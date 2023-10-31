Anzeige
WKN: A2QN5T | ISIN: GG00BMDHST63
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
31.10.2023 | 08:34
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grit Real Estate Income Group: Full year audited results for the year ended 30 June 2023

DJ Full year audited results for the year ended 30 June 2023 

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) 
Full year audited results for the year ended 30 June 2023 
31-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
       GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED 
(Registered in Guernsey) 
(Registration number: 68739) 
LSE share code: GR1T 
SEM share codes (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR) 
ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 
LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
 
("Grit" or the "Company" or the "Group")

FULL YEAR AUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

The board of Directors (the "Board") of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with high quality multinational tenants, today announces its audited consolidated results for the financial year ended 30 June 2023.

Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, commented:

"The financial year to 30 June 2023 was a transitory year for the Group characterised by disposals of non-core assets, reducing debt and debt refinancing risks and substantial progress on the acquisition of a majority interest in GREA, the Group's development associate. GREA successfully delivered the award-winning Precinct office park and Artemis Curepipe Hospital developments in the year and is on time and on budget on the ENEO Tatu City call centre facility, expected to be completed mid 2024.

Global interest rate volatility provided headwinds to our strong property portfolio operating performance, where a 5.7% increase in net operating income (excluding properties sold) was impacted by significantly rising finance costs. Our focus will remain on sustainably growing distributable income and enhancing capital growth while continuing to target key portfolio metrics such as lowering the LTV, vacancy and cost factors and further strengthening the balance sheet and liquidity position through focused asset recycling initiatives."

Financial & Portfolio highlights as at 30 June 20231 

30 June 2023 30 June 2022 Increase/ (Decrease) 
IFRS diluted earnings / (loss) per share        (USUSD4.90) cps USUSD2.62 cps (USUSD7.52) cps 
Adjusted EPRA earnings per share2           USUSD0.72 cps  USUSD3.13 cps (USUSD2.41) cps 
Distributable earnings per share3           USUSD4.29 cps  USUSD5.08 cps (USUSD0.79) cps 
Dividend per share                   USUSD2.0 cps  USUSD4.50 cps (USUSD2.5) cps 
Contractual rental collected              101.3%    92.8%    +8.5% 
EPRA NRV per share2                  USUSD72.8 cps  USUSD79.4 cps (USUSD6.6cps) 
Total Income Producing Assets4             USUSD862.0m   USUSD856.7m  USUSD5.3m 
Group LTV                       44.3%     46.7%    (2.4%) 
Weighted average cost of debt             8.4%     7.1%     1.3% 
Portfolio highlights 
Property net operating income from ongoing operations5 USUSD52.0m   USUSD49.2m   +5.7% 
EPRA cost ratio (including associates)6        13.3%     13.0%    +0.3ppt 
EPRA portfolio occupancy rate7             93.6%     95.3%    (1.7ppt) 
WALE8                         4.4 yrs.   4.8 yrs.   (0.4 yrs.) 
Revenue earned from multinational tenants9       85.3%     85.6%    (0.3ppt) 
Income in hard currency10               94.5%     91.5%    +3.0ppt 
Grit proportionately owned lettable area ("GLA")    298,962m2   366,926m2  (67,964m2) 
Weighted average annual contracted rent escalations  3.0%     5.4%     (2.4ppt)

Notes 

Various alternative performance measures (APMs) are used by management and investors, including a number 
       of European Public Real Estate Association ("EPRA") metrics, Distributable Earnings, Total Income 
1       Producing Assets and Property portfolio net operating income. APMs are not a substitute, and not 
       necessarily better for measuring performance than statutory IFRS results and where used, full 
       reconciliations are provided. 
2       Explanations of how EPRA figures are derived from IFRS are shown in notes 11 to 13 (unaudited). 
3       Distributable earnings per share is an APM derived from IFRS and shown in note 12 (unaudited). 
       Includes controlled Investment properties with Subsidiaries, Investment Property owned by Associates and 
4       Joint Ventures, Deposits paid on Investment properties and other investments, property plant and 
       equipment, intangibles, and related party loans - Refer to Chief Financial Officer's Statement for 
       reconciliation. 
       Property net operating income ("NOI") from continuing operations is an APM and is derived from IFRS NOI 
5       adjusted for the results of associates and joint ventures, excluding the impact of disposals of BHI and 
       LLR. A full reconciliation is provided in the Chief Financial Officers Statement 
6       Based on EPRA cost to income ratio calculation methodology shown in note 13. 
7       Property occupancy rate based on EPRA calculation methodology (Includes associates and excludes direct 
       vacancy cost). Please see calculation methodology shown in note 13. 
8       Weighted average lease expiry ("WALE"). 
9       Forbes 2000, Other Global and pan African tenants. 
10      Hard (USUSD and EUR) or pegged currency rental income.

Summarised results commentary: 

Despite economic headwinds facing the global property industry, Grit's property portfolio performed well 
.       with revenue increasing 1.9% (Revenue from ongoing operations, which excludes the impact of BHI and LLR, 
       grew 7.3%). NOI (excluding properties sold) grew 5.7% and the Group collected 101.3% of contractual 
       revenue over the period. 
       The value of the property portfolio declined by 4.5%, predominantly as a result of asset disposals which 
       offset the increased interest in Gateway Real Estate Africa ("GREA"). Excluding the impacts of this 
.       corporate activity, the ongoing property portfolio experienced a 0.8% (USUSD5.9 million) decline in fair 
       value against a backdrop of global economic uncertainty, once again demonstrating relative stability in 
       the portfolio. 
       High interest rates impacted the group with cash WACD increasing from 7.1% to 7.97% for the year. Our 
       hedging policy protected us from a large part of the c3.6% increase in base rates over the year. 
.       Notwithstanding the hedges, group finance costs increased by USUSD11.3 million, representing a 46.5% 
       increase as compared to the prior year (which includes the full year impact of the Orbit acquisitions and 
       the developments completed during the year). The USUSD100.0 million notional interest rate hedge that 
       expired in October 2023 has been replaced - please refer to post balance sheet events below. 
       In line with the Grit 2.0 strategy, asset management fee income within the subsidiaries grew to USUSD1.4 
       million (an increase of 219% from the prior year comparative of USUSD0.48 million). Additionally, the 
.       insourcing of property management services in Ghana and Kenya resulted in net savings of USUSD0.16 million 
       (with the current years fees of USUSD0.11 million ending during the year). Grit's proportionate share of 
       on-going asset management and development management fee income from APDM (treated as a joint venture for 
       the financial year) amounted to USUSD3.1 million for the year. 
       Administrative expenses increased by 40.3% due to a combination of high inflationary pressures, 
       onboarding costs surrounding the increased investment in APDM and GREA, the full year impact of the 
.       income generating Kenyan office and the Group's investment towards future growth (in the setup costs of 
       Bora Africa). The administrative expenses as a percentage of total income producing assets amounted to 
       2.4%. This is higher than the medium-term objective of 1.8%, which the Group aims to achieve through cost 
       reduction initiatives and an expected increase in the asset base as a result of the acquisition of GREA. 
       Taking the above into account, Adjusted EPRA earnings dropped by 77.0% to USUSD0.72cps. Distributable 
       income dropped 15.6% to USUSD4.29cps as the company continues to obtain significant VAT credits. The 8.3% 
.       reduction in EPRA NRV to USUSD72.8cps was driven by a combination of property valuations (USUSD1.05cps), 
       provisions and write offs against property projects (USUSD1.56cps) and transaction costs related to the 
       GREA acquisition and USUSD306m syndicated loan (USUSD0.71cps). 
       During the financial year over USUSD90.0 million of cash was utilised in support of the Group's strategic 
       objectives of debt reduction and increased ownership in GREA and APDM. While the Board understands the 
       importance of dividends to our shareholders, it has elected against declaring a second half dividend. 
.       Total dividend for the year amounts to USUSD2.00 cps following the interim dividend of USUSD2.00cps declared 
       for the six months ended 31 December 2022 (46.6% pay-out of distributable earnings). Should sufficient 
       progress be made on implementing the new GREA dividend policy and dividend normalisation from recently

completed GREA developments, the Board will consider either a special dividend or an increased H1 
       dividend. 
.       The Group continued to reduce debt levels with a net reduction of USUSD28.3 million in the financial year. 
       Group LTV dropped by 2.4% to 44.3%.

Corporate highlights - execution on strategy 

The Board targeted USUSD160 million of asset disposals by 31 December 2023 and has made significant 
.       progress towards this target with the disposal of interests in BHI and LLR, at near book value. Capital 
       was redeployed to debt reduction and to the acquisition of GREA and APDM - please refer to post balance 
       sheet events below. 
       The Group unveiled its Grit 2.0 strategy and focus areas post the acquisition of GREA and APDM, which 
.       includes higher targeted fee income strategies and the pursuit of a capital light strategy through 
       industry focused substructures. 
.       The Group won several high-profile industry awards for a number of GREA delivered developments and for 
       the innovative Sustainability linked debt refinance concluded in October 2022.

Notable Post balance sheet events 

On the 26th of July 2023 the Group announced the conclusion of the final phase in the acquisition of a 
       majority interest in GREA and APDM from Gateway Africa Real Estate Limited and Prudential Impact 
       Investments Private Equity LLC, which resulted in the Group owning a direct interest of 51.48% in GREA 
       and 78.95% in APDM. The transaction became unconditional, and the share transfer was lodged following 
       receipt of the Mauritius Prime Minister's Office consent, which was the final condition precedent. 
       Although the share transfer took place after the end of the financial year, beneficial ownership of the 
.       51.48% was attained on 30 June 2023 and as such the Group treated GREA as a joint venture in preparing 
       its financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2023. The required final amendments to the 
       Shareholders Agreement (which upon signature will result in control over GREA and therefore allow for the 
       full consolidation of GREA and APDM - please refer to The Basis of Presentation 1.2 Critical Judgements 
       and Estimates), are expected imminently. On the 3rd of October 2023 GREA issued shares to APDM in terms 
       of the Managers Incentive Program and from this date the Group, through its shareholding in APDM, holds a 
       combined direct and indirect interest of 54.22%. 
       Bora Africa, a specialist industrial real estate vehicle, was established on 24 October 2023 when 5 Grit 
       owned industrial assets namely Imperial, Bollore, Orbit and two industrial land assets were transferred 
.       to the newly established entity. Bora is a wholly owned subsidiary of Grit and has therefore resulted in 
       no change to existing beneficial interests. The International Finance Corporation, a division of the 
       World Bank, has approved a USUSD30 million subordinated notes issue by Bora Africa to fund future pipeline 
       and impact focused real estate acquisitions. 
       On 16 October 2023, interest rate hedges over USUSD100.0 million notional against LIBOR rates above 1.58% 
       to 1.85%, matured. The Group concluded a new USUSD100.0 million notional interest rate hedge from this 
.       date, with a new two-year collar and cap instrument providing protection against rates above 4.75% on 
       SOFR rates while allowing savings up to 3.00% SOFR rate. The Group has therefore maintained its overall 
       hedged position at USUSD200 million.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: 

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited 
Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer             +230 269 7090 
Darren Veenhuis, Investor Relations               +44 779 512 3402 
 
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - UK Financial Adviser 
William Marle/Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance)          +44 20 7220 5000 
Pauline Tribe (Sales)                      +44 20 3772 4697 
 
Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor 
Shamin A. Sookia                         +230 402 0894 
Kesaven Moothoosamy                       +230 402 0898 
 
Capital Markets Brokers Ltd - Mauritian Sponsoring Broker 
Elodie Lan Hun Kuen                       +230 402 0280

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multinational tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for both income and capital growth.

The Company holds its primary listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T) and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR)).

Further information on the Company is available at http://grit.group/.

Directors:

Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer) *, Leon van de Moortele (Chief Financial Officer) *, David Love+, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah+, Catherine McIlraith+, Jonathan Crichton+, Cross Kgosidiile and Lynette Finlay+.

(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Registered office address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Intercontinental Secretarial Services Limited

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

UK Transfer secretary: Link Market Services Limited

Mauritian Sponsoring Broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules and SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

A Company presentation for all investors and analysts via live webcast and conference call

The Company will host a live webcast on Tuesday, 31st October 2023 at 2:00pm Mauritius / 10:00am UK / 12:00pm South Africa via the Investor Meet Company platform, with the presentation being open to all existing and potential shareholders, and can be accessed at the following link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/ grit-real-estate-income-group-limited/register-investor

A playback of the webcast will be accessible on-demand within 48 hours via the Company website: https://grit.group/ financial-results/

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Grit is a prominent, woman-led real estate platform providing property investment and associated real estate services across the African continent. The Group recognises its role in transforming the design of buildings and developments for long-term sustainability, especially with Africa rapidly urbanising, and focuses on impact, energy efficiency and carbon reduction in its activities. In addition to environmental responsibility, the Group prides itself on achieving more than 40% of women in leadership positions and the significant support it provides to local communities in Africa through extensive CSR and upliftment programmes. More information on Grit's Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives is available in the Responsible Business Committee's report.

Robust operational performance and record development activity

Operationally and strategically, 2023 was a challenging yet productive year and was characterised by disposals of non-core assets and substantial progress on the acquisition of a controlling interest GREA. Global interest rate volatility offset the strong performance from the property portfolio, where net operating income from ongoing operations increased 5.7%. We enjoyed good leasing and cash collections while GREA successfully delivered the Precinct office park, the first 5-star green rated development in the Indian Ocean region, and the Artemis Curepipe Hospital in Mauritius.

We aim to enhance our income and protect value through the active management of our high-quality portfolio. We are well positioned to deliver the Grit 2.0 strategy which is underpinned by long-term structural African demand drivers and the need for high quality real estate and infrastructure.

Macroeconomic factors impacting property valuations

A significant adjustment in global interest rates during the year caused a sharp increase in our overall cost of capital and impacted property yields across the global real estate sector. Our higher quality assets, underpinned by strong tenant covenants, are more resilient in the face of potentially weaker leasing markets which has largely been recognised by the valuers in our year-end property valuations. However, there remains near term uncertainty on market yields and valuations which is only expected to moderate once peak interest rates are reached.

The corporate accommodation and light industrial sectors experienced some valuation pressure which contributed to a negative 0.8% movement in fair values on the property portfolio, offsetting gains on completed developments. We expect growth sectors to stabilise, and given the favourable long-term African fundamentals, should continue to see considerable investment over the medium term.

A high-quality, diverse, and resilient platform

We benefit from having built a business focused on quality real estate assets with strong ESG credentials, long leases to a resilient and diverse customer base that comprise more than 85% of strong multinational and investment grade tenants. Revenue from ongoing operations grew by 7.3% in the financial year to 30 June 2023, with contractual lease escalations, which are predominantly inflation-linked, helping to offset the impacts of rising interest rates in the portfolio. We notably collected 101.3% (FY22: 92.8%) of the value of contracted revenue. In the financial year we reduced exposures to the hospitality sector and now have 33 assets across 7 sectors with 94.5% of our leases in hard currency. This provides a strong foundation to our income generation and a resilient platform from which to pursue growth opportunities through active management, sector focused development substructures and external fee generation from our professional services.

Capital recycling

In the prior financial year, the Board set an asset recycling target of 20% of the value of the property portfolio, equivalent to approximately USUSD160 million worth of property assets, by 31 December 2023. I am pleased to report that we have already achieved gross property disposals of USUSD135.2 million and are making good progress on further disposals which are hoped to be announced in late 2023 or early 2024. Given the success of the current disposal programme, the Board is considering extending the targets, including co-investors into sub-structures, and will make further announcements in due course.

Notable disposals in the financial year included the disposal of the minority interest in 3 hotels to Beachcomber Hotels International and the exit of the Group's remaining 25.1% in Letlole la Rona, a listed Botswanan property company.

Proceeds from asset recycling have principally been applied towards Group debt reduction and to the increased shareholding in GREA and APDM. Since acquiring an increased interest in APDM and GREA, Grit has combined and integrated the professional teams and continues to drive operating efficiencies through the establishment of a centralised treasury programme, shared professional services and integration of other head office support functions.

Grit 2.0 strategy

At a capital markets day hosted in May 2023, we unveiled the Grit 2.0 strategy, which set our vision for the Group post the acquisition of GREA and APDM. We described the Group as "moving from income to impactful income", which is underpinned by the value we create in new developments and with our various professional services.

Post the acquisition, the Group will continue to deploy its resources within the following principal strategic areas: 

1.      Owning and managing a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality real estate assets across the African 
       continent (excluding South Africa) - which are resilient to macro-economic challenges. 
       Pursuing limited risk-mitigated real estate developments for existing and target tenants, predominantly 
       focused on the industrial, embassy accommodation and data centres sectors, driving accelerated NAV growth 
2.      into the future. Development exposure will not exceed more than 20% of Group gross asset value, and upon 
       completion, will be included in the income producing portfolio of the Group thereby underpinning future 
       income growth - leading to an expectation of enhanced yield and income upon completion of the 
       developments. 
       Generation of additional fee income from real estate, facilities, and development management services to 
3.      both internal clients and to third party clients and co-investors - expected to result in enhanced 
       income, with a contribution to earnings for the year of USUSD4.7 million.

Grit's strategy is to organise the Group's real estate assets into logical sector groupings and to pursue development activities, wherever possible, through GREA, and focusing on the following: 

1.      Developing industrial and logistics assets across Africa which are then held as investments or sold to 
       other investors; and 
       The establishment of a substructure that holds our diplomatic housing portfolio across the African 
2.      continent for the US Government, other countries and multinational companies which are either held as 
       investments or sold to investors.

The Group has made substantial progress in recapitalising GREA and have obtained shareholders' Investment Committee approval for the cash injection of USUSD48.5 million. While a number of administrative processes need to be concluded, the Board is confident that the targeted date of drawdown of December 2023 will be met. The capital injection will initially be utilised to temporarily reduce debt and associated financing costs before being deployed towards the Group's pipeline in due course.

The Group has made significant progress in sourcing funding for growth projects, with the targeted issuance of financing instruments in Bora to the IFC, a division of the World Bank. The IFC board approved transaction is set to close imminently providing additional growth capital for Bora to fund industrial and impact focused acquisitions and developments.

Financial results

The financial results to 30 June 2023 have been impacted by the corporate actions, rising interest rates and sluggish property valuations. EPRA NRV per share declined 8.3% to USUSD72.8cps (versus prior year NRV of USUSD79.4cps) predominantly due to property valuations, write offs and provisions against delayed property projects and transaction costs related to the GREA acquisition and the syndicated loan.

Grit's LTV improved from 46.7% in the prior financial year to 44.3%, predominantly from debt reductions related to asset disposals and active decisions by management to reduce the more expensive facilities in the face of rising interest rates. LTV is expected to fall further upon the planned consolidation of GREA.

Interest rates have remained higher, and for longer, than we initially anticipated introducing increased risks to the Group's financial performance in the near term. These risks are covered in more detail in the Chief Financial Officer's report below but has influenced the Board's assessment of liquidity risks when assessing current dividend levels.

Dividends

During the financial year the Group had a number of cash requirements to support the Board's strategic objectives and capital projects. The group successfully increased its shareholding in GREA (USUSD56.4 million), repaid overall quantum of debt by USUSD35.1 million and funded the upfront debt costs of the USUSD306 million syndicated loan (USUSD7.4 million). The bulk of the capital for these strategic and risk mitigating actions were funded from the asset recycling program that generated USUSD86.8 million, while USUSD12.0 million was funded from operational cashflows. The current transition from cash generative assets sold in the year to assets within the increased GREA portfolio, has resulted in a temporary disruption of normalised dividend flows from underlying properties that are expected to normalise by the end of the year. The current volatility of interest rates and continuing inflationary pressures combined with the rising tensions in the Middle East have additionally heightened the macro-economic risks faced by the Group. While we understand the importance of dividends to our shareholders, the Board has elected against declaring a second half dividend. Therefore the total dividend for the year amounts to USUSD2.00 cps following the interim dividend of USUSD2.00cps declared for the six months ended 31 December 2022. The full year distribution represents an 46.6% pay-out of distributable earnings.

A number of initiatives, including the implementation of a formal GREA dividend policy, normalisation of dividends from recently completed GREA portfolio assets and proceeds from further asset recycling, are expected to largely replenish the operational cashflows utilised to close the strategic objectives discussed above. The Board will consider either a special dividend later this year or an increased H1 dividend dependant on the progress it makes on all, or some, of these initiatives.

Changes to the Board

In February 2023 Nomzamo Radebe resigned off the Board. We thank Nomzamo for her valuable input she added to the Board.

We welcomed Lynette Finlay to the Board in March 2023 as an independent non-executive director. Lynette brings a wealth of property market experience, and we look forward to further engagements with her.

Outlook

Management and the Board will continue to focus on ongoing reduction in LTV, the asset recycling programme, and the expansion of Grit's investments in specialist development focused investment vehicles. The Board has identified a cost optimisation programme on Group administrative expenses, targeting a sustainable USUSD4.0 million reduction by December 2024.

Grit 2.0 positions the Group for growth, and with strong current cash collection, increased leasing activity, resilient assets and the potential for stronger NAV and fee income growth, the Board affirms the total return target of between 13% and 15% per annum over the medium term. 

Peter Todd 
Chairman

CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S STATEMENT

Grit continues to refine its strategy, and as part of Grit 2.0, is looking to increasingly pursue risk mitigated and pre-leased developments and asset management activities that generate fees to compliment the sustainable property income we enjoy from our existing high quality property portfolio. Our vision statement summarises our key focus and activities:

"We are a family of Partnerships,

Setting the Global Benchmark in Africa for

Developing Smart Business Solutions &

Impact Real Estate that goes Beyond Buildings!"

In addition to sound property fundamentals, a significant catalyst for Grit's growth continues to be our focus on strong, transparent counterparty and stakeholder relationships. This ability and know-how are what differentiates Grit and allows us to deliver smart real estate solutions on the African continent.

We identified a number of key focus areas at the start of the year and are pleased to provide the following key highlights for the period: 

.       We delivered a strong portfolio performance including leasing and vacancy management, strong cash 
       collections and growth in operational earnings from ongoing operations; 
.       We strengthened the Group balance sheet, including reductions in debt balances and Group loan to value 
       and extended debt maturities through the USUSD306 million sustainability linked syndicated facility; 
.       Good progress on the GREA and APDM acquisitions, with beneficial ownership of 51.48% of GREA being 
       obtained on 30 June 2023 and transfer of shares completed shortly after the financial year end; 
.       Acceleration in our asset recycling strategy with significant disposals that included three Beachcomber 
       hotels and the remaining stake in Letlole la Rona concluded during the financial year; 
.       Significant progress in our move towards a low carbon economy and achieving our 25% building efficiency 
       improvement target by 2025.

Key operational trends

Good leasing activity

During the year, we signed leases over 9,006 m2 of GLA in our investment property portfolio with significant activity in the office, retail, light industrial and corporate accommodation sectors, with pleasing results in the Anfa Mall and Ghana office portfolio. Although we increased our shareholding in GREA to 51.48%, the Group has been operationally controlling the completed assets since April 2022 by undertaking property management and leasing activities on their behalf via Group companies.

Balance sheet improving

In October 2022 we concluded a USUSD306 million multi-jurisdictional sustainability linked syndicated debt facility across Mozambique, Zambia, Kenya, Ghana, and Senegal, which was the largest of its kind in the real estate sector in Sub Sahara Africa (ex-South Africa).

Interest bearing borrowings were subsequently reduced by USUSD28.3 million to USUSD396.7 million in the financial year through a combination of utilising cashflows raised from asset disposals and from redirecting cash generated from operations towards debt reductions. The Group's reported LTV dropped to 44.3% (from 46.7% in FY2022) and is further expected to reduce upon the consolidation of GREA.

Accelerating fee income generation

Grit's proportionate fee income generation in the year accelerated as the first evidence of the Grit 2.0 fee income strategies started materialising. While the underlying portfolio continues to be delivered, the fixed asset management fee income component will increase steadily over time while the development management fees are expected to be linked to business activity and available growth capital and might vary year to year, with current year performance being bolstered by one off incentive fees earned by APDM on the delivery of its minimum return hurdles.

Significant liquidity redeployment

Strong cash collections of 101.3% (FY22: 92.8%) continued to support the Group's liquidity position.

Additionally, proceeds from the disposals of the remaining 25.1% interest in Letlole la Rona and the 44.2% interest in three hotels operated by Beachcomber Hotels International were applied towards both debt reductions and towards the completion of the final phases of the GREA and APDM acquisitions (where USUSD58.3m was deployed towards phases two and three of the acquisition).

Operational update

Grit's current portfolio consists of 33 assets located across 11 countries and 7 sector classes. The Group's portfolio has a 6.4% EPRA vacancy rate (FY2022: 4.7%) impacted by mix changes in the portfolio post asset disposals, and a weighted average lease expiry (WALE) of 4.4 years (FY2022: 4.8 years). More than 85% of income is underpinned by a wide range of blue-chip multinational tenants across a variety of sectors and has a weighted average contracted lease escalation of 3.0% per annum (FY2022: 5.4% per annum). Most rents are collected monthly, of which 94.5% (FY2022: 91.5%) are collected in US Dollar, Euro or pegged currencies.

Office

The global work-from-home phenomenon has been less relevant in Africa and has had limited impact on our office tenants. Office sector valuations in Mozambique remained resilient while the Ghanaian office market continues to be faced with macroeconomic headwinds despite positive leasing activity in the financial year, driven mainly by international tenants.

Corporate accommodation

The valuation of the VDE Housing Estate in Mozambique reduced to USUSD50.2 million (FY2022: USUSD55.2 million), with valuers applying conservative leasing assumptions post the current lease maturity in May 2024. The acquisition of GREA allows the Group to accelerate its provision of diplomatic housing through a strong pipeline of secured opportunities similar to the recently completed developments in both Kenya and Ethiopia, where the Group has enjoyed good valuation performance in this financial year.

Light industrial

The continent remains undersupplied for good-quality industrial property.

As part of the Grit 2.0 strategy the Group is consolidating its industrial assets into a single focused entity called Bora Africa. Bora is expected to generate both rental and capital value growth. The core income generating asset base and strong development pipeline of Bora Africa is expected to provide co-investment opportunities to our real estate partners and other equity funders.

Medical

Although a relatively small exposure for the Group at present, the GREA team successfully completed the Artemis Curepipe hospital in Mauritius in May 2023 at a total cost of USUSD18.6 million.

Retail assets

The occupancy rates of our retail assets have steadily improved since the height of the pandemic at the end of 2021. However, this sector is still targeted for further asset disposals. Our strategy of focusing mainly on smaller malls with non-discretionary food and service retailers have yielded positive results and we are encouraged by new tenant activity.

Vacancies at AnfaPlace Mall have also experienced an improving trend. This increasing footfall could bode well for the significant number of turnover linked leases currently in place.

Hospitality assets

Our hospitality portfolio now comprises two hotels post the sale of the interest in BHI - one in Mauritius and one Club Med resort in Senegal, the refurbishment of which, will be completed in November 2023, before embarking on the expansion project which is due for completion in late 2024.

Update on acquisitions and development pipeline

The acquisition of a majority stake in GREA was completed shortly after the financial year end. Control over GREA and its asset manager, Africa Property Development Managers ("APDM"), is pivotal to Grit's ambitions. These include further diversifying its asset base into defensive, high-growth real estate sub-sectors and growing fee income whilst creating positive and sustainable impacts and value to the local people and communities we serve across Africa.

The finalisation of the amendments to the shareholders agreement are expected shortly, which will result in control and the consolidation of GREA and APDM into the results of Grit from that date.

Summary of GREA developments and projects 

Name                  Completion date Anchor tenant 
OBO Kenya (embassy accommodation)   August 2022   US Embassy 
The Precinct, Mauritius (office)    May 2023    Grit, Dentons, W17 
Artemis Curepipe Hospital, Mauritius  May 2023    Falcon Group 
Eneo, Tatu City, Kenya         Q2 2024     CCI 
Artemis Coromandel Hospital, Mauritius Q2 2025     Falcon Group 
OBO Mali (embassy accommodation)    Q2 2025     US Embassy

ESG strategy

The Group's sustainability efforts focus on community impact, the empowerment of women, energy efficiency and carbon reduction.

The Board remains committed to a five-year target of a 25% reduction in carbon emissions and a 25% improvement in our building efficiency against 2019 base figures and has made significant progress in the achievement of these targets. In addition to environmental responsibility, the Group prides itself on achieving more than 40% of women in leadership positions at Grit, more than 65% localised employees and significant support to numerous local communities through extensive CSR and upliftment programmes.

We have made significant progress in our move toward a low carbon economy based on global best practice.

The Group integrated report provides more details on our approach, our strategy, and our achievements against these targets.

Prospects

The Group has some compelling pipeline opportunities in impact real estate investing. The year-ended 30 June 2023 has been a transitionary year for the Group with significant corporate actions and asset recycling. Our focus will remain on sustainably growing dividends and enhancing capital growth. This will be done while continuing to target key portfolio metrics such as lowering the LTV, vacancy, cost factors, maintaining collections and further strengthening the balance sheet and liquidity position through focused asset recycling initiatives.

The Board have identified a cost optimisation programme on Group administrative expenses and are a targeting a sustainable USUSD4.0 million reduction by December 2024. Although rising global interest rates continue to be a headwind for earnings our focus remains on the long-term sustainable debt strategy and managing the weighted average cost of debt alongside achieving our contractual lease escalations. The GREA acquisition and recapitalisation as well as the completion of the IFC financing instrument into Bora Africa positions us well for the Grit 2.0 strategy and for increased focus on selective impact investing in sectors such as light industrial, diplomatic housing, medical and data centre. 

Bronwyn Knight 
Chief Executive Officer

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER'S STATEMENT

Presentation of financial statements

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB. Alternative performance measures (APMs) have also been provided to supplement the IFRS financial statements as the Directors believe that this adds meaningful insight into the operations of the Group and how the Group is managed. European Public Real Estate Association ("EPRA") Best Practice Recommendations have been adopted widely throughout this report and are used within the business when considering the operational performance of our properties. Full reconciliations between IFRS and EPRA figures are provided in notes 11 to 13. Other APMs used are also reconciled below.

"Grit Proportionate Interest" income statement, presented below, is a management measure to assess business performance and is considered meaningful in the interpretation of the financial results. Grit Proportionate Interest Income Statement (including "Distributable Earnings") are alternative performance measures. In the absence of the requirement for Distributable Reserves in the domicilium countries of the group, Distributable Earnings is utilised to determine the maximum amount of operation earnings that would be available for distribution as dividend to shareholders in any financial period. This factors the various company specific nuances of operating across a number of diverse jurisdictions across Africa and the investments' legal structures of externalising cash from the various regions. The IFRS statement of comprehensive income is adjusted for the component income statement line items of properties held in joint ventures and associates. This measure, in conjunction with adjustments for non-controlling interests (for properties consolidated by Grit, but part owned by minority partners), form the basis of the Group's distributable earnings build up, which is alternatively shown in Note 12 "Distributable earnings".

The Group made substantial progress in the current financial year toward disposal of assets accounted for as associates, and with the anticipated consolidation of GREA and APDM, expects to present largely consolidated asset results going forward. 

Unaudited            Unaudited     Unaudited 
              Audited Unaudited 
IFRS Income statement to  IFRS   Extracted from  Grit       Unaudited    Grit Economic   Distributable 
distribution reconciliation     Associates    Proportionate          Interest Income  Earnings 
              30 June          Income statement Non-Controlling Statement 
              2023   30 June 2023           Interest              30 June 2023 
                           30 June 2023           30 June 2023 
              USUSD'000 USUSD'000     USUSD'000     USUSD'000     USUSD'000      USUSD'000 
Gross property income    56,249  12,538      68,787      (9,286)     59,501       59,587 
Property operating expenses (9,624) (1,798)     (11,422)     2,784      (8,638)      (9,609) 
Net property income     46,625  10,740      57,365      (6,502)     50,863       49,978 
Other income        286   22,241      22,527      (3,343)     19,184       18,799 
Administrative expenses   (22,578) (7,400)     (29,978)     4,104      (25,874)      (21,419) 
Net impairment charge on  (3,868) (1,581)     (5,449)     (59)      (5,508)      - 
financial assets 
Profit from operations   20,465  24,000      44,465      (5,800)     38,665       47,358 
Fair value adjustment on  (4,108) (1,005)     (5,113)     1,023      (4,090)      - 
investment properties 
Fair value adjustment on  3,625  1,948      5,573      (79)      5,494       - 
other financial liability 
Fair value adjustment on  264   -        264       -        264        - 
other financial asset 
Fair value adjustment on 
derivative financial    (3,085) -        (3,085)     -        (3,085)      - 
instruments 
Share-based payment expense (354)  (7,474)     (7,828)     -        (7,828)      - 
Share of profits from 
associates and joint    14,300  (14,300)     -        -        -         - 
ventures 
Loss on disposal of     (3,240) -        (3,240)     -        (3,240)      - 
investment in subsidiary 
Loss on disposal of     (3,543) -        (3,543)     -        (3,543)      - 
interest in associate 
Impairment of loans and   -    (71)       (71)       (658)      (729)       - 
other receivables 
Loss on derecognition of  (3,735) -        (3,735)     (280)      (4,015)      - 
loans and other receivables 
Foreign currency losses   (2,241) (1,640)     (3,881)     416       (3,465)      - 
Loss on extinguishment of  (1,166) (25)       (1,191)     114       (1,077)      - 
loans 
Loss on disposal of 
property, plant, and    (888)  -        (888)      -        (888)       - 
equipment 
Other transaction costs   (2,156) -        (2,156)     -        (2,156)      - 
Profit before interest and 14,138  1,433      15,571      (5,264)     10,307       47,358 
taxation 
Interest income       4,096  5,527      9,623      (40)      9,583       9,582 
Finance charges       (39,582) (6,088)     (45,670)     5,585      (40,085)      (36,554) 
(Loss) / Profit before   (21,348) 872       (20,476)     281       (20,195)      20,386 
taxation 
Taxation          (4,225) (487)      (4,712)     1,276      (3,436)      (3,113) 
(Loss) / Profit after    (25,573) 385       (25,188)     1,557      (23,631)      17,273 
taxation 
NCI of associates through      (385)      (385)      385       -         - 
OCI 
(Loss) / Profit after 
taxation and after NCI of  (25,573) -        (25,573)     1,942      (23,631)      17,273 
associates 
VAT credits                                                3,312 
Distributable earnings                                          20,585

Financial and Portfolio summary

The Grit Proportionate Income Statement is further split to produce a Grit Property Portfolio Revenue2, Operating expenses2 and NOI 2 analysis by sector. Grit's Property Portfolio revenue has increased by 1.9% after the reduction of revenue from disposed assets. Revenue from ongoing operations increased 7.3% from prior year on annual contractual lease escalations and the start of leasing operations on a number of buildings within the GREA portfolio between January 2023 and May 2023. Net operating income on ongoing operations increased by 5.7% over the twelve-month period to 30 June 2023. 

Revenue Revenue  Revenue  Revenue  Revenue  Revenue  Change in 
       FY2023  FY2023   FY2023   FY2022  FY2022   FY2022   Revenue  Change in Revenue Rental 
Sector                                         Ongoing operations Collection1 
       Reported Change in Ongoing  Restated4 Change in Ongoing  Reported           FY2023 
            ownership3 operations      ownership3 operations 
       USUSD'000 USUSD'000  USUSD'000  USUSD'000  USUSD'000  USUSD'000  %     %         % 
Retail    19,074  110    18,964   18,310  -     18,310   4.2%   3.6%        95.0% 
Hospitality  9,164  3,889   5,275   12,510  7,481   5,029   (26.7%)  4.9%        136.2% 
Office    18,163  1,078   17,085   16,577  -     16,577   9.6%   3.1%        98.0% 
Light     6,229  -     6,229   3,797   -     3,797   64.1%   64.1%       105.3% 
industrial 
Corp     14,147  460    13,687   13,620  -     13,620   3.9%   0.5%        96.1% 
Accommodation 
Medical    53    11     42     -     -     -     100.0%  100.0%       100.0% 
Data Centre  803   135    668    364    -     364    120.6%  83.5%       15.9% 
LLR portfolio 1,588  1,588   -     2,788   2,788   -     (43.0%)  (100.0%)      N/A 
Corporate   1,444  -     1,444   1,389   -     1,389   4.0%   4.0%        N/A 
TOTAL     70,665  7,271   63,394   69,355  10,269   59,086   1.9%   7.3%        101.3%

Subsidiaries 56,249  1,001   55,248   51,937  -     51,937   8.3%   6.4% 
Associates  12,538  5,810   6,728   16,613  10,269   6,344   (24.5%)  6.1% 
SUBTOTAL   68,787  6,811   61,976   68,550  10,269   58,281   0.3%   6.3% 
GREA     1,878  460    1,418   805    -     805    133.2%  76.1% 
Associates 
TOTAL     70,665  7,271   63,394   69,355  10,269   59,086   1.9%   7.3% 
       NOI   NOI FY2023   NOI FY2023  NOI    NOI FY2022   NOI FY2022  Change in Change in NOI 
                                               NOI 
Sector    FY2023  Change in    Ongoing    FY2022  Change in    Ongoing          Ongoing 
            ownership3   operations       ownership3   operations  Reported  operations 
       Reported                Restated4 
       USUSD'000 USUSD'000     USUSD'000    USUSD'000  USUSD'000     USUSD'000    %     % 
Retail    12,363  70       12,293    11,952  -        11,952    3.4%    2.9% 
Hospitality  9,164  3,889      5,275     12,510  7,481      5,029     (26.7%)  4.9% 
Office    16,139  870       15,269    14,664  -        14,664    10.1%   4.1% 
Light     5,995  -        5,995     3,692   -        3,692     62.4%   62.4% 
industrial 
Corp     11,545  439       11,106    11,558  -        11,558    (0.1%)   (3.9%) 
Accommodation 
Medical    53    11       42      -     -        -       100.0%   100.0% 
Data Centre  148   118       30      324    -        324      (54.3%)  (90.7%) 
LLR portfolio 1,455  1,455      -       2,507   2,507      -       (42.0%)  (100.0%) 
Corporate   2,023  -        2,023     2,000   -        2,000     1.2%    1.2% 
TOTAL     58,885  6,852      52,033    59,207  9,988      49,219    (0.5%)   5.7% 
Subsidiaries 46,625  870       45,755    43,281  -        43,281    7.7%    5.7% 
Associates  10,740  5,543      5,197     15,181  9,988      5,193     (29.3%)  0.1% 
SUBTOTAL   57,365  6,413      50,952    58,462  9,988      48,474    (1.9%)   5.1% 
GREA     1,520  439       1,081     745    -        745      104.0%   45.1% 
Associates 
TOTAL     58,885  6,852      52,033    59,207  9,988      49,219    (0.5%)   5.7%

Notes 

Rental Collections represents the amount of cash received as a percentage of contractual income. 
1       Contractual income is stated before the effects of any rental deferment and concessions provided to 
       tenants. 
2       Grit adjusted property portfolio Revenue, Operating expenses and Net Operating Income are unaudited 
       alternative performance measurements 
       Change in ownership relate to the impact of the disposal of BHI and LLR as well as the impact of the 
3       change in the Group's proportionate share in GREA from 26.29% to 35.01% during the financial year. On 30 
       June the Groups interest increased to 51.4%, with the resulting effect expected to be observed in the 30 
       June 2024 financial period. 
       Prior year comparatives have been restated to reflect a change in accounting policy following 
4       clarification by the IFRS Interpretation Committee ("IFRIC") in October 2022 of how lessor should account 
       for the forgiveness of lease payments. Details of the restatement and impact on prior year comparatives 
       are set out in note 2.3 'Changes in accounting policies'

The retail sector benefitted from lower vacancies, Covid-19 recovery and from favourable foreign exchange impacts, particularly on the Zambian portfolio during the year.

The hospitality sector NOI declined as a result of the disposal of the Beachcomber properties during the year. NOI from ongoing operations grew 4.9% predominantly driven by EBITDA linked rental growth at Tamassa and rentals on development capex being levied at the Club Med Skirring Resort.

The office sector NOI growth was predominantly attributable to the increased shareholding in Capital Place (50% to 70% from 30 June 2022) and a one-off termination fee relating to Commodity House Phase 1 of USUSD0.8m. The remainder of the portfolio was broadly flat over the prior year.

The light Industrial sector NOI growth substantially related to the full year impact of the Orbit Complex contributing c.USUSD2.5m to the year-on-year movement.

Corporate accommodation sector and NOI growth predominantly related to new leasing income generated from DH1 Ethiopia and DH3 Kenya completed during the year. The diplomatic housing portfolio positive trends were offset by lower rentals achieved in the VDE Housing Complex and additional costs being incurred across the portfolio.

Cost control

The financial year-ended 30 June 2023 was a transitionary year for the Group, one in which significant inflationary pressure and investment for future growth and positioning ahead of GRIT 2.0 resulted in a 40.3% increase in ongoing administrative expenses. A substantial contributor to the increase were inflationary pressures experienced in items including insurance, travel, accommodation and staff costs. Additionally, the Group invested for growth, with the staff compliment increasing during the year and the opening of a new representative office in Kenya. The property management team added to the headcount growth with new staff in Ethiopia to manage the diplomatic housing projects.

Ongoing administrative costs as a percentage of total income producing assets equate to 2.4%, increasing from 1.7% in the prior year and against management medium term admin cost ratio target of 1.8%. The group has set a target of reducing overall administrative costs by USUSD4.0 million by December 2024. This will be achieved through increased integration and efficient use of the Grit and APDM staff compliment, further digitisation of business processes, initiatives surrounding insurance requirements and a more targeted marketing spend that will underpin the growth of assets under management and the generation of other fee income streams in line with the Grit 2.0 strategy.

Administrative costs for the year included a number of once off items related to the office move to the Precinct and additional costs related to the completion of phase 2 and 3 of the GREA / APDM acquisition. 

Administrative expenses                           30 June 2023 30 June   Movement Movement 
                                             2022 
                                      USUSD'000    USUSD'000   USUSD'000 % 
Comparable administrative costs relating to the Group (excluding APDM    21,787    16,944   4,843  28.6% 
recharges) 
Bora representative office setup costs                   532      -      532   100.0% 
APDM employee costs recharged to Group                   259      -      259   100.0% 
Administrative expenses - IFRS                       22,578    16,944   5,634  33.3% 
Less: Transaction costs                           (1,706)    (2,071)   365   (17.6%) 
Total administrative expenses                        20,872    14,873   5,999  40.3% 
Fee income                                 1,348     480     868   180.8%

As an offset to the increased administrative costs, asset management fees of the subsidiaries grew to USUSD1.4 million (an increase of 180.8% from the prior year comparative of USUSD0.48 million). Additionally, the insourcing of property management in Ghana and Kenya resulted in net savings of USUSD0.16 million (with the current years fees of USUSD0.11 million ending during the year). These figures are expected to grow in line with the number of new projects delivered in the medium term and will be significantly bolstered through the deployment of the IFC funding instrument and GREA recapitalisation.

Material finance costs increases

The continued rise in global interest rates have driven the Group's cash weighted average cost of debt up to 8.0% at 30 June 2023 and including the full year impact of the Orbit acquisition, resulted in a 46.5% increase in net finance costs for the year. The increase in ongoing funding costs is partially shielded by annual contractual lease escalations over the property portfolio which are predominantly linked to US consumer price inflation. The Group also has hedging instruments in place amounting to USUSD200.0 million to mitigate the impact of interest fluctuations. Although base rates increased by c3.6% over the year, our WACD increased by 1.3% as a result of these hedges.

The additional USUSD11.3 million charge to income resulted in a significant impact on the financial results for the year. The reported net finance charge includes an amortisation of loan issuance costs and the impact of hedging activities. 

Net finance costs                    30 June 2023 30 June 2022 Movement Movement 
                             USUSD'000   USUSD'000   USUSD'000 % 
Finance costs as per statement of profit or loss     39,582    26,151    13,431  51.4% 
Less: Interest income as per statement of profit or loss (4,096)   (1,935)   (2,161) 111.7% 
Net finance costs - IFRS                 35,486    24,216    11,270  46.5%

Interest rate risk exposure and management

The exposure to interest rate risk at 30 June 2023 is summarised below and the table highlights the value of the Group's interest-bearing borrowings that are exposed to the base rates indicated: 

Lender                                TOTAL   SOFR   EURIBOR PLR1  FIXED 
                                   USUSD'000  USUSD'000  USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 
Standard Bank Group                         269,147  222,633  46,514 -    - 
State Bank of Mauritius                       35,361  10,000  24,336 1,025  - 
Investec Group                            34,722  3,152   31,570 -    - 
Nedbank Group                            15,635  15,635  -    -    - 
Maubank                               712    -     712   -    - 
Housing Finance Corporation                     4,369   -     -    -    4,369 
NCBA Kenya                              17,500  17,500  -    -    - 
Private Equity                            4,725   -     -    -    4,725 
International Finance Corporation                  16,100  16,100  -    -    - 
TOTAL EXPOSURE - IFRS                        398,271  285,020  103,132 1,025  9,094 
Less: Hedging instruments in place                  (200,000) (200,000) -    -    - 
Less: Partner loans offsetting group exposure            (21,034) (21,034) -    -    - 
NET EXPOSURE (AFTER HEDGING AND OTHER MITIGATING INSTRUMENTS) - IFRS 177,237  63,986  103,132 1,025  9,094

Notes 

1       PLR - Mauritius Prime Lending Rate

Management monitor and manage the business relative to the cash WACD which is the net finance costs before loan cost amortisation and adjusted for the effects of the hedges. Including the impact of hedges and back-to-back partner loans, the Group is 78.24% hedged on its USUSD SOFR exposure but remains largely unhedged to movements in EURIBOR and the Mauritian prime lending rate.

On 16 October 2023, interest rate hedges over USUSD100.0 million notional, which gave protection against LIBOR rates above 1.58% to 1.85%, matured. The Group re-instated a new USUSD100.0 million notional interest rate hedge from this date, with new protection level above 4.75% against SOFR 3-month rates.

A sensitivity of the Group's expected WACD and cash WACD to further movements in base rates are summarised below: 

All debt               Cash WACD WACD Movement vs current WACD 
At 30 June 2023 (including hedges)  7.97%   8.43% 
At 31 October 2023 (including hedges) 9.09%   9.55% 0.00% 
+50bps                9.30%   9.76% +21bps 
+25bps                9.19%   9.65% +10bps 
-50bps                8.88%   9.34% (21bps) 
-100bps                8.55%   9.01% (54bps) 
-200bps                7.84%   8.30% (125bps)

Asset recycling

During the year the Group continued with its asset recycling strategy and disposed of a minority interest (44.42%) in 3 hotels to Beachcomber Hotels International and the complete exit of the Group's remaining 25.1% in Letlole la Rona, a listed Botswanan property company. The impact on the financial results of the Group of these disposals are summarised below.

Disposal of Leisure Property Northern (Mauritius) Limited

The Group disposed of its whole equity interests in Leisure Property Northern (Mauritius) Limited ("LPNL"), the legal beneficial owner of Beachcomber Hospitality Investments Ltd ("BHI") and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group during the year. At the beginning of the financial year, Grit via LPNL owned 44.42% of BHI. The following transactions occurred during the year which resulted in the disposal of LPNL and BHI. 

In November 2022, BHI declared a EUR32.6 million dividend whereby shareholders had the option to elect to 
       receive the dividend in cash or additional shares in BHI in proportion to their current shareholding. The 
.       Group elected a cash payout whereas New Mauritius Hotel ("NMH"), the other shareholder of BHI, elected to 
       convert the dividend payout into additional BHI shares. Following the increase in shareholding of NMH in 
       BHI, the Group interests in the associate decreased from 44.42% to 27.01%. 
       In May 2023, the Group disposed of its wholly owned subsidiary LPNL (which held 27.01% of BHI at the time 
.       of disposal). Following the disposal of LPNL and the de-consolidation of LPNL in Grit's book, LPNL merged 
       with BHI so that BHI is the only surviving legal entity that remains in operation. 
.       Following the disposal, the New Mauritius Hotels option to acquire all of the equity held by LPNL in BHI, 
       expired and the call option liability that was previously recorded was reversed. 
The net impact of the disposal of the LPNL and BHI on the results of the Group during the year is summarised  USUSD'000 
as follows 
Assets disposed 
Investments in associates                                           51,298 
Cash and cash equivalents                                           1 
Total assets disposed                                             51,299 
 
Liabilities disposed 
Interest-bearing borrowings                                          (19,404) 
Trade and other payables                                            (28) 
Total liabilities disposed                                           (19,432) 
 
Net assets disposed                                              31,867 
Consideration received                                             28,880 
Loss on sale of subsidiary                                           (2,987) 
Reclassification of cumulated other comprehensive income movement from foreign currency translation reserve to (75) 
profit or loss 
Total loss on sale of interest in subsidiary                                  (3,062) 
Fair value adjustment through profit or loss on reversal of call option held by New Mauritius Hotels      2,472 
Net impact of disposal on profit or loss in the current year                          (590)

Disposal of equity interest in Letlole La Rona Limited

During the year, Grit Services Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group disposed of its entire equity interests of 25.10% in Letlole La Rona Limited on the Botswana Stock Exchange for a cash consideration. The disposal of shares has been completed in tranches. The number of shares disposed of and the trading price at the different disposal dates were as follows: 

Number of shares disposed Trading price per share Percentage interest 
              BWP           % 
19,000,000         3.48          6.79% 
19,768,068         3.51          7.06% 
12,600,000         3.16          4.50% 
18,911,932         2.50          6.75% 
70,280,000                     25.10%

The net impact of the disposal of the interest in Letlole La Rona Limited on the results of the Group during the year is summarised as follows, with the largest contributor to the loss on disposal being the crystallisation of foreign currency translation differences that were recognised during the period in which the investment was held, and which arose due to the movement in the Botswana Pula against the US Dollar during the investment period. 

USUSD'000 
Fair value of consideration received                         16,853 
Less: Carrying amount of Investment in associate to be disposed            17,105 
Loss on disposal of interest in associate                       (252) 
Reclassification of cumulative foreign currency translation reserve to profit or loss (3,291) 
Total loss on disposal of investment in associate                   (3,543)

Utilisation of proceeds from disposal of assets

The proceeds on the disposal of the above-mentioned assets had largely been used to partially fund the acquisition of GREA and the settlement of debt.

Portfolio performance

Income producing assets increased by 0.6% during the year under review. The increase in investment properties is largely driven by capital expenditure incurred during the year along with the acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in Buffalo Mall, which resulted in the asset being consolidated in the Group results at 30 June 2023. The acquisition of a further 25.19% interest in GREA along with an increase of 1% interest in APDM was offset by the consolidation of Buffalo Mall as described above as well as the impact of the disposal of the entire shareholding in Beachcomber Hospitality Investments as well as LLR during the year. Other loans receivable decreased through partial repayments received from partners during the year. 

Composition of income producing assets                      2023 2022 
                                         USUSD'm USUSD'm 
Investment properties                               628.8 604.5

Investment property included within 'Investment in associates'          197.1 203.8 
                                         825.9 808.3 
Deposits paid on investment properties                      5.9  8.2 
Other investments, Property, plant & equipment, Intangibles & related party loans 30.2 40.2 
Total income producing assets                           862.0 856.7

Property valuations

Reported property values based on Grit's proportionate share of the total property portfolio (including joint ventures and GREA associates) decreased by 4.5% in the period and were principally impacted by "Asset Recycling" related to the disposal of stakes in BHI and LLR (both accounted for as associates) offset to an extent by increased stakes in the GREA assets (reflected in their various sectors) as a result of Grit's increased interest in GREA (which moved from 26.29% to 51.48%). Additions predominantly related to capex deployed to various development projects in GREA as well as the Bollore property. Fair value loss on the portfolio amounted to USUSD5.9m, equating to -0.8% on the like-for-like portfolio. 

Opening           Development assets               Fair   Closing  Total 
Sector    Property Forex  Asset   completed in the  Additions Change in Other  value   Property Valuation 
       Value   movement recycling year             ownership     movements Value 
                                                       Movement 
       USUSD'000  USUSD'000 USUSD'000  USUSD'000      USUSD'000  USUSD'000  USUSD'000 USUSD'000  USUSD'000  % 
Retail    197,417  1,330  -     -         371    12,322  720   551    212,711  7.7% 
Hospitality  164,603  9,235  (100,057) -         2,244   -     8    3,959   79,992  (51.4%) 
Office    195,823  -    -     11,728       -     5,032   940   1,921   215,444  10.0% 
Light     80,414  -    -     -         7,899   -     655   (9,518)  79,450  (1.2%) 
industrial 
Data Centres 6,839   -    -     -         -     6,555   338   658    14,390  110.4% 
Medical    -     (140)  -     5,633       -     4,626   -    2,108   12,227  100.0% 
Corporate   145,884  (520)  -     -         1,998   16,824  (793)  (5,621)  157,772  8.1% 
Accommodation 
LLR portfolio 20,946  (6,187) (14,909) -         -     -     -    150    -     (100.0%) 
GREA under  13,214  715   -     (17,361)      14,506  5,167   159   (159)   16,241  22.9% 
construction 
Total     825,140  4,433  (114,966) -         27,018  50,526  2,027  (5,951)  788,227  (4.5%) 
Subsidiaries 604,474  4,401  -     -         10,531  11,769  1,710  (4,108)  628,777  4.0% 
Associates  203,770  552   (114,966) -         15,088  22,576  89   (1,005)  126,104  (38.1%) 
SUBTOTAL   808,244  4,953  (114,966) -         25,619  34,345  1,799  (5,113)  754,881  (6.6%) 
GREA     16,896  (520)  -     -         1,399   16,181  228   (838)   33,346  97.4% 
Associates 
TOTAL     825,140  4,433  (114,966) -         27,018  50,526  2,027  (5,951)  788,227  (4.5%)

Interest bearing borrowings movements

As at 30 June 2023, the Group had a total of USUSD398.3 million in interest bearing borrowings outstanding as compared to a total of USUSD425.1 million that was outstanding at the end of the comparative period. The reduction in these balances were largely driven by the settlement of interest-bearing borrowings amounting to USUSD19.4 million held in Leisure Property Northern (Mauritius) Limited, which was disposed during the year as well as a USUSD10.0 million repayment made on the loan facility that the Group holds with the State Bank of Mauritius Limited (other loans settled during the period amounted to USUSD5.6 million). During the year the Group acquired the remaining 50% interest in Buffalo Mall Naivasha Limited and due to the consolidation of this entity at 30 June 2023 the interest-bearing borrowings that relate to this entity amounting to USUSD4.4 million was included in the Group balance as at that date. 

Movement in reported interest-bearing borrowings for the year (subsidiaries) 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 
                                       USUSD'000   USUSD'000 
Balance at the beginning of the year                     425,066   410,588 
Proceeds of interest bearing-borrowings                   324,459   58,513 
Loan reduced through disposal of subsidiary                 (19,404)   (6,624) 
Loan acquired through asset acquisition                   4,369    6,011 
Loan issue costs incurred                          (7,355)   (4,386) 
Amortisation of loan issue costs                       3,368    2,765 
Foreign currency translation differences                   3,561    (14,836) 
Interest accrued                               2,798    751 
Debt settled during the year                         (340,127)  (27,716) 
As at 30 June                                396,735   425,066

For more meaningful analysis, a further breakdown is provided below to better reflect debt related to non-consolidated associates. At 30 June 2023, the Group had a total of USUSD457.3 million in interest bearing borrowings outstanding, comprised of USUSD398.3 million in subsidiaries (as reported in IFRS balance sheet) and USUSD59.0 million proportionately consolidated and held within its associates. 

30 June 2023                  30 June 2022 
             Debt in     Debt in    Total      Debt in     Debt in    Total 
             Subsidiaries  associates           Subsidiaries  associates 
             USUSD'000     USUSD'000    USUSD'000 %    USUSD'000     USUSD'000    USUSD'000 % 
Standard Bank Group    269,147     28,881     298,028 65.18% 183,496     6,516     190,012 40.30% 
Bank of China       -        -       -    0.00%  76,405     -       76,405 16.21% 
State Bank of Mauritius  35,361     2,769     38,130 8.34%  57,659     16,375     74,034 15.70% 
Investec Group      34,722     -       34,722 7.59%  36,129     -       36,129 7.66% 
Absa Group        -        14,157     14,157 3.10%  7,913      3,057     10,970 2.33% 
ABC Banking Corporation  -        -       -    0.00%  7,121      -       7,121  1.51% 
Afrasia Bank Limited   -        21       21   0.00%  -        -       -    0.00% 
Nedbank Group       15,635     7,772     23,407 5.12%  21,820     286      22,106 4.69% 
Mauritius Commercial Bank -        -       -    0.00%  -        7,774     7,774  1.65% 
Maubank          712       -       712   0.16%  3,345      -       3,345  0.71% 
First National Bank    -        -       -    0.00%  -        9,013     9,013  1.91% 
Housing Finance      4,369      -       4,369  0.96%  -        2,316     2,316  0.49% 
Corporation 
Bank of Gaborone     -        -       -    0.00%  -        727      727   0.15% 
SBI (Mauritius) Ltd    -        2,078     2,078  0.45%  -        -       -    0.00% 
Cooperative Bank of    -        3,303     3,303  0.72%  -        -       -    0.00% 
Oromia 
NCBA Bank Kenya      17,500     -       17,500 3.83%  10,700     -       10,700 2.27% 
Private Equity      4,725      -       4,725  1.03%  4,725      -       4,725  1.00% 
International Finance   16,100     -       16,100 3.52%  16,100     -       16,100 3.41% 
Corporation 
TOTAL BANK DEBT      398,271     58,981     457,252 100.00% 425,413     46,064     471,477 100.00% 
Interest accrued     7,725                     4,927 
Unamortised loan issue  (9,261)                    (5,274) 
costs 
As at 30 June       396,735                    425,066

Capital commitments

Upcoming capital commitments in the current financial year include: 

.       Club Med Senegal redevelopment: EUR27.1 million up to January 2025; and 
.       Drive in Trading guarantee settlement: USUSD17.5 million by March 2024.

Net Asset Value and EPRA Net Realisable Value

Further reconciliations and details of EPRA earnings per share and other metrics are provided in notes 11 to 13. 

Net asset value evolution                 Unaudited Unaudited 
                             USUSD'000  USUSD'cps 
IFRS NAV as reported                   336,301  70.1 
Derivative financial instruments             (1,862)  (0.4) 
Deferred Tax on Properties                46,873  9.7 
EPRA NRV at 30 Jun 2022                  381,312  79.4 
Portfolio valuations                   (5,113)  (1.1) 
Other fair value adjustments               (873)   (0.2) 
Other non-cash items (including non-controlling interest) (20,680) (4.3) 
Dividend attributable to NCI               (2,397)  (0.5) 
Cash profits                       17,267  3.6 
Movement through FCTR                   4,802   1.1 
Dividend paid                       (19,188) (4.0) 
Movement other equity instruments             (5,568)  (1.2) 
EPRA NRV Before Dilution                 349,562  72.8 
Effect of treasury shares                 94    0.0 
EPRA NRV at 30 Jun 2023                  349,656  72.8 
Deferred Tax on Properties                (48,217) (10.0) 
Derivatives                        (789)   (0.2) 
IFRS NRV at 30 Jun 2023                  300,650  62.6

Going Concern

The Directors' assessment of the Group's and Company's ability to continue as a going concern is required when approving the financial statements. As such the Directors have modelled a 'base case' and a 'severe but plausible downside' of the Group's and Company's expected liquidity and covenant position for a going concern assessment period through to March 2025, a period of at least 12 months following the approval of these accounts. The Directors considered the existing structure of the group, where GREA is accounted for as a joint venture, and also the forecasts under a scenario where GREA is controlled and therefore consolidated which is the stated intention of the group

The process involved a thorough review of the Group's risk register, an analysis of the trading performance both pre and post year-end, extensive discussions with the independent property valuers, a review of the operational indicators within the Group and economic data available in the countries in which the Group operates. All of this has been done in the context of the continued global market instability, previous experience of the African real estate sector and best estimates of expectations in the future.

Base Case model

The base case reflects the Directors' best expectations of the position going forward. It was modelled on board approved forecasts over the relevant period with amendments to reflect current changes in the business. The base case scenario includes the Group's and Company's financial projections and the following key assumptions: 

1.      Management has modelled the proceeds of both the IFC funding instrument (USUSD30 million) as well as the 
       recapitalisation of GREA (with a cash injection of USUSD48.5 million) to be closed from November 2023. 
         The initial deployment of the IFC instrument shall be utilised to acquire a sale and lease back asset 
       a. with a value of at least USUSD15 million (which is a requirement of the IFC instrument) with the 
         remaining balance being undrawn; and 
         The USUSD48.5 million recapitalisation of GREA is to fund new development projects and to unlock the fee 
         income strategies of the Group as contemplated under "Grit 2.0". The proceeds of the GREA 
         recapitalisation shall initially be applied to reduce debt in the short term, through the shared 
         Treasury policy, before being deployed towards the Group's pipeline in due course. The applicable 
         development fee income surrounding the deployment of the cash has been included in the model. As the 
       b. cash is targeted to be received in December 2023, the Directors have applied significant judgement on 
         the inclusion of the USUSD48.5 million capital injection in GREA. The judgement that the cash will be 
         received from the capital injection has been made on the basis that this has been approved by the 
         Board of GREA and by the investment committee of the third-party investor. For these reasons the 
         Directors have concluded that they have obtained sufficient evidence that the cash will be received in 
         due course. The Group is not compelled to inject cash of its own as part of the recapitalisation of 
         GREA. 
       Modelling the Company's contractual lease income, which at 30 June 2023 had a weighted average lease 
2.      expiry of 4.4 years and applying the applicable contractual lease escalations (which averaged 3.0% in the 
       current period); 
3.      Expected take up of vacancies from ordinary letting activities, updated for any leases concluded post 
       year end; 
4.      Debt is refinanced in the ordinary course of business, based on the Group's historical ability to 
       refinance debt as required; 
5.      Hedging contracts with a nominal value of USUSD200 million, which are more fully described in the CFO 
       statement and have been concluded post year end, are included in the model; 
6.      Base interest rates increase to 5.38% (in the case of US Dollar SOFR base rates) and 3.92% (in the case 
       of Euro base rates) before retracing to 3.91% and 1.85% respectively by March 2025; 
       Depreciation of the various African currencies versus the US Dollar, most notably the Zambian Kwacha 
7.      depreciating by 19.4% and the New Mozambique Metical depreciating by 21.3% over the period, with the Euro 
       appreciating by 4.2% over the period; 
       Property valuations that assume constant discount and exit capitalisation rates to those applied by the 
8.      independent valuers for the year ended 30 June 2023, while applying the cashflows and currency impacts 
       mentioned above; 
9.      Drive in Trading guarantee settlement paid in March 2024 of USUSD17.5 million; 
10.      Further progress towards, and extension of, the Company's stated asset disposal strategy whose proceeds 
       are deployed to reduce debt facilities and to fund future pipeline opportunities; and 
11.      Administrative expense reductions of c.USD4.6 million during FY24 and FY25.

Severe but plausible downside model

The severe but plausible downside scenario is initially applied to Grit on a standalone basis and then includes additional overlays of consolidated GREA scenarios to reflect the intention of the Directors to obtain control over GREA. A summary of the key assumption overlays to the Base Case made in the severe but plausible scenario are as follows: 

As the IFC agreement has not yet been signed by the financial statement date, the initial utilisation of 
       the funds has therefore not been assumed. The funds from the GREA recapitalisation have been assumed to 
       be held in debt facilities as the projects to which they will be allocated have not yet reached 
       sufficient finality (most specifically binding pre-let agreements and specific project debt funding) 
       reducing the Group's interest costs and improving liquidity. Any fee income related to these projects 
1.      have also not been modelled. As the cash is targeted to be received in December 2023, the Directors have 
       applied significant judgement on the inclusion of the USUSD48.5 million capital injection in GREA. The 
       judgement that the cash will be received from the capital injection has been made on the basis that this 
       has been approved by the Board of GREA and by the investment committee of the third-party investor. For 
       these reasons, the Directors have concluded that they have obtained sufficient evidence that the cash 
       will be received in due course; 
       Base interest rates are assumed to continue to increase to levels higher than those assumed in the base 
2.      case, with base rates staying higher for longer and at levels increasing to c1.25% higher than the base 
       case scenario and then maintaining this average over the measurement period. The resultant assumed rates 
       are: 
       . SOFR base rates increase to a maximum of 6.31% up to June 24 before rate retracting 5.16% in March 
         2025; 
       . 3 month Euribor rates increase to 5.05% before retracting to 4.55% in June 2024 and 3.48% in March 
         2025; 
       All debt facilities that mature during the period to December 2024 are assumed to be repaid on the 
3.      current maturity date; while those beyond this date, specifically the USUSD306 million sustainability 
       linked syndicated loan facility maturing in 2027, the SBM Euro 22.3 million and Nedbank USUSD8 million 
       facilities maturing in April 2025, are assumed to be refinanced in the ordinary course; 
4.      Further depreciation of currencies versus the US Dollar, most notably the Euro depreciating by 4.0% over 
       the period and movements in various African currencies of up to 22.8%; 
5.      Only contractual preference share coupons are paid; 
6.      The ongoing refurbishment of the Club Med Cap Skirring Resort in Senegal is reduced to the contractually 
       obligated spend; and

7.      Administrative expense reductions of c.USUSD4.6 million during FY24 and FY25.

Given the Group's stated intention to consolidate GREA, further overlays in the severe but plausible downside scenario are applied to GREA and include: 

1.      Interest rate and currency sensitivities, as above, are applied to GREA debt, and debt facilities that 
       mature during the period are assumed to be repaid on the current maturity date; 
2.      Delays and cancellations to targeted asset disposals are modelled; 
3.      Potential delays of current development projects underway have been factored in by up to 6 months; and 
4.      Future projects are ceased, with no additional fee income generation from these projects or related asset 
       management services.

Where potential risks to covenants have been identified, the Group has received specific condonements from its financiers should the scenario modelled come to pass. This includes Interest Cover Ratio covenant condonements and Loan to Value covenant condonements during the going concern period for risks identified at the December 2024 measurement period.

Under both the base case and the severe but plausible scenario, along with certain remedies within management's control, which include actions like cuts in dividends, the Company is able to meet its liquidity and covenant positions through to March 2025. The Board has therefore concluded that it is appropriate to prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis and have concluded that there is no material uncertainty in forming that view, noting the significant judgement made in connection with the GREA capital raise. 

Leon van de Moortele 
Chief Financial Officer 
31 October 2023

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Grit has a detailed risk management framework in place that is reviewed annually and duly approved by the Risk Committee and the Board. Through this risk management framework, the Company has developed and implemented appropriate frameworks and effective processes for the sound management of risk.

The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Group as at 30 June 2023 are set out on pages 54 to 57 of the 2023 Integrated Annual Report together with the respective mitigating actions and potential consequences to the Group's performance in terms of achieving its objectives. These principal risks are not an exhaustive list of all risks facing the Group but are a snapshot of the Company's main risk profile as at year end.

The Board has reviewed the principal risks categories and existing mitigating actions and are satisfied that they remain appropriate to manage the relevant risks.

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The responsibility statement has been prepared in connection with the Groups 2023 Integrated Annual Report, extracts of which are included within this announcement.

The Directors are responsible for preparing financial statements for each financial year which give a true and fair view, in accordance with applicable Guernsey law and International Financial Reporting Standards, of the state of affairs of the Company and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period. In preparing those financial statements, the directors are required to: 

.       select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently; 
.       make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; 
.       state whether applicable accounting standards have been followed, subject to any material departures 
       disclosed and explained in the financial statements; and 
.       prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that 
       the Company will continue in business.

The directors confirm that they have complied with the above requirements in preparing the financial statements.

The Directors are responsible for keeping proper accounting records that disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and enable them to ensure that the financial statements comply with The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

So far as the directors are aware, there is no relevant audit information of which the Company's auditors are unaware, and each director has taken all the steps that he or she ought to have taken as a director in order to make himself or herself aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that the Company's auditors are aware of that information.

Directors' confirmations

The Directors consider that the Integrated Report and Accounts, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced, and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Group's position, performance, business model and strategy.

Each of the Directors, whose names and functions are listed in pages 98 to 99 confirm that, to the best of their knowledge: 

the Group and Company financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial 
       Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board; the Financial 
.       Pronouncements as issued by Financial Reporting Standards Council, the LSE and SEM Listings Requirements 
       and the requirements of the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, give a true and fair view of the assets, 
       liabilities, financial position and loss of the Group and profit of the Company; and 
       the Strategic report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the 
.       position of the Group and Company, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties 
       that it faces.

The financial statements on pages 172 to 272 were approved by the Board of Directors and signed on its behalf by:

On behalf of the Board 

Bronwyn Knight     Leon van de Moortele 
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME 

Audited for the year 
                                  Audited for the year   ended 
                                  ended 
                                               30 June 2022 
                                  30 June 2023 
                                               Restated 
                               Notes USUSD'000          USUSD'000 
Gross property income                        56,249          51,937 
Property operating expenses                     (9,624)          (8,656) 
Net property income                         46,625          43,281 
Other income                            286            80 
Administrative expenses                       (22,578)         (16,944) 
Net impairment charge on financial assets              (3,868)          (5,301) 
Profit from operations                       20,465          21,116 
Fair value adjustment on investment properties           (4,108)          20,080 
Contractual receipts from vendors of investment properties  2   -             (297) 
Total fair value adjustment on investment properties        (4,108)          19,783 
Fair value adjustment on other financial liability         3,625           (11,315) 
Fair value adjustment on other financial asset           264            (371) 
Fair value adjustment on derivative financial instruments      (3,085)          4,501 
Share-based payment expense                     (354)           (1,238) 
Share of profits from associates and joint ventures      3   14,300          20,611 
Loss on disposal of investment in subsidiary         3   (3,240)          (2,051) 
Loss on disposal of interest in associate              (3,543)          (573) 
Impairment of loans and other receivables              -             (3,101) 
Loss on derecognition of loans and other receivables        (3,735)          - 
Foreign currency losses                       (2,241)          (5,412) 
Loss on extinguishment of borrowings                (1,166)          - 
Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment         (888)           - 
Other transaction costs                       (2,156)          - 
Profit before interest and taxation                 14,138          41,950 
Interest income                           4,096           1,935 
Finance costs                            (39,582)         (26,151) 
(Loss) / profit for the year before taxation            (21,348)         17,734 
Taxation                              (4,225)          (6,621) 
(Loss) / profit for the year after taxation             (25,573)         11,113 
(Loss) / profit attributable to: 
Equity shareholders                         (23,631)         10,443 
Non-controlling interests                      (1,942)          670

(25,573)         11,113 
Basic and diluted (losses) / earnings per ordinary share   10  (4.90)          2.62 
(cents) 
 
       Prior year comparatives have been restated to reflect a change in accounting policy following 
1       clarification by the IFRS Interpretation Committee ("IFRIC") in October 2022 of how lessor should account 
       for the forgiveness of lease payments. Details of the restatement and impact on prior year comparatives 
       are set out in note 2.3 'Changes in accounting policies'

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 

Audited for the year 
                                    Audited for the year  ended 
                                    ended 
                                                30 June 2022 
                                    30 June 2023 
                                                Restated1 
                                    USUSD'000         USUSD'000 
(Loss) / profit for the year                      (25,573)        11,113 
Retirement benefit obligation                      86           154 
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations2       1,790          (5,445) 
Share of other comprehensive expense of associates and joint ventures2 (43)          (4,173) 
Other comprehensive income / (expense) that may be reclassified to   1,833          (9,464) 
profit or loss 
 
Total comprehensive (expense) / income relating to the year       (23,740)        1,649 
 
Attributable to: 
Equity shareholders                           (22,109)        2,587 
Non-controlling interests                        (1,631)         (938) 
                                    (23,740)        1,649 
       Prior year comparatives have been restated to reflect a change in accounting policy following 
1       clarification by the IFRS Interpretation Committee ("IFRIC") in October 2022 of how lessor should account 
       for the forgiveness of lease payments. Details of the restatement and impact on prior year comparatives 
       are set out in note 2.3 'Changes in accounting policies' 
       In the current year, the Group has restated its comparative figures in its statement of comprehensive 
2       income in order to split the exchange differences on translation of foreign operations between exchange 
       differences arising from the operations of its subsidiaries and its shares of other comprehensive 
       (expense)/income from associates and joint ventures.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 

Audited as at Audited as at 
 
                             30 June 2023 30 June 2022 
                          Notes USUSD'000    USUSD'000 
Assets 
Non-current assets 
Investment properties               2   628,777    604,474 
Deposits paid on investment properties       2   5,926     8,309 
Property, plant and equipment              4,490     2,087 
Intangible assets                    433      670 
Other investments                    -       1 
Investments in associates and joint ventures    3   197,094    206,997 
Related party loans receivable              92      515 
Other loans receivable               5   21,005    - 
Derivative financial instruments             91      - 
Trade and other receivables            4   3,448     4,615 
Deferred tax asset                    12,578    12,544 
Total non-current assets                 873,934    840,212 
 
Current assets 
Trade and other receivables            4   18,578    29,055 
Current tax receivable                  3,389     1,881 
Related party loans receivable              751      298 
Other loans receivable               5   -       37,908 
Derivative financial instruments             1,828     1,862 
Cash and cash equivalents                9,207     26,002 
Total current assets                   33,753    97,006 
Total assets                       907,687    937,218 
 
Equity and liabilities 
Total equity attributable to ordinary shareholders 
Ordinary share capital                  535,694    535,694 
Treasury shares reserve                 (16,306)   (16,212) 
Foreign currency translation reserve           (389)     (5,191) 
Accumulated losses                    (218,349)   (177,990) 
Equity attributable to owners of the Company       300,650    336,301 
Preference share capital              6   31,596    29,558 
Perpetual preference notes             7   26,827    25,741 
Non-Controlling interests                (25,456)   (22,224) 
Total equity                       333,617    369,376 
 
Liabilities 
Non-current liabilities 
Redeemable preference shares               12,849    12,840 
Proportional shareholder loans              35,733    26,716 
Interest-bearing borrowings            8   318,453    242,091 
Lease liabilities                    3,335     545 
Derivative financial instruments             1,425     - 
Related party loans payable               7,195     1,205 
Deferred tax liability                  51,933    49,592 
Total non-current liabilities              430,923    332,989 
 
Current liabilities 
Interest-bearing borrowings            8   78,282    182,975 
Lease liabilities                    1,265     864 
Trade and other payables                 46,366    31,411 
Current tax payable                   717      763 
Derivative financial instruments             1,284     - 
Related party loans payable               -       1 
Other financial liabilities               13,358    16,983 
Bank overdrafts                     1,875     1,856 
Total current liabilities                143,147    234,853 
Total liabilities                    574,070    567,842 
Total equity and liabilities               907,687    937,218

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 

Audited as at Audited as at 
 
                                          30 June 2023 30 June 2022 
                                       Notes USUSD'000    USUSD'000 
Net cash generated from operating activities                    32,551    11,293 
Acquisition of, and additions to investment properties               (7,582)    (38,996) 
Deposits paid on investment properties                       -       (2,500) 
Additions to property, plant, and equipment                     (267)     (117) 
Additions to intangible assets                           (28)     - 
Additions of interests in joint ventures                      (56,408)   (39,613) 
Proceeds from disposal of interest in subsidiary                  28,880    - 
Proceeds from disposal of interest in associates and joint ventures         16,853    3,347 
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired                   127      1,121 
Dividends and interest received from associates and joint ventures         22,426    3,985 
Proportional shareholder loan repayments from associates and joint ventures     2,684     10,031 
Interest received                                  1,728     668 
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment              200      49 
Related party loans receivable repaid                        427      - 
Related party loans receivable granted                       -       (765) 
Settlement of other financial liabilities                      -       (639) 
Deposits received                                  13,776    6,500 
Related party loans payable paid                          (2,000)    - 
Related party loans payable received                        -       467 
Other loans receivable repaid by partners                      6,092     - 
Net cash generated from / (utilised in) investing activities            26,908    (56,462) 
Proceeds from the issue of ordinary shares                     -       54,488

Proceeds from the issue of perpetual preference note                -       31,500 
Perpetual preference notes issue expenses                      -       (1,606) 
Perpetual note dividend paid                            (2,443)    (1,265) 
Share issue expenses                                -       (7,943) 
Ordinary dividends paid                               (20,175)   (10,535) 
Proceeds from interest-bearing borrowings                      324,459    53,788 
Settlement of interest-bearing borrowings                      (340,127)   (27,716) 
Finance costs                                    (39,662)   (26,497) 
Proportional shareholder loans repaid                        (4,750)    (1,967) 
Proceeds from proportional shareholder loans                    9,589     5,576 
Buy back of own shares                               (94)     - 
Payment of premium on derivative instrument                     (433)     - 
Payments of leases                                 (1,415)    (429) 
Net cash (utilised in) / generated from financing activities            (75,051)   67,394 
Net movement in cash and cash equivalents                      (15,592)   22,225 
Cash at the beginning of the year                          24,146    2,314 
Effect of foreign exchange rates                          (1,222)    (393) 
Total cash and cash equivalents (including overdrafts) at the end of the year    7,332     24,146

The Group has reclassified cash flows arising on cash movement on proportional shareholder loans, previously categorised as investing activities, to financing activities. The reclassification does not affect the Group's total cash and cash equivalents or its overall financial position. Proportional shareholder loans, inherently by virtue of how the Group structures its acquisitions, form part of the Group's capital structure. To align the presentation of proportional shareholder loans which is a financial liability on the face of the statement of financial position, the Group believes that the classification of the cash movements in the cash flow statements under financing activities is more representative.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 

Foreign 
          Ordinary Treasury currency  Antecedent Accumulated Preference      Non-controlling Total 
          Share  shares  translation dividend  losses   share   Perpetual interest 
          capital reserve reserve   reserve        capital  preference         equity 
                                          notes 
          USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000   USUSD'000  USUSD'000   USUSD'000  USUSD'000  USUSD'000     USUSD'000 
Balance as at 1   463,842 (18,406) 1,495    -     (176,073)  25,481   -     (17,935)    278,404 
July 2021 
Profit for the year -    -    -      -     10,443   -     -     670       11,113 
Other comprehensive 
(expense) / income -    -    (8,010)   -     154     -     -     (1,608)     (9,464) 
for the year 
Total comprehensive -    -    (8,010)   -     10,597   -     -     (938)      1,649 
(expense) / income 
Share based     -    -    -      -     138     -     -     -        138 
payments 
Antecedent dividend (3,659) -    -      3,659   -      -     -     -        - 
reserve 
Ordinary dividends -    -    -      (3,659)  (7,903)   -     -     -        (11,562) 
declared 
Treasury shares   -    (2,906) -      -     -      -     -     -        (2,906) 
Disposal of     -    5,100  -      -     -      -     -     (3,600)     1,500 
treasury shares 
Ordinary shares   83,454  -    -      -     -      -     -     -        83,454 
issued 
Perpetual 
preference notes  -    -    -      -     -      -     26,775   -        26,775 
issued 
Preferred dividend 
accrued on     -    -    -      -     (1,837)   -     572    -        (1,265) 
perpetual notes 
Share issue 
expenses relating  -    -    -      -     -      -     (1,606)  -        (1,606) 
to issue of 
perpetual notes 
Preferred dividend 
accrued on     -    -    -           (4,077)   4,077   -     -        - 
preference shares 
Share issue     (7,943) -    -      -     -      -     -     -        (7,943) 
expenses 
Non-controlling 
interests on 
acquisition of   -    -    -      -     -      -     -     1,414      1,414 
subsidiary other 
than business 
combination 
Reclassification of 
foreign currency 
translation reserve -    -    906     -     -      -     -     -        906 
on sale of 
subsidiary 
Reclassification of 
foreign currency 
translation reserve -    -    418     -     -      -     -     -        418 
on part sale of 
interests in 
associate 
Dividends 
distributable to  -    -    -      -     1,165    -     -     (1,165)     - 
non-controlling 
shareholders 
Balance as at 30  535,694 (16,212) (5,191)   -     (177,990)  29,558   25,741   (22,224)    369,376 
June 2022 
 
Balance as at 1   535,694 (16,212) (5,191)   -     (177,990)  29,558   25,741   (22,224)    369,376 
July 2022 
Loss for the year  -    -    -      -     (23,631)  -     -     (1,942)     (25,573) 
Other comprehensive -    -    1,436    -     86     -     -     311       1,833 
income for the year 
Total comprehensive -    -    1,436    -     (23,545)  -     -     (1,631)     (23,740) 
income / (expense) 
Share based     -    -    -      -     354     -     -     -        354 
payments 
Share of other 
changes in equity  -    -    -      -     7,474    -     -     -        7,474 
of associate 
Ordinary dividends -    -    -      -     (19,188)  -     -     -        (19,188) 
declared 
Treasury shares   -    (94)   -      -     -      -     -     -        (94) 
Preferred dividend 
accrued on     -    -    -      -     (3,529)   -     1,086   -        (2,443) 
perpetual notes 
Preferred dividend 
accrued on     -    -    -      -     (2,038)   2,038   -     -        - 
preference shares 
Transaction with 
non-controlling   -    -    -      -     (796)    -     -     796       - 
interests without 
change in control 
Reclassification of 
foreign currency 
translation reserve -    -    75     -           -     -     -        75 
on sale of interest 
in subsidiary 
Acquisition of 
subsidiary with own -    -    -      -     (604)    -     -     -        (604) 
equity shares 
Acquisition of 
additional interest -    -    -      -     (884)    -     -     -        (884) 
in associate with 
own equity 
Reclassification of 
foreign currency 
translation reserve -    -    3,291    -           -     -     -        3,291 
on sale of 
associates 
Dividends 
distributable to  -    -    -      -     2,397    -     -     (2,397)     - 
non-controlling 
shareholders 
Balance as at 30  535,694 (16,306) (389)    -     (218,349)  31,596   26,827   (25,456)    333,617 
June 2023

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Summary of significant accounting policies

The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these separate and consolidated financial statements are set out below. Grit was incorporated in Mauritius and redomiciled to Guernsey as a PLC, while the place of effective management remains in Mauritius.

1.1 Basis of preparation

The Group and Company financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board; the Financial Pronouncements as issued by Financial Reporting Standards Council, the LSE and SEM Listings Requirements and the requirements of the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008. This approach is consistent to prior years and no applicable new standards or amendments were applied to the Company during the current financial year. The financial statements have been prepared on the going-concern basis and were approved for issue by the board on 30 October 2023.

These full year audited consolidated results for the year ended 30 June 2023 do not include all the information required for full annual statements and should be read in conjunction with the 2023 Integrated Annual Report of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited.

Going Concern

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2023 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Full year audited results for the year ended 30 -13-

The Directors' assessment of the Group's and Company's ability to continue as a going concern is required when approving the financial statements. As such the Directors have modelled a 'base case' and a 'severe but plausible downside' of the Group's and Company's expected liquidity and covenant position for a going concern assessment period through to March 2025, a period of at least 12 months following the approval of these accounts. The Directors considered the existing structure of the group, where GREA is accounted for as a joint venture, and also the forecasts under a scenario where GREA is controlled and therefore consolidated which is the stated intention of the group

The process involved a thorough review of the Group's risk register, an analysis of the trading performance both pre and post year-end, extensive discussions with the independent property valuers, a review of the operational indicators within the Group and economic data available in the countries in which the Group operates. All of this has been done in the context of the continued global market instability, previous experience of the African real estate sector and best estimates of expectations in the future.

Base Case model

The base case reflects the Directors' best expectations of the position going forward. It was modelled on board approved forecasts over the relevant period with amendments to reflect current changes in the business. The base case scenario includes the Group's and Company's financial projections and the following key assumptions: 

1.      Management has modelled the proceeds of both the IFC funding instrument (USUSD30 million) as well as the 
       recapitalisation of GREA (with a cash injection of USUSD48.5 million) to be closed from November 2023. 
         The initial deployment of the IFC instrument shall be utilised to acquire a sale and lease back asset 
       a. with a value of at least USUSD15 million (which is a requirement of the IFC instrument) with the 
         remaining balance being undrawn; and 
         The USUSD48.5 million recapitalisation of GREA is to fund new development projects and to unlock the fee 
         income strategies of the Group as contemplated under "Grit 2.0". The proceeds of the GREA 
         recapitalisation shall initially be applied to reduce debt in the short term, through the shared 
         Treasury policy, before being deployed towards the Group's pipeline in due course. The applicable 
         development fee income surrounding the deployment of the cash has been included in the model. As the 
       b. cash is targeted to be received in December 2023, the Directors have applied significant judgement on 
         the inclusion of the USUSD48.5 million capital injection in GREA. The judgement that the cash will be 
         received from the capital injection has been made on the basis that this has been approved by the 
         Board of GREA and by the investment committee of the third-party investor. For these reasons the 
         Directors have concluded that they have obtained sufficient evidence that the cash will be received in 
         due course. The Group is not compelled to inject cash of its own as part of the recapitalisation of 
         GREA. 
       Modelling the Company's contractual lease income, which at 30 June 2023 had a weighted average lease 
2.      expiry of 4.4 years and applying the applicable contractual lease escalations (which averaged 3.0% in the 
       current period); 
3.      Expected take up of vacancies from ordinary letting activities, updated for any leases concluded post 
       year end; 
4.      Debt is refinanced in the ordinary course of business, based on the Group's historical ability to 
       refinance debt as required; 
5.      Hedging contracts with a nominal value of USUSD200 million, which are more fully described in the CFO 
       statement and have been concluded post year end, are included in the model; 
6.      Base interest rates increase to 5.38% (in the case of US Dollar SOFR base rates) and 3.92% (in the case 
       of Euro base rates) before retracing to 3.91% and 1.85% respectively by March 2025; 
       Depreciation of the various African currencies versus the US Dollar, most notably the Zambian Kwacha 
7.      depreciating by 19.4% and the New Mozambique Metical depreciating by 21.3% over the period, with the Euro 
       appreciating by 4.2% over the period; 
       Property valuations that assume constant discount and exit capitalisation rates to those applied by the 
8.      independent valuers for the year ended 30 June 2023, while applying the cashflows and currency impacts 
       mentioned above; 
9.      Drive in Trading guarantee settlement paid in March 2024 of USUSD17.5 million; 
10.      Further progress towards, and extension of, the Company's stated asset disposal strategy whose proceeds 
       are deployed to reduce debt facilities and to fund future pipeline opportunities; and 
11.      Administrative expense reductions of c.USD4.6 million during FY24 and FY25.

Severe but plausible downside model

The severe but plausible downside scenario is initially applied to Grit on a standalone basis and then includes additional overlays of consolidated GREA scenarios to reflect the intention of the Directors to obtain control over GREA. A summary of the key assumption overlays to the Base Case made in the severe but plausible scenario are as follows: 

As the IFC agreement has not yet been signed by the financial statement date, the initial utilisation of 
       the funds has therefore not been assumed. The funds from the GREA recapitalisation have been assumed to 
       be held in debt facilities as the projects to which they will be allocated have not yet reached 
       sufficient finality (most specifically binding pre-let agreements and specific project debt funding), 
1.      reducing the Groups interest costs and improving available liquidity. Any fee income related to these 
       projects have also not been modelled. As the cash is targeted to be received in December 2023, the 
       Directors have applied significant judgement on the inclusion of the USUSD48.5 million capital injection in 
       GREA. The judgement that the cash will be received from the capital injection has been made on the basis 
       that this has been approved by the Board of GREA and by the investment committee of the third-party 
       investor. For these reasons the Directors have concluded that the cash will be received in due course; 
       Base interest rates are assumed to continue to increase to levels higher than those assumed in the base 
2.      case, with base rates staying higher for longer and at levels increasing to c1.25% higher than the base 
       case scenario and then maintaining this average over the measurement period. The resultant assumed rates 
       are: 
       . SOFR base rates increase to a maximum of 6.31% up to June 24 before rate retracting 5.16% in March 
         2025; 
       . 3 month Euribor rates increase to 5.05% before retracting to 4.55% in June 2024 and 3.48% in March 
         2025; 
       All debt facilities that mature during the period to December 2024 are assumed to be repaid on the 
3.      current maturity date; while those beyond this date, specifically the USUSD306 million sustainability 
       linked syndicated loan facility maturing in 2027, the SBM Euro 22.3 million and Nedbank USUSD8 million 
       facilities maturing in April 2025, are assumed to be refinanced in the ordinary course; 
4.      Further depreciation of currencies versus the US Dollar, most notably the Euro depreciating by 4.0% over 
       the period and movements in various African currencies of up to 22.8%; 
5.      Only contractual preference share coupons are paid; 
6.      The ongoing refurbishment of the Club Med Cap Skirring Resort in Senegal is reduced to the contractually 
       obligated spend; and 
7.      Administrative expense reductions of c.USUSD4.6 million during FY24 and FY25.

Given the Group's stated intention to consolidate GREA, further overlays in the severe but plausible downside scenario are applied to GREA and include: 

1.      Interest rate and currency sensitivities, as above, are applied to GREA debt, and debt facilities that 
       mature during the period are assumed to be repaid on the current maturity date; 
2.      Delays and cancellations to targeted asset disposals are modelled; 
3.      Potential delays of current development projects underway have been factored in by up to 6 months; and 
4.      Future projects are ceased, with no additional fee income generation from these projects or related asset 
       management services.

Where potential risks to covenants have been identified, the Group has received specific condonements from its financiers should the scenario modelled come to pass. This includes Interest Cover Ratio covenant condonements and Loan to Value covenant condonements during the going concern period for risks identified at the December 2024 measurement period.

Under both the base case and the severe but plausible scenario, along with certain remedies within management's control, which include actions like cuts in dividends, the Company is able to meet its liquidity and covenant positions through to March 2025. The Board has therefore concluded that it is appropriate to prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis and have concluded that there is no material uncertainty in forming that view, noting the significant judgement made in connection with the GREA capital raise.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2023 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Full year audited results for the year ended 30 -14-

Functional and presentation currency

The consolidated financial statements are prepared and are presented in United States Dollars (USUSD) which is also the functional and presentational currency of the Company. Amounts are rounded to the nearest thousand, unless otherwise stated. Some of the underlying subsidiaries and associates have different functional currencies other than the USUSD which is predominantly determined in the country in which they operate.

Presentation of alternative performance measures

The Group presents certain alternative performance measures on the face of the income statement. Revenue is shown on a disaggregated basis, split between gross rental income and the straight-line rental income accrual. Additionally, the total fair value adjustment on investment properties is presented on a disaggregated basis to show the impact of contractual receipts from vendors separately from other fair value movements. These are non IFRS measures and supplement the IFRS information presented. The Directors believe that the presentation of this information provides useful insight to users of the financial statements and assists in reconciling the IFRS information to industry wide EPRA metrics. Alternative Performance Measures are not a substitute for, nor necessarily superior to, statutory measures.

1.2 Critical Judgements and estimates

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. The estimates and assumptions relating to the fair value of investment properties in particular, have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities in the subsequent financial year. Fair value adjustments do not affect the determination of distributable earnings but have an effect on the net asset value per share presented on the statement of financial position to the extent that such adjustments are made to the carrying values of assets and liabilities.

Judgements

Amongst others, some principal areas where such judgements have been applied are:

African Property Development Managers Ltd ("APDM)" as a joint venture

The Group had previously acquired an equity interest of 77.95% in ADPM. Further during the current financial year, the Group has acquired an additional equity interest of 1% bringing the total shareholding of the Group in ADPM to 78.95%. The Group has concluded that even though it holds a majority shareholding in ADPM, it does not have control of the latter because it is currently not satisfying the power criteria of control. The design of ADPM is such that decisions about the relevant activities need to be approved by the investment committee of the company. For a decision to be approved, seventy five percent of the members present need to vote in favour of the decision. Currently the Group has the right to appoint four members to the investment committee. The Public Investment Corporation SOC ('PIC') who holds 21.05% of APDM has the right to appoint two members. Given the seventy five percent threshold requirement to pass any resolution, the Group and PIC will have to unanimously agree to any decision before those are formally enacted by management. Therefore, neither the Group nor PIC on their own control ADPM. Because of the unanimous consent required by both the significant shareholders of ADPM, the Group has classified the investment in ADPM as an investment in joint venture.

Gateway Real Estate Africa Ltd ("GREA") as a joint venture

The Group has continued the announce plan to acquire a majority stake in GREA during this financial year. An additional shareholding of 25.19% has been acquired in GREA by the Group which brings the total shareholding in GREA to 51.48%. The increase in shareholding has also entitled the Group the right to appoint two additional directors on GREA board of directors in addition to the one director that the Group was already entitled to appoint. The design of GREA is such that its relevant activities are directed by its board of directors. Under the current shareholder agreement, for a decision to be approved, seventy five percent of the directors present need to vote in favour of the decision. With the Group being entitled to appoint three out the seven directors of the board, the Group will need the support of the PIC, who is entitled to appoint two directors for any decision to be approved. Therefore, neither the Group nor the PIC on their own has control over GREA. The Group and PIC will have to unanimously agree to any decision before those are adopted by GREA. Because of the unanimous consent required by both the Group and PIC, the investment in GREA has been classified as an investment in joint venture by the Group. Previously the Group had classified the investment in GREA as an investment in associate. However, with now the exit of Gateway Africa Real Estate Limited ("GWP") and Prudential Impact Investments Private Equity LLC ("Prudential") being finalized, the only remaining shareholders in the structure are Grit and PIC and they both have joint control as explained above.

Recapitalisation of GREA

The Directors' have applied significant judgement with regards to the recapitalisation of GREA. Both the GREA and Grit Board's have approved a recapitalisation of not less than USUSD48.5 million. Significant progress has been made in this regard, including the approval of the investors' respective Investment Committees. While a number of processes remain in progress, they have been carefully considered and having obtained the necessary confirmation, are deemed to be administrative in nature. The Board has obtained sufficient comfort that the process shall be completed either on, or close to the targeted date of December 2023. Further details are included in the Going Concern section in Note 1.1.

Estimates

Fair value of investment properties

The fair value of investment properties is determined using a combination of the discounted cash flows method and the income capitalisation valuation method using assumptions that are based on market conditions existing at the relevant reporting date. Further details of the valuation method are included in note 2.

1.3 Changes in accounting policies

Restatement - IFRIC Agenda Decision - Forgiveness of lease payments

In October 2022, the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) issued a final agenda decision regarding 'Lessor forgiveness of lease payments (IFRS 9 and IFRS 16),' providing clarification on lessor accounting for concessions, specifically rental forgiveness, granted to tenants. The IFRIC clarified that when rent receivables are overdue and subsequently forgiven, lessors are required to apply the expected credit loss (ECL) and de-recognition principles outlined in IFRS 9. This entails recognizing an income statement charge upon the recognition of the loss allowance and writing off the gross carrying amount of the rent receivable against the loss allowance upon forgiving the rent receivable. Historically, the Group accounted for such rental forgiveness using the lease modification requirements of IFRS 16, recording them as lease incentives assets and spreading them as a reduction of rental income over the lease term of the respective tenant to whom the rent forgiveness was granted.

The agenda decision further clarified that forgiveness of future rent not yet due qualifies as lease modifications under IFRS 16. The impact of this forgiveness should be recognized as a reduction of rental income on a straight-line basis over the lease term, consistent with our Group's existing treatment. In light of the clarification provided by the IFRIC Agenda decision, the Group reviewed its accounting policy concerning rental forgiveness for past due amounts.

As a result of this review, the Group has retrospectively applied the requirements of IFRS 9 to the past due rent receivables that were forgiven. The implementation of this change has resulted to a restatement of the comparative figures for June 30, 2022, impacting key income statement line items such as Gross property income, Net property income, Impairment of financial assets, Profit from operations and fair value adjustments on investment properties. However, it is important to note that the total profit for the year remains unchanged.

The application of the IFRIC clarification did not have any impact on the balance sheet of the Group as lease incentives are incorporated within the carrying value of investment properties already. Therefore, any movement in lease incentives will result in an equal and opposite movement in investment property (through fair value adjustment) to avoid double counting for an asset (lease incentive asset) which is already embedded in the investment properties valuations.

The following table shows the financial statement line items which have been impacted in the Group Income statement for the prior years. 

30 June 2022 30 June 2022 30 June 2022 
 
                            Reported   Restatement Restated 
Extract of group income statement            USUSD'000   USUSD'000   USUSD'000 
Gross property income                  50,766    1,171    51,937 
Net operating income                  42,110    1,171    43,281 
Net impairment on financial assets           (4,217)   (1,084)   (5,301) 
Profit from operations                 21,029    87      21,116 
Fair value adjustment on investment properties     20,167    (87)     20,080 
Total fair value adjustments on investment properties  19,870    (87)     19,783 
                            30 June 2021 30 June 2021 30 June 2021 
 
                            Reported   Restatement Restated

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2023 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Full year audited results for the year ended 30 -15- 

Extract of group income statement            USUSD'000   USUSD'000   USUSD'000 
Gross property income                  49,217    1,828    51,045 
Net operating income                  40,674    1,828    42,502 
Net impairment on financial assets           (7,119)   (3,698)   (10,817) 
Profit from operations                 19,857    (1,870)   17,987 
Fair value adjustment on investment properties     (51,441)   1,871    (49,570) 
Total fair value adjustments on investment properties  (51,297)   1,871    (49,426)

2. INVESTMENT PROPERTIES

The following movements in the portfolio occurred in the year 

Transfer from associate on step up to subsidiary - The Group acquired an additional 50% equity 
1.      shareholding in Buffalo Mall Naivasha Limited during the year which has now stepped up from an associate 
       to a subsidiary. 
2       Capital expenditure and construction costs incurred in the Club Med Cap Skirring Resort as well as on the 
       Orbit complex. 
                                                    Audited Audited 
                       Most recent   Valuer (for the 
Summary of valuations by reporting date   independent   most recent   Sector    Country  as at  as at 
                       valuation date  valuation) 
                                                    30 June 30 June 
                                                    2023  2022 
                                                    USUSD'000 USUSD'000 
Commodity House Phase I           30 June 2023   REC       Office    Mozambique 54,094 52,346 
Commodity House Phase II           30 June 2023   REC       Office    Mozambique 19,727 19,264 
Hollard Building               30 June 2023   REC       Office    Mozambique 20,847 21,012 
Vodacom Building               30 June 2023   REC       Office    Mozambique 53,362 51,906 
Zimpeto Square                30 June 2023   REC       Retail    Mozambique 3,303  3,395 
Bollore Warehouse              30 June 2023   REC       Light     Mozambique 10,770 10,410 
                                        industrial 
Anfa Place Mall               30 June 2023   Knight Frank   Retail    Morocco  73,357 71,532 
Tamassa Resort                30 June 2023   AESTIMA     Hospitality  Mauritius 54,674 48,827 
VDE Housing Compound             30 June 2023   REC       Corporate   Mozambique 50,238 55,180 
                                        accommodation 
Imperial Distribution Centre         30 June 2023   Knight Frank   Light     Kenya   20,210 21,620 
                                        industrial 
Mara Viwandani                30 June 2023   Knight Frank   Light     Kenya   2,330  2,792 
                                        industrial 
Buffalo Mall                 30 June 2023   Knight Frank   Retail    Kenya   11,036 - 
Mall de Tete                 30 June 2023   REC       Retail    Mozambique 13,675 13,804 
Acacia Estate                30 June 2023   REC       Corporate   Mozambique 73,120 73,809 
                                        accommodation 
5th Avenue                  30 June 2023   Knight Frank   Office    Ghana   16,066 16,010 
Capital Place                30 June 2023   Knight Frank   Office    Ghana   20,470 19,320 
Mukuba Mall                 30 June 2023   Knight Frank   Retail    Zambia   60,040 56,933 
Orbit Complex                30 June 2023   Knight Frank   Light     Kenya   39,470 38,926 
                                        industrial 
Tatu Warehouse - TIP1            30 June 2023   Knight Frank   Light     Kenya   6,670  6,666 
                                        industrial 
Club Med Cap Skirring Resort         30 June 2023   Knight Frank   Hospitality  Senegal  25,318 20,722 
Total valuation of investment properties directly held by the Group                   628,777 604,474 
Deposits paid on Imperial Distribution                                 2,376  2,259 
Centre Phase 2 
Deposits paid on Capital Place                                     3,550  3,550 
Deposits paid on Gateway Real Estate Africa                               -    2,500 
Ltd 
Total deposits paid on investment properties                              5,926  8,309 
Total carrying value of investment properties including deposits paid                  634,703 612,783 
 
Investment properties held within associates and joint ventures - Group share 
Buffalo Mall - Buffalo Mall Naivasha Limited 30 June 2023   Knight Frank   Retail    Kenya   -    6,116 
(50%) 
Kafubu Mall - Kafubu Mall Limited (50%)   30 June 2023   Knight Frank   Retail    Zambia   12,865 11,965 
CADS II Building - CADS Developers Limited  30 June 2023   Knight Frank   Office    Ghana   12,300 15,100 
(50%) 
Cosmopolitan Shopping Centre - Cosmopolitan 30 June 2023   Knight Frank   Retail    Zambia   27,570 27,199 
Shopping Centre Limited (50%) 
Canonniers, Mauricia and Victoria Resorts 
and Spas - Beachcomber Hospitality (0.00%)  -        -        Hospitality  Mauritius -    95,055 
(30 June 2022 -44.42%) 
Letlole La Rona Limited (0.00%) (30 June   -        -        Light     Botswana  -    14,662 
2022 - 25.1%) - 19 Investment properties                    industrial 
Letlole La Rona Limited (0.00%) (30 June   -        -        Hospitality  Botswana  -    155 
2022 - 25.1%) - 1 Investment property 
Letlole La Rona Limited (0.00%) (30 June   -        -        Retail    Botswana  -    4,160 
2022 - 25.1%) - 2 Investment properties 
Letlole La Rona Limited (0.00%) (30 June   -        -        Office    Botswana  -    1,003 
2022 - 25.1%) - 1 Investment property 
Letlole La Rona Limited (0.00%) (30 June   -        -        Corporate   Botswana  -    966 
2022 - 25.1%) - 1 Investment property                     accommodation 
Gateway Real Estate Africa Ltd (51.48%) (30 - 
June 2022 - 26.29%) consisting of: 
- DH4 Bamako                 30 June 2023   Directors'    Corporate   Mali    8,038  5,733 
                               valuation    accommodation 
- African Data Centres Phase 1        30 June 2023   Knight Frank   Data Centre  Nigeria  14,388 6,839 
                                               SEZ 
- Falcon Curepipe Clinic           30 June 2023   AESTIMA     Medical    Mauritius 12,179 3,076 
- Coromondal Hospital            30 June 2023   Directors'    Medical    Mauritius 352   - 
                               valuation 
- The Precinct                30 June 2023   AESTIMA     Office    Mauritius 17,039 4,390 
- Adumuah Place               30 June 2023   Directors'    Office    Ghana   1,539  873 
                               valuation 
- Eneo Tatu City - CCI            30 June 2023   Directors'    Office    Kenya   8,969  - 
                               valuation 
- Metroplex Shopping Centre         30 June 2023   Directors'    Retail    Uganda   10,865 6,478 
                               valuation 
Total of investment properties acquired through associates and joint ventures              126,104 203,770 
 
Total portfolio                                             760,807 816,553

Valuation policy and methodology for investment properties held by the Group, associates, and joint ventures

Investment properties are valued at each reporting date by independent professional reputable valuation experts who have sufficient expertise in the jurisdictions where the properties are located. All valuations that are performed in the functional currency of a group entity that is not United States Dollars are converted to United States Dollars at the effective closing rate of exchange. All valuations have been undertaken by the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors' ("RICS's"), accredited and registered valuers, in accordance with the version of the RICS Valuation Standards that were in effect at the relevant valuation date and are further compliant with International Valuation Standards. Market values presented by the Group have also been confirmed by the respective valuers to be fair value in terms of IFRS.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2023 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Full year audited results for the year ended 30 -16-

In respect of the majority of the Mozambican investment properties, independent valuations were performed at 30 June 2023 by REC Chartered Surveyors (2022: REC Chartered Surveyors) using the discounted cash flow method (2022: discounted cash flow method). AESTIMA has been utilised in FY23 to comply with the financiers list of approved valuers.

In respect of the Mauritian investment properties (including Mauritian investment properties held by associates), independent valuations were performed at 30 June 2023 by AESTIMA Ltd (2022: Knight Frank Chartered Surveyors) using the discounted cash flow method (2022: discounted cash flow method).

The remainder of the portfolio including investment properties held by associates was independently valued at 30 June 2023 by Knight Frank Chartered Surveyors (2022: Knight Frank Chartered Surveyors), using the discounted cash flow method with the exception of freehold land which is valued by comparable method.

The discounted cash flow method is based on estimated rental values with consideration given to the future earnings potential and applying an appropriate capitalisation rate and/or discount rate to the property and country. The capitalisation rates (equivalent yield) applied to the Group's valuations of investment properties at 30 June 2023 ranged between 7.25% and 10.00%. The discount rates applied to the Group valuations that were performed at 30 June 2023 using the discounted cash flow method ranged between 9.25% and 12.00%.

In the current year the valuations include the right of use of land, lease incentives and certain furniture and fittings.

There have been no material changes to the information used and assumptions applied by the registered valuer.

The fair value adjustments on investment property are included in the income statement.

The Directors consider that the deposit payments and capital expenditure which are carried at cost approximate their fair value at the relevant reporting date.

3. INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES 

Audited as  Audited as 
                                               at      at 
                                               30 June 2023 30 June 2022 
                                               USUSD'000   USUSD'000 
The following entities have been accounted for using the equity method: 
Name of joint venture               Country of incorporation and    % held 
                          operation 
Kafubu Mall Limited1                Zambia               50.00% 12,531    11,761 
Cosmopolitan Shopping Centre Limited1       Zambia               50.00% 27,495    27,173 
CADS Developers Limited1              Ghana                50.00% 4,482    6,974 
Africa Property Development Managers Ltd2     Mauritius              78.95% 29,073    14,247 
Gateway Real Estate Africa Ltd3          Mauritius              51.48% 123,513   - 
Carrying value of joint ventures                               197,094   60,155 
 
Name of associate                 Country of incorporation and    % held 
                          operation 
Letlole La Rona Limited4              Botswana              0.00% -      17,353 
Buffalo Mall Naivasha Limited5           Kenya                0.00% -      3,753 
Gateway Real Estate Africa Ltd3          Mauritius              51.48% -      55,866 
Beachcomber Hospitality Investments Limited4    Mauritius              0.00% -      69,870 
Carrying value of associates                                 -      146,842 
 
Joint ventures                                        197,094   60,155 
Associates                                          -      146,842 
Total carrying value of associates and joint                         197,094   206,997 
ventures 
1       The percentage of ownership interest for 2023 did not change. 
2       The Group interest has increased from 77.95% to 78.95% following an additional acquisition made during 
       the year.. 
       The Group interest has increased from 26.29% to 51.48% following acquisition made during the year. The 
3       status of the investment in light of these acquisitions changed from an investment in associate to an 
       investment in joint venture. 
       The associate status changed to an investment in subsidiary following the acquisition of the remaining 
4       share capital that the Group did not own previously. Figures are included in the associate note for 
       comparative purposes. The Group previously owned 50% of Buffalo Mall Naivasha Limited. 
5       The Group has disposed of its entire interests in the associates during the current financial year.

All investment in associates are private entities and do not have quoted prices available with the exception of Letlole La Rona Limited who is a listed entity on the Botswana Stock Exchange, but which has been disposed during the year.

Set out below is the summarised financial information of each of the Group's associates together with a reconciliation of the financial information to the carrying amount of the Group's interests in each associate. Where an interest in an associate has been acquired in a reporting period the results are shown for the period from the date of such an acquisition.

Each of the acquisitions referred to below have given the Group access to high quality African real estate in line with the Group's strategy.

Where associates and joint ventures have non-coterminous financial reporting dates, the Group uses management accounts to incorporate their results into the consolidated financial statements.

Reconciliation to carrying value in associates and joint ventures 

Beachcomber  Africa    Gateway       Cosmopolitan Buffalo 
            Letlole Kafubu Hospitality  Property   Real   CADS    Shopping   Mall 
            La Rona Mall  Investments  Development Estate  Developers Centre    Naivasha Total 
            Limited Limited Limited    Managers Ltd Africa  Limited  Limited   Limited 
                                  Ltd 
            USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000    USUSD'000   USUSD'000  USUSD'000  USUSD'000   USUSD'000  USUSD'000 
Opening Balance 1 July 17,353  11,761 69,870    14,247    55,866  6,974   27,173    3,753   206,997 
2022 
(Sold)/Acquired during (17,105) -    (51,298)   248     64,631  -     -      -     (3,524) 
the period 
Profit / (losses) from 
associates and joint  1,263  1,832  2,611     14,578    (5,321)  (1,999)  2,178    (842)   14,300 
ventures 
- Revenue       1,588  1,085  3,890     -      1,717   1,321   2,400    281    12,282 
- Property operating 
expenses and      (161)  (186)  -       -      (271)   (34)    (389)    (129)   (1,170) 
construction costs 
- Admin expenses and  (60)   (19)  (25)     (4,358)   696    (9)    (16)     (4)    (3,795) 
recoveries 
- Other income     -    -    -       19,3851   -     -     -      -     19,385 
- Net impairment 
charge on financial  28    -    -       -      (2,218)  -     -      (18)   (2,208) 
assets 
- Unrealised foreign 
exchange gains/    110   -    (264)     (8)     (1,430)  10     (5)     (53)   (1,640) 
(losses) 
- Fair value 
adjustment on other                        (738)   -     -      -     (738) 
investments 
- Impairments     -    -    -       -      (71)   -     -      -     (71) 
- Gain on bargain 
purchase from 
acquisition of     -    -    -       77      -     -     -      -     77 
additional equity 
interest 
- Transaction costs  -    -    -       2      1     -     -      -     3 
- Loss on 
extinguishment of   -    -    -       -      -     (25)    -      -     (25) 
loans 
- Share based payment -    -    -       -      (7,474)  -     -      -     (7,474) 
expense 
- Interest income/   235   1    -             3,020   -     2      -     3,258 
(costs) 
- Finance charges   (429)  (5)   (848)     (71)     (1,276)  (728)   -      (296)   (3,653) 
- Fair value movement 150   1,034  (1,496)    -      2,325   (2,704)  309     (623)   (1,005) 
on investment property 
-Fair value adjustment 
on other financial   -    -    1,948     -      -     -     -      -     1,948 
asset 
- Current tax     (198)  (78)  (263)     (485)    (357)   -     (123)    -     (1,504) 
- Deferred tax             (331)     36      1,141   170    -      -     1,016 
- Other movement in  -    -    -       -      (386)   -     -      -     (386) 
profit or loss

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2023 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Full year audited results for the year ended 30 -17- 

Dividends and interest (105)  -    (21,898)   -      -     (423)   -      -     (22,426) 
paid to Group 
Other equity movement -    -    -       -      7,474   -     -      -     7,474 
Repayment of 
proportionate     -    (758)  -       -      -     (70)    (1,856)   -     (2,684) 
shareholders loan 
Consolidation     -    -    -       -      (89)   -     -      -     (89) 
elimination 
Foreign currency 
translation      (1,406) (304)  715      -      952    -     -      -     (43) 
differences 
Associate step up to  -    -    -       -      -     -     -      (2,911)  (2,911) 
subsidiary 
Carrying value of 
associates and joint  -    12,531 -       29,073    123,513  4,482   27,495    -     197,094 
ventures 
       Comprised of a management incentive plan income of USUSD 16.6 million, recorded at fair value, representing 
1       a 10% free-carry in GREA vested during the year, in addition to USUSD 2.7 million in Asset and Development 
       Management fees.

Investments in the year ended 30 June 2023

Additional equity interest acquired in Gateway Real Estate Africa Limited

The Group has continued its announced plan to acquire a controlling stake in Gateway Real Estate Africa Ltd ("GREA") during this financial year. In total, the Group has acquired an additional 25.19% in GREA, and the shareholding of the Group has increased from 26.29% to 51.48%. The acquisition has been performed into tranches with more details included in the table below.

Following the series of transactions, the Group obtained joint control of GREA and continues to account for GREA using the equity method. The increase of the investment in GREA has been split notionally between goodwill and the additional interest in the fair value of the net identifiable assets of the associate acquired. The notional goodwill arising on the acquisition of the additional 25.19% in GREA amounted to USUSD 11.88 million. The notional goodwill element has been included in the carrying amount of the investment in joint venture. The total notional goodwill element embedded in the carrying amount of the joint venture as of 30 June 2023 is USUSD14.17 million which is made up of USUSD2.29 million goodwill on acquisition of the additional 6.31% in GREA in the financial year 2022 and USUSD11.88 million arising on the acquisition of the 25.19% in GREA during the financial year 2023.

The table below includes the consideration paid by the Group (Both in own equity shares and cash), fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired, and the notional goodwill recorded by the Group. 

Note Tranche 1 Tranche 2 Total 
                                       USUSD'000  USUSD'000  USUSD'000 
Fair value of consideration paid in cash                   19,440  38,852  58,292 
Fair value of own equity instruments transferred            2  -     5,971   5,971 
Transaction costs                              -     368    368 
Less: Group share of the fair value of net identifiable assets acquired   (17,683) (35,060) (52,743) 
Notional goodwill                              1,757   10,131  11,888 
 
Additional equity interest acquired in GREA by Group          1  8.72%   16.47%  25.19% 
       The 8.72% additional shareholding in GREA was acquired from Gateway Africa Real Estate Limited ("GWP"). 
1. 
       The 16.47% additional shareholding in GREA was acquired from the following entities: 
       . 13.62% shareholding has been acquired from GWP. 
       . 2.85% shareholder has been acquired from Prudential Impact Investments Private Equity LLC 
        ("Prudential"). 
       For the GREA shares acquired from Prudential representing a 2.85% shareholding, the Company entered into 
       an agreement with one of its shareholders, Long Island Property Investments ("LIPI") during the year, to 
       facilitate the transfer of 15.7 million Grit shares to Prudential on behalf of the Company. LIPI had 
       previously subscribed to the Company's shares during the December 2021 capital raise but had not fully 
       met the payment obligations outlined within the Promissory Note. 
       In the prior financial statements, the Group had recognized an amount receivable from LIPI, which was 
       presented as part of the listing receivables within trade and other receivables. The Group enforced its 
       legal rights under the Promissory Note and via a tri-partite agreement between the parties (the Company, 
       LIPI, and Prudential). LIPI agreed to transfer 15.7 million Grit shares to Prudential when the share 
       price was trading at USUSD0.38 per share, equivalent to a total value of USUSD5.97 million. 
       The actual transfer of the 15.7 million Grit shares to Prudential by LIPI and the acquisition of the 
       2.85% stake in GREA from Prudential by the Company were contingent upon obtaining approval from the Prime 
       Minister's Office (PMO). As of 30 June, 2023, such approval had not been granted. However, it is 
       important to note that all legally binding agreements were fully executed and signed by the Company, 
2.      LIPI, and Prudential before the end of the financial year. As a result, none of the parties could 
       lawfully retract from the agreed shares transfer as of 30 June 2023, without being in breach of their 
       contractual obligations. 
       This position is supported by a legal opinion obtained from the Company's legal counsel. Therefore, 
       considering that all the necessary documents to legally execute the transactions were signed before June 
       30, 2023, and given evidence from previously submitted applications to the PMO for similar transactions 
       which were approved, the Group has determined that it is appropriate to account for the 2.85% increase in 
       shareholding in GREA in the current financial year. 
       The Group has also determined that the appropriate recording of the transaction would not be as per the 
       legal form of the transaction where LIPI directly transferred Grit shares to Prudential. Therefore, the 
       transaction has been recorded in substance as Grit having effectively re-acquired and transferred its own 
       equity instruments to Prudential for the acquisition of the 2.85% GREA shareholding. The difference 
       between the fair value of the Grit shares transferred and the sum initially recorded in and subsequently 
       removed from the treasury reserve has been accounted for in equity, resulting in a reduction of retained 
       earnings.

The table below summarises the impact of this transaction on Group equity. 

USUSD'000 
Number of GRIT shares transferred to acquire an additional 2.85% in GREA          15,714 
Price per share in USUSD                                   0.38 
Fair value of GRIT shares                                 5,971 
Less: GRIT shares re-acquired and transferred from treasury reserve            (6,855) 
Difference recorded in equity (retained earnings)                     (884) 
Reversal of expected credit loss on the LIPI promissory notes (recorded in Profit or Loss) 2,700 
Net impact of the transaction on the Group equity                     1,816

During the year, the Group incurred transaction costs amounting to USUSD 2.1 million, which were associated with fund-related commitments that the Group had towards GREA. The transaction costs incurred arose as a consequence of temporal misalignments between the capital calls issued by GREA and the timing of fund transfers from Grit to GREA.

Additional equity interest acquired in Africa Property Development Managers Ltd

An additional equity interest of 1% has been acquired by the Group in Africa Property Development Managers Ltd ("ADPM") in the year. The equity stake of the Group has increased from 77.95% to 78.95%. A cash consideration of USUSD 0.25 million has been paid for the additional 1%. 

USUSD'000 
Fair value of consideration paid in cash                248 
Less: Group share of the fair value of net identifiable assets acquired (325) 
Gain on acquisition of additional interest               (77)

The excess of the Group's share of the net identifiable assets over the cost the additional investment has been included as income in the determination of the Group's share of profit during the period.

Additional equity interest acquired in Buffalo Mall Navaisha Limited

During the year, the Group has acquired an additional equity interest of 50% in Buffalo Mall Navaisha Limited ('Buffalo Mall'). The Group now considers Buffalo Mall to be a subsidiary. The additional 50% acquisition has been finalized on 30th June 2023. Prior to 30 June 2023, Buffalo Mall was treated as an associate and therefore has been equity accounted. On the 30th of June 2023, the investment status has changed from associate to subsidiary and therefore the Group consolidated Buffalo Mall in its consolidated financial statements.

Disposal of equity interest in Letlole La Rona Limited

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2023 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Full year audited results for the year ended 30 -18-

During the year, Grit Services Limited a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group has disposed of its entire equity interests of 25.10% in Letlole La Rona Limited on the Botswana Stock Exchange. The disposal of shares has been completed in tranches. The number of shares disposed of and the trading price at the different disposal dates were as follows: 

Number of shares disposed Trading price per share Percentage interest 
              BWP           % 
19,000,000         3.48          6.79% 
19,768,068         3.51          7.06% 
12,600,000         3.16          4.50% 
18,911,932         2.50          6.75% 
70,280,000                     25.10%

All of the disposal proceeds have been received in cash as at year-end. The impact of the disposal on profit or loss of the Group is summarised below: 

USUSD'000 
Fair value of consideration received                         16,853 
Less: Carrying amount of Investment in associate to be disposed            (17,105) 
Loss on disposal of interest in associate                       (252) 
Reclassification of cumulative foreign currency translation reserve to profit or loss (3,291) 
Total loss on disposal of investment in associate                   (3,543)

Disposal of Leisure Property Northern (Mauritius) Limited

The Group has disposed of its whole equity interests in Leisure Property Northern (Mauritius) Limited ("LPNL"), the legal beneficial owner of Beachcomber Hospitality Investments Ltd ("BHI") and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group during the year. BHI owns three hotels in Mauritius which are the Cannoniers, Mauricia and Victoria Hotels. At the beginning of this financial year, Grit via LPNL owns 44.42% of BHI. The following transactions have occurred during the year which resulted in the complete disposal of LPNL and BHI during the year. 

In November 2022, BHI has declared a dividend amounting to EUR32.6million. The dividends declared were 
       scrip dividend where the shareholders had the option to elect to receive the dividend in cash or 
.       additional shares in BHI in proportion to their current shareholding. The Group has elected for a cash 
       payout whereas New Mauritius Hotel ("NMH"), the other shareholder of BHI has elected to convert the 
       dividend payout into additional BHI shares. Following the increase in shareholding of NMH in BHI, the 
       Group interests in the associate has decreased from 44.42% to 27.01%. 
       In May 2023, the Group has disposed of its wholly owned subsidiary LPNL (Which held 27.01% of BHI at the 
.       time of disposal). Following the disposal of LPNL and the de-consolidation of LPNL in Grit's book, LPNL 
       has merged with BHI so that BHI is the only surviving legal entity that will remain in operation. 
       Following the disposal of LPNL the option that New Mauritius Hotels held to acquire all of the equity 
.       held by LPNL in BHI expired and the call option liability that was previously recorded in the records of 
       the Group was reversed. 
The net impact of the disposal of the LPNL and BHI on the results of the Group during the year is summarised  USUSD'000 
as follows 
Assets disposed 
Investments in associates                                           51,298 
Cash and cash equivalents                                           1 
Total assets disposed                                             51,299 
 
Liabilities disposed 
Interest-bearing borrowings                                          (19,404) 
Trade and other payables                                            (28) 
Total liabilities disposed                                           (19,432) 
 
Net assets disposed                                              31,867 
Consideration received                                             28,880 
Loss on sale of subsidiary                                           (2,987) 
Reclassification of cumulated other comprehensive income movement from foreign currency translation reserve to (75) 
profit or loss 
Total loss on sale of interest in subsidiary                                  (3,062)

4. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES 

Audited as at Audited as at 
 
                                            30 June 2023 30 June 2022 
                                            USUSD'000    USUSD'000 
Trade receivables                                    12,733    10,298 
Total allowance for credit losses and provisions                    (5,682)    (4,782) 
IFRS 9 - Impairment on financial assets (ECL)                      (1,496)    (1,965) 
IFRS 9 - Impairment on financial assets (ECL) Management overlay on specific provisions (4,186)    (2,817) 
Trade receivables - net                                 7,051     5,516 
Accrued income                                     2,603     1,934 
Deposits paid                                      77      57 
VAT recoverable                                     10,293    12,186 
Purchase price adjustment account                            961      963 
Deferred expenses and prepayments                            3,695     1,781 
Listing receivables                                   -       9,900 
Deferred rental                                     -       853 
Rental guarantee receivable                               52      640 
Dividends receivable                                  -       506 
Sundry debtors                                     764      798 
Cash balance held in escrow account                           -       4,548 
Other receivables                                    18,445    34,166 
IFRS 9 - Impairment on other financial assets (ECL)                   (3,470)    (6,012) 
Other receivables - net                                 14,975    28,154 
Trade and other receivables at the end of the period                  22,026    33,670 
 
Classification of trade and other receivables: 
Non-current assets                                   3,448     4,615 
Current assets                                     18,578    29,055 
Trade and other receivables at the end of the period                  22,026    33,670

5. OTHER LOANS RECEIVABLE 

Audited as at Audited as at 
 
                       30 June 2023 30 June 2022 
                       USUSD'000    USUSD'000 
Ndola Investments Limited1          -       5,130 
Kitwe Copperbelt Limited1           -       5,640 
Syngenta Limited1               -       19,133 
African Property Investments Limited1     21,034    - 
Healthcare assets               -       231 
Drift (Mauritius) Limited2          8,637     8,211 
Drift (Mauritius) Limited3          2       2,071 
Pangea 2 Limited               6       6 
IFRS 9 - Impairment on financial assets (ECL) (8,674)    (2,514) 
Other loans receivable at period end     21,005    37,908 
 
Classification of other loans receivable: 
Non-current assets              21,005    - 
Current assets                -       37,908 
Other loans receivable at period end     21,005    37,908 
       In April 2017 Bank of China provided the Group with a term loan credit facility of USD77.0 million for 5 
       years. The Group has now re-financed this borrowing facility through the loan syndication with Standard 
       Bank of South Africa. At inception of the facility, the Group has advanced loans amounting in total up to 
       50% of the USD77.0 million facility to the other investors in the Zambian investments namely to Ndola 
       Investments Limited ("Ndola"), Kitwe Copperbelt Limited ("Kitwe") and Syngenta Limited ("Syngenta"). Each 
1       of these loans at inception had a 5-year term. During the year, the Group has entered in an agreement 
       with African Property Investments Limited ("API") who is the parent company of Ndola, Kitwe, and 
       Syngenta. Ndola, Kitwe, and Syngenta have ceded and assign their rights and obligations in respect of the 
       initial facility to API. As from the 20th of December 2022, the Group has a loan receivable from API of 
       USUSD21 million. The term of the loan is 4.5 years as from the 20th of December 2022. Interest is charged

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2023 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Full year audited results for the year ended 30 -19- 

at a fix margin of 5.80% per annum plus a compounded daily SOFR rate. 
       Project pre-funding 1 - Maputo Housing Project - Loan bears interest at 3-month SOFR plus 6.50%, 
2       repayable within 24 months or such other time as agreed in writing between the parties. This loan has 
       been fully provided for at 30 June 2023. 
3       Project pre-funding 2 - Tete Housing Project - Loan bears interest at 3-month SOFR plus 6.50% and was 
       repayable within 24 months or such other time as agreed in writing between the parties.

In the opinion of the directors, the carrying values of the above loan's receivable approximate their fair values at each reporting date.

6. PREFERENCE SHARE CAPITAL 

Audited as at Audited as at 
 
                    30 June 2023 30 June 2022 
                    USUSD'000    USUSD'000 
Opening balance             29,558    25,481 
Preference share dividend accrued    2,038     4,077 
Preference share capital at period end 31,596    29,558

During the financial year 2021, the group issued 25,481,240 class B preference shares each at a par value of USUSD1 through DIF 1 Co Limited, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of the group to Gateway Real Estate Africa Limited, an associate of the group. The class B shares shall not carry any voting rights. The class B preference shares are entitled to a dividend at a fixed rate of 8% per annum. However, the terms of the instrument are such that the group does not have a contractual obligation to settle the preferred dividend unless shareholder loan capital, interest or ordinary shares dividends are paid to the holding company of DIF1 Co Limited that is Grit Services Limited. The preference dividends however if unpaid are cumulative until such point in time that they are settled. The preference shares are also redeemable at the option of DIF1 Co Limited only. The preference shares have been classified as equity instruments in the group consolidated financial statements as the group does not have a contractual obligation to deliver cash to settle the instruments both in terms of the principal and the preferred dividend portion. As of 30 June 2023, the cumulative preferred dividend accrued on the preference shares amounted to USUSD6.11million. Neither the principal nor the preferred dividend have been paid as of 30 June 2023.

7. PERPETUAL PREFERENCE NOTES 

Audited as at Audited as at 
 
                                 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 
                                 USUSD'000    USUSD'000 
Opening balance                         25,741    - 
Issue of perpetual preference note classified as equity     -       26,775 
Preferred dividend accrued                    3,529     1,837 
Preferred dividend paid                     (2,443)    (1,265) 
Less: Incremental costs of issuing the perpetual preference note -       (1,606) 
Perpetual preference note balance at period end         26,827    25,741

The perpetual preference note carries a preferred dividend at a rate of 9% which is payable half yearly and 4% is accrued to the note.

Included below are salient features of the notes 

.       The Note has a cash coupon of 9% per annum and a 4% per annum redemption premium. The Group at its sole 
       discretion may elect to capitalise cash coupons. 
       Although perpetual in tenor, the note carries a material coupon step-up provision after the fifth 
.       anniversary that is expected to result in an economic maturity and redemption by the Group on or before 
       that date. 
.       The Note may be voluntarily redeemed by the Group at any time, although there would be call-protection 
       costs associated with doing so before the third anniversary. 
.       The Note if redeem in cash by the Group can offer the noteholders an additional return of not more than 
       3% per annum, linked to the performance of Grit ordinary shares over the duration of the Note. 
       The noteholders have the option to convert the outstanding balance of the note into Grit equity shares. 
.       If such option is exercised by the noteholders, the number of shares to be issued shall be calculated 
       based on a pre-defined formula as agreed between both parties in the note subscription agreement. 
       On recognition of the perpetual preference note, the Group has classified eighty five percent of the 
       instrument that is USUSD26.8million as equity because for this portion of the instrument the Group at all 
       times will have an unconditional right to avoid delivery of cash to the noteholders. The remaining 
       fifteen percent of the instrument that is USUSD4.7million has been classified as debt and included as part 
.       of interest-bearing borrowings. The debt portion arises because the note contains terms that can give the 
       noteholders the right to ask for repayment of fifteen percent of the outstanding amount of the note on 
       the occurrence of some future events that are not wholly within the control of the Group. The directors 
       believe that the probability that those events will happen are remote but for classification purposes, 
       because the Group does not have an unconditional right to avoid delivering cash to the noteholders on 
       fifteen percent of the notes, this portion of the instrument has been classified as liability. 
.       The accrued dividend on the equity portion of the note has been recognised as deduction into equity i.e.) 
       reduction of retained earnings. 
       The incremental costs directly attributable to issuing the equity portion of the note has been recorded 
       as a deduction in equity i.e.) in the same equity line where the equity portion of the instrument has 
.       been recorded so that effectively the equity portion of the instrument is recorded net of transaction 
       costs. There were no transaction costs recorded during the year relating to this instrument (30 June 
       2022: USUSD1.6million).

8. INTEREST-BEARING BORROWINGS 

Audited as at Audited as at 
 
                                              30 June 2023 30 June 2022 
                                              USUSD'000    USUSD'000 
Non-current liabilities                                  318,453    242,091 
Current liabilities                                    78,282    182,975 
Total as at 30 June                                    396,735    425,066 
Currency of the interest-bearing borrowings (stated gross of unamortised loan issue costs) 
United States Dollars                                   294,114    319,687 
Euros                                           103,132    104,357 
Mauritian Rupees                                      1,025     1,369 
                                              398,271    425,413 
Interest accrued                                      7,725     4,927 
Unamortised loan issue costs                                (9,261)    (5,274) 
Total as at 30 June                                    396,735    425,066 
Movement for the year 
Balance at the beginning of the year                            425,066    410,588 
Proceeds of interest bearing-borrowings                          324,459    58,513 
Loan reduced through disposal of subsidiary                        (19,404)   (6,624) 
Loan acquired through asset acquisition                          4,369     6,011 
Loan issue costs incurred                                 (7,355)    (4,386) 
Amortisation of loan issue costs                              3,368     2,765 
Foreign currency translation differences                          3,561     (14,836) 
Interest accrued                                      2,798     751 
Debt settled during the year                                (340,127)   (27,716) 
Total as at 30 June                                    396,735    425,066

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2023 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Full year audited results for the year ended 30 -20-

Analysis of facilities and loans in issue 

Audited as Audited as 
                                                at     at 
 
                                                30 June   30 June 
                                                2023    2022 
Lender                 Borrower               Initial facility  USUSD'000   USUSD'000 
Standard Bank South Africa       Commotor Limitada           USUSD140.0m     140,000   140,000 
Standard Bank South Africa       Zambia Property Holdings Limited   USUSD70.4m      64,400   - 
Standard Bank South Africa       Grit Services Limited         EUR33.0m       31,698   - 
Standard Bank South Africa       Grit Services Limited         USUSD3.6m      3,633    - 
Standard Bank South Africa       Capital Place Limited         USUSD6.2m      6,200    - 
Standard Bank South Africa       Casamance Holdings Limited      EUR6.5m       7,198    - 
Standard Bank South Africa       GRIT Accra Limited          USUSD6.4m      8,400    - 
Standard Bank South Africa       Casamance Holdings Limited      EUR7.0m       7,618    - 
Standard Bank South Africa       Zambia Property Holdings Limited   USUSD16.4m      -      16,405 
Standard Bank South Africa       Grit Services Limited         RCF - EUR26.5m    -      27,091 
Total Standard Bank Group                                    269,147   183,496 
Bank of China             Zambian Property Holdings Limited   USUSD77.0m      -      76,405 
Total Bank of China                                       -      76,405 
State Bank of Mauritius        Leisure Property Northern (Mauritius) EUR9.0m       -      9,467 
                    Limited 
State Bank of Mauritius        Leisure Property Northern (Mauritius) EUR3.2m       -      3,366 
                    Limited 
State Bank of Mauritius        Mara Delta (Mauritius) Properties   EUR22.3m       24,336   23,457 
                    Limited 
State Bank of Mauritius        Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Equity Bridge   10,000   20,000 
                                       USUSD20.0m 
State Bank of Mauritius        Mara Delta Properties Mauritius    RCF MUR 72m    1,025    1,369 
                    Limited 
Total State Bank of Mauritius                                  35,361   57,659 
Investec South Africa         Freedom Property Fund SARL      EUR36.0m       31,571   32,950 
Investec South Africa         Freedom Property Fund SARL      USUSD15.7m      2,722    2,722 
Investec Mauritius           Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited USUSD0.5m      430     457 
Total Investec Group                                      34,723   36,129 
ABSA Bank Ghana Limited        Grit Accra Limited          USUSD9.0m      -      7,913 
Total ABSA Group                                        -      7,913 
Maubank Mauritius           Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited EUR3.2m       -      1,837 
Maubank Mauritius           Freedom Asset Management       EUR4.0m       711     1,508 
Total Maubank                                          711     3,345 
ABC Banking Corporation        Grit Services Limited         Equity bridge   -      2,440 
                                       USUSD8.5m 
ABC Banking Corporation        Casamance Holdings Limited      EUR6.4m       -      4,681 
Total ABC Banking Corporation                                  -      7,121 
Nedbank South Africa          Warehousely Limited          USUSD8.6m      8,635    8,635 
Nedbank South Africa          Capital Place Limited         USUSD6.2m      -      6,200 
Nedbank South Africa          Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited USUSD7.0m      7,000    6,985 
Total Nedbank South Africa                                   15,635   21,820 
NCBA Bank Kenya            Grit Services Limited         USUSD6.5m      -      6,542 
NCBA Bank Kenya            Grit Services Limited         USUSD4.1m      -      4,158 
NCBA Bank Kenya            Grit Services Limited         USUSD6.5m      6,500    - 
NCBA Bank Kenya            Grit Services Limited         USUSD11.0m      11,000   - 
Total NCBA Bank Kenya                                      17,500   10,700 
Ethos Mezzanine Partners GP      Grit Services Limited         USUSD2.4m      2,475    2,475 
Proprietary Limited 
Blue Peak Holdings S.A.R.L       Grit Services Limited         USUSD2.2m      2,250    2,250 
Total Private Equity                                      4,725    4,725 
International Finance Corporation   Stellar Warehousing and Logistics   USUSD16.1m      16,100   16,100 
                    Limited 
Total International Finance                                   16,100   16,100 
Corporation 
Housing Finance Corporation      Buffalo Mall Naivasha Limited     USUSD4.2m      4,369    - 
Total Housing Finance Corporation                                4,369    - 
Total loans in issue                                      398,271   425,413 
plus: interest accrued                                     7,725    4,927 
less: unamortised loan issue costs                               (9,261)   (5,274) 
As at year end                                         396,735   425,066

Fair value of borrowings is not materially different to their carrying value amounts since interest payable on those borrowings are either close to their current market rates or the borrowings are of short-term in nature.

9. Subsequent events 

On the 26th of July 2023 the Group announced the conclusion of the final phase in the acquisition of a 
       majority interest in GREA and APDM from Gateway Africa Real Estate Limited and Prudential Impact 
       Investments Private Equity LLC, which resulted in the Group owning a direct interest of 51.48% in GREA 
       and 78.95% in APDM. The transaction became unconditional, and the share transfer was lodged following 
       receipt of the Mauritius Prime Minister's Office consent, which was the final condition precedent. 
       Although the share transfer took place after the end of the financial year, beneficial ownership of the 
.       51.48% was attained on 30 June 2023 and as such the Group treated GREA as a joint venture in preparing 
       its financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2023. The required final amendments to the 
       Shareholders Agreement (which upon signature will result in control over GREA and therefore allow for the 
       full consolidation of GREA and APDM - please refer to The Basis of Presentation 1.2 Critical Judgements 
       and Estimates), are expected imminently. On the 3rd of October 2023 GREA issued shares to APDM in terms 
       of the Managers Incentive Program and from this date the Group, through its shareholding in APDM, holds a 
       combined direct and indirect interest of 54.22%. 
       Bora Africa, a specialist industrial real estate vehicle, was established on 24 October 2023 when 5 Grit 
       owned industrial assets namely Imperial, Bollore, Orbit and two industrial land assets were transferred 
.       to the newly established entity. Bora is a wholly owned subsidiary of Grit and has therefore resulted in 
       no change to existing beneficial interests. The International Finance Corporation, a division of the 
       World Bank, has approved a USUSD30 million financing instrument issued by Bora Africa to fund future 
       pipeline and impact led real estate acquisitions. 
       On 16 October 2023, interest rate hedges over USUSD100.0 million notional against LIBOR rates above 1.58% 
.       to 1.85%, matured. The Group re-instated a new USUSD100.0 million notional interest rate hedge from this 
       date, with a new two-year collar and cap instrument providing protection against rates above 4.75% on 
       SOFR rates while allowing savings up to 3.00% as rate retract.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2023 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Full year audited results for the year ended 30 -21-

10. EARNINGS PER SHARE 

Audited as at Audited as at 
 
                                              30 June 2023 30 June 2022 
                                              USUSD'000    USUSD'000 
Basic and diluted (losses) / earnings                            (23,631)   10,443 
 
Reconciliation of weighted average number of shares in issue (net of unvested treasury 
shares) 
                                              30 June 2023 30 June 2022 
 
                                              Shares    Shares 
                                              '000     '000 
Ordinary shares in issue at start of year                          495,093    331,236 
Unvested treasury shares at start of year                          (12,702)   (10,114) 
Total shares issue at start of year                             482,391    321,122 
Effect of shares issued in the year                             -       79,986 
Effect of treasury shares acquired in the year                       (141)     (2,924) 
Effect of treasury shares disposed in the year                       -       879 
Weighted average number of shares at end of year - basic                  482,250    399,063 
Dilutive effect of awards issued                              -       276 
Weighted average number of shares at end of year - diluted                 482,250    399,339 
Basic & diluted earnings per share (cents)                         (4.90)    2.62

11. EPRA FINANCIAL METRICS - UNAUDITED

Non-IFRS measures

Basis of Preparation

The directors of GRIT Real Estate Income Group Limited ("GRIT") ("Directors") have chosen to disclose additional non-IFRS measures, these include EPRA earnings, adjusted net asset value, EPRA net realisable value, adjusted profit before tax and funds from operations (collectively "Non-IFRS Financial Information").

EPRA Earnings 

Unaudited  Unaudited      Unaudited  Unaudited 
                           30 June 2023 30 June 2023    30 June 2022 30 June 2022 
                           USUSD'000   Per Share (Diluted) USUSD'000   Per Share (Diluted) 
                                 (Cents Per Share)        (Cents Per Share) 
EPRA Earnings                    (4,656)   (0.97)       6,332    1.59 
Total Company Specific Adjustments          8,092    1.69        6,150    1.54 
Adjusted EPRA Earnings                3,436    0.72        12,482    3.13 
Total company specific distribution adjustments   17,149    3.57        7,662    1.95 
Total distributable earnings before profits withheld 20,585    4.29        20,144    5.08 
Distributable earnings withheld           (10,989)   (2.29)       (2,300)   (0.58) 
Total distribution                  9,596    2.00        17,844    4.50 
 
EPRA NRV                       349,656   72.80        381,312   79.4 
EPRA NTA                       335,918   69.94        366,783   76.3 
EPRA NDV                       300,650   62.60        336,301   70.0 
                                  Shares 
Distribution shares                         '000 
Weighted average shares in issue                  495,093 
Less: Weighted average treasury shares for the year         (15,381) 
Add: Weighted average shares vested in long term incentive scheme  573 
EPRA SHARES                             480,285 
Less Non-entitled shares                      - 
Less Vested shares in consolidated entities             (573) 
DISTRIBUTION SHARES                         479,712 
                                          Unaudited 
 
                                          30 June 2023 
EPRA EARNINGS                                 Notes USUSD'000 
Basic loss attributable to the owners of the parent                 (23,631) 
Add Back: 
Fair value adjustment on investment properties                   4,108 
Fair value adjustment on investment properties under income from associates     1,005 
Fair value adjustment on other investments                     (1) 
Fair value adjustment on other financial assets and liabilities           (5,837) 
Fair value adjustment on derivative financial instruments              3,085 
Changes in fair value of financial instruments and associated close-out costs    3,735 
Loss on sale of subsidiary                             3,240 
Loss of sale of associates                             3,543 
Impairment of loan                                 71 
Goodwill written off                                677 
Deferred tax in relation to the above                        1,785 
Acquisition costs not capitalised                          4,162 
Non-controlling interest above                           (598) 
EPRA EARNINGS                                    (4,656) 
EPRA EARNINGS PER SHARE (DILUTED) (cents per share)                 (0.97) 
Company specific adjustments 
Unrealised foreign exchange gains or losses (non-cash)            1   3,881 
Straight-line leasing and amortisation of lease premiums (non-cash rental)  2   (149) 
Amortisation of right of use of land (non-cash)                3   67 
Impairment of loan and other receivables                   4   4,541 
Profit on sale of property, plant, and equipment               5   888 
Non-controlling interest included above                    6   (295) 
Deferred tax in relation to the above                     7   (841) 
Total Company specific adjustments                         8,092 
ADJUSTED EPRA EARNINGS                               3,436 
ADJUSTED EPRA EARNINGS PER SHARE (DILUTED) (cents per share)            0.72

Company specific adjustments to EPRA earnings 

1.      Unrealised foreign exchange gains or losses 
       The foreign currency revaluation of assets and liabilities in subsidiaries gives rise to non-cash gains 
       and losses that are non-cash in nature. These adjustments (similar to those adjustments that are recorded 
       to the foreign currency translation reserve) are added back to provide a true reflection of the operating 
       results of the Group. 
2.      Straight-line leasing (non-cash rental) 
       Straight-line leasing adjustment and amortised lease incentives under IFRS relate to non-cash rentals 
       over the period of the lease. This inclusion of such rental does not provide a true reflection of the 
       operational performance of the underlying property and are therefore removed from earnings. 
3.      Amortisation of intangible asset (right of use of land) 
       Where a value is attached to the right of use of land for leasehold properties, the amount is amortised 
       over the period of the leasehold rights. This represents a non-cash item and is adjusted to earnings. 
4       Impairment on loans and other receivables 
       Provisions for expected credit loss are non-cash items related to potential future credit loss on non- 
       property operational provisions and is therefore added back in order to provide a better reflection of 
       underlying property performance. The add back excludes specific provisions against tenant accounts. 
5       Corporate restructure costs 
       Corporate restructure costs are one off in nature related to corporate actions by the company and not 
       underlying performance of the portfolio. 
6       Non-Controlling interest 
       Any Non-Controlling interest related to the company specific adjustments. 
7.      Other deferred tax (non-cash) 
       Any deferred tax directly related to the company specific adjustments.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2023 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Full year audited results for the year ended 30 -22-

12. COMPANY DISTRIBUTION CALCULATION - UNAUDITED 

Unaudited 
 
                                            30 June 2023 
                                         Notes USUSD'000 
Adjusted EPRA Earnings                                 3,436 
 
Company specific distribution adjustments: 
VAT credits utilised on rentals                          1   3,312 
Listing and set up costs under administrative expenses              2   438 
Depreciation and amortisation                           3   1,364 
Share based payments                               4   7,828 
Dividends (not consolidated out)                            (385) 
Right of use imputed leases                               280 
Amortisation of capital funded debt structure fees                   4,708 
Deferred tax in relation to the above                          186 
Non-controlling interest non distributable                       (582) 
Total Company Specific distribution adjustments                     17,149 
TOTAL DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS (BEFORE PROFITS WITHHELD)                 20,585 
DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER SHARE (DILUTED) (cents per share)               4.29 
FULL YEAR DIVIDEND PER SHARE (cents)                          2.00 
 
Reconciliation to amount payable                            USUSD cents per share 
Total distributable earnings to Grit shareholders before profits withheld (cents)    4.29 
Profits withheld (cents)                                (2.29) 
Interim dividends already paid (cents)                         (2.00) 
FINAL DIVIDEND PROPOSED (cents)                             0.00

Company distribution notes in terms of the distribution policy 

1.      VAT credits utilised on rentals 
       In certain African countries, there is no mechanism to obtain refunds for VAT paid on the purchase price 
       of the property. VAT is recouped through the collection of rentals on a VAT inclusive basis. The cash 
       generation through the utilisation of the VAT credit obtained on the acquisition of the underlying 
       property is thus included in the operational results of the property. 
2.      Listing and set-up costs under administrative expenses 
       Costs associated with the new listing of shares, setup on new companies and structures are capital in 
       nature and is added back for distribution purposes. 
3.      Depreciation and amortisation 
       Non-cash items added back to determine the distributable income. 
4.      Share based payments 
       Non-cash items added back to determine the distributable income.

13. EPRA FINANCIAL METRICS - UNAUDITED 

Glossary   Measure                        Rationale 
                                  A key measure of a company's underlying operating 
EPRA EARNINGS Earnings from operational activities.         results and an indication of the extent to which 
                                  current dividend payments are supported by 
                                  earnings. 
       Net Asset Value adjusted to include properties and  Adjusts IFRS NAV to provide stakeholders with the 
EPRA NAV /  other investment interests at fair value and to    most relevant information on the fair value of the 
NRV      exclude certain items not expected to crystallise in assets and liabilities within a true real estate 
       a long-term investment property business model.    investment company with a long-term investment 
                                  strategy. 
       Annualised rental income based on the cash rents   A comparable measure for portfolio valuations. This 
EPRA NET   passing at the balance sheet date, less        measure should make it easier for investors to 
INITIAL YIELD non-recoverable property operating expenses, divided judge themselves, how the valuation of portfolio X 
(NIY)     by the market value of the property, increased with  compares with portfolio Y. 
       (estimated) purchasers' costs. 
EPRA     This measure incorporates an adjustment to the EPRA  A comparable measure for portfolio valuations. This 
'TOPPED-UP'  NIY in respect of the expiration of rent-free periods measure should make it easier for investors to 
NIY      (or other unexpired lease incentives such as     judge themselves, how the valuation of portfolio X 
       discounted rent periods and step rents).       compares with portfolio Y. 
EPRA VACANCY Estimated Market Rental Value (ERV) of vacant space  A 'pure' (%) measure of investment property space 
RATE     divided by ERV of the whole portfolio.        that is vacant, based on ERV. 
EPRA COST   Administrative & operating costs (including &     A key measure to enable meaningful measurement of 
RATIOS    excluding costs of direct vacancy) divided by gross  the changes in a company's operating costs. 
       rental income.

The EPRA NAV metrics are EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (NRV), EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA) and EPRA Net Disposal Value (NDV) 

EPRA NRV  EPRA NTA  EPRA NDV 
                                     Unaudited  Unaudited  Unaudited 
                                     30 Jun 2023 30 Jun 2023 30 Jun 2023 
                                     USUSD'000   USUSD'000   USUSD'000 
IFRS Equity attributable to shareholders                 300,650   300,650   300,650 
i) Hybrid instruments 
Preference shares 
Diluted NAV                               300,650   300,650   300,650 
Add 
Revaluation of IP (if IAS 40 cost option is used) 
Revaluation of IPUC (if IAS 40 cost option is used) 
Revaluation of other non-current investments 
Revaluation of tenant leases held as leases 
Revaluation of trading properties 
Diluted NAV at fair value                        300,650   300,650   300,650 
Exclude*: 
Deferred tax in relation to fair value gains of Investment properties  48,217   44,311   - 
Fair value of financial instruments                   789     789     - 
Goodwill as a result of deferred tax                   -      -      - 
Goodwill as per the IFRS balance sheet                  -      (9,832)   - 
Intangibles as per the IFRS balance sheet 
Include*: 
Fair value of fixed interest rate debt 
Revaluation of intangibles to fair value 
Real estate transfer tax 
NAV                                   349,656   335,918   300,650 
Fully diluted number of shares                      480,285   480,285   480,285 
NAV per share (cents per share)                     72.80    69.94    62.60 
                                     Shares '000 Shares '000 Shares '000 
Total shares in issue                          495,093   495,093   495,093 
Less: Treasury shares for the period                   (15,381)  (15,381)  (15,381) 
Add: Share awards and shares vested shares in long term incentive scheme 573     573     573 
EPRA SHARES                               480,285   480,285   480,285

EPRA Vacancy rate 

UNAUDITED  UNAUDITED 
EPRA Vacancy Rate 
                         30 June 2023 30 June 2022 
                         USUSD'000   USUSD'000 
Estimated rental value of vacant space    A  324     236 
Estimated rental value of the whole portfolio B  5,048    5,070 
EPRA Vacancy Rate               A/B 6.4%     4.7%

OTHER NOTES

The audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2023 have been prepared in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), the LSE and SEM Listing Rules, the Financial Pronouncements as issued by Financial Reporting Standards Council. The accounting policies are consistent with those of the previous annual financial statements with the exception of the change in accounting policy and the significant judgment disclosed in note 1.

The Group is required to publish financial results for the year ended 30 June 2023 in terms of Listing Rule 12.14 of the SEM and the LSE Listing Rules. The Directors are not aware of any matters or circumstances arising subsequent to the year ended 30 June 2023 that require any additional disclosure or adjustment to the financial statements. These audited consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board on 30 October 2023.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2023 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Full year audited results for the year ended 30 -23-

PricewaterhouseCoopers have issued their unqualified audit opinion on the Group's financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2023. Copies of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2023, and the statement of direct and indirect interests of each officer of the Company pursuant to rule 8(2)(m) of the Mauritian Securities (Disclosure Obligations of Reporting Issuers) Rules 2007, are available free of charge, upon request at the Company's registered address. Contact Person: Ali Joomun.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from any outcomes or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Grit speak only as of the date they are made, and no representation or warranty is given in relation to them, including as to their completeness or accuracy or the basis on which they were prepared. Grit does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect any changes in its expectations with regard thereto or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Information contained in this document relating to Grit or its share price, or the yield on its shares, should not be relied upon as an indicator of future performance.

Any forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying such statements are the responsibility of the Board of Directors and have not been reviewed or reported on by the Company's external auditors.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GG00BMDHST63 
Category Code: FR 
TIDM:     GR1T 
LEI Code:   21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
Sequence No.: 281488 
EQS News ID:  1760983 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1760983&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2023 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.