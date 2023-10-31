International Strategic Institute (ISI): Chairman Cheah Chuyan Yong Leads 12th World Chinese Economic Forum to Ignite Global Growth and Empowerment

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Strategy Institute (ISI) is proud to announce the commencement of the 12th World Chinese Economic Forum (WCEF), an event themed 'Harmonising Mutual Success Through Global Connectivity: Advancing Chinese Economic Development'. This year's forum will take place from November 11th to 13th, 2023, in Wenzhou, China, and will be followed by an event in Jakarta on November 16th. For a more details kindly visit www.istrategyglobal.org.

With a legacy spanning a decade, WCEF is a dynamic hub where government and corporate leaders convene, entrepreneurship, employment growth and create a Global Corridor for economic prosperity, all while Empowering a Business Growth Mindset.

ISI, guided by Chairman Cheah Chuyan Yong, remains committed to stimulating dialogue surrounding China's evolving role in the global arena. In today's interconnected global economy, the WCEF plays an indispensable role in facilitating such discussions, creating Opportunities and building relationships that are essential in today's competitive business landscape.

This year's forum is co-hosted by the China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC), emphasizing the importance of forging connections between regions and furthering a Business Growth Mindset. Supported by the 5th Overseas Chinese Imported Commodities Expo and the Qingtian Imported Wine Fair executive committee, this event promises a diverse assembly of delegates, especially from Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) nations, fostering Employment Growth and Creating a Global Corridor on a grand scale.

WCEF's 11th edition in Hangzhou in 2019, with the presence of notable dignitaries like H.E. CY Leung, showcased the depth of discussions and the forum's global impact, emphasizing the importance of Empowerment and Building Relationships in the economic landscape. The 2021 session at Sheraton Petaling Jaya drew industry leaders, policymakers, and media attention, highlighting its relevance in the ever-evolving global economic landscape and its role in Creating Opportunities.

China's remarkable position as the world's second-largest economy by nominal GDP and its top spot by 'Purchasing Power Parity' emphasizes its pivotal role in shaping global economic trends. Cheah Chuyan Yong expressed his anticipation, stating, "As we embark on this edition of the WCEF, I wholeheartedly welcome our esteemed panelists, moderators, sponsors, and attendees. Together, we are not just discussing global economics; we are shaping its future through Empowerment."

As a flourishing hub of international commerce and cultural exchange, Qingtian mirrors China's growth journey, making it an apt backdrop for discussions at the 12th WCEF.

Register and find out more about WCEF today at: https://www.wcef-forum.org/.

About the International Strategy Institute (ISI):

The International Strategy Institute (ISI) is a distinguished not-for-profit organization headquartered in Kuala Lumpur. ISI serves as a vital conduit, seamlessly connecting governments and businesses across Asia and beyond. Our ethos is rooted in core ethical business principles, championing equality, transparency, fair trade, and sustainable development. Beyond fostering international ties, ISI emerges as a hub for strategic studies, providing an unmatched platform for capital raising and investment initiatives in Asia, promoting Business Growth Mindset and Empowerment.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2261773/Cheah_Chyuan_Yong.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2261774/ISI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chairman-cheah-chuyan-yong-leads-12th-world-chinese-economic-forum-to-ignite-global-growth-and-empowerment-301972462.html