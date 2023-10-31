Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism: The 9th Silk Road International Arts Festival Kicked Off in Xi'an

XI'AN, China, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of the 15th, the 9th Silk Road International Arts Festival commenced in Xi'an under the theme of "Silk Road New Movement, Beautiful New Future". Drawing artists from over 90 countries and regions, the festival transformed the city into a global artistic hub.

"Omni Chang'an", directed by Zhang Yimou, made its debut during the festival. This large-scale resident conceptual performance is the brainchild of nine artists led by Zhang Yimou. It is a fusion of tradition and avant-garde, history and the future, humanities and technology, connecting Xi'an with the world, bridging the present, future, and past, and transcending space and time to illuminate the splendor of Silk Road civilization against the backdrop of the bright prospects of the "Belt and Road" initiative.

This year's festival is set to stage 37 outstanding performances from both domestic and international artists, showcasing the achievements of the "Belt and Road" initiative. The lineup includes domestically acclaimed productions that have received awards in recent years and high-caliber modern stage dramas from abroad, promising a spectacular artistic extravaganza for the audience.

The Silk Road International Fine Arts Exhibition featured over 600 artworks from artists in countries including China, France, and Italy. Additionally, art exhibitions and events, emphasizing international art exchange, offered a vibrant platform for artists to engage, collaborate, and exhibit their talents.

A unique addition to this year's festival was the "Silk Road Starting Point Cultural Tourism Experience" tour, which enabled artists to visit and experience various Silk Road-themed cultural landmarks in Shaanxi, providing an opportunity to share the region's unique traditions and history with a global audience. The festival also hosted special events like Malaysia Culture Day and International Modern Art Week, further enhancing the cultural experience.

The festival served as a wonderful opportunity for artists to come together, showcase their talents, and create meaningful connections through a rich tapestry of performances, exhibitions, and cultural interactions. As the host city of the festival, Xi'an, the capital of Shaanxi province, beckons with a wealth of history and attractions, including Mount Hua, Tang Paradise, and theatrical production of Emperor Tang Xuanzong and Concubine Yang's love story in "Song of Everlasting Regret". We invite you to join us in Xi'an next year for the 10th Silk Road International Arts Festival, immersing yourself in the celebration, where imagination and heritage blend to create personal memories.

