital therapeutics, has completed Phase 1 clinical trials microdosing Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) in 80 patients, has a Phase 2 clinical trial in development microdosing LSD in patients with Major Depressive Disorder and a Phase 2 clinical trial in development microdosing LSD in late stage cancer patients experiencing existential distress. MindBio invests in research that forms the basis for developing novel and clinically proven treatments including digital technologies and interventions to treat debilitating health conditions such as depression, anxiety and other related mental health conditions.

