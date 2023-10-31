Anzeige
WKN: A2QN5T | ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
31.10.2023 | 08:31
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grit Real Estate Income Group: Availability of results

DJ Availability of results 

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) 
Availability of results 
31-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED 
 
 
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED 
(Registered in Guernsey) 
(Registration number: 68739) 
LSE share code: GR1T 
 
SEM share code: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR) 
ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 
LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

AVAILABILITY OF THE ABRIDGED AUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE

YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

The Board of Directors of Grit announce that the Company's abridged audited consolidated results for the year ended 30 June 2023 have been published and can be viewed on the Company's website (https://grit.group/investor-relations/ financial-results/).

Further, the Company's Integrated Annual Report 2023 is available today, Tuesday 31 October 2023, to view and download on the Company's website at: https://grit.group/investor-relations/financial-results/

By Order of the Board

31 October 2023

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: 

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited 
Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer             +230 269 7090 
Darren Veenhuis, Investor Relations               +44 779 512 3402 
 
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - UK Financial Adviser 
 
 
William Marle/Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance)          +44 20 7220 5000 
Pauline Tribe (Sales)                      +44 20 3772 4697 
 
Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor 
Shamin A. Sookia                         +230 402 0894 
Kesaven Moothoosamy                       +230 402 0898 
 
Capital Markets Brokers Ltd - Mauritian Sponsoring Broker 
Elodie Lan Hun Kuen                       +230 402 0280

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African woman led real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth.

The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR)).

Further information on the Company is available at http://grit.group.

Directors: Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer)*, Leon van de Moortele (Chief Financial Officer)*, David Love+, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah+, Catherine McIlraith+, Jonathan Crichton+, Cross Kgosidiile and Lynette Finlay+.

(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Registered address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Intercontinental Secretarial Services Limited

UK Transfer secretary: Link Asset Services Limited

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

Mauritian sponsoring broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rules 15.24 and 15.36A and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:     GG00BMDHST63 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     GR1T 
LEI Code:   21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
Sequence No.: 281489 
EQS News ID:  1760989 

ISIN:     GG00BMDHST63 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     GR1T 
LEI Code:   21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
Sequence No.: 281489 
EQS News ID:  1760989 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1760989&application_name=news

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1760989&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
