Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

SCRANTON, Pa., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 .
Peoples reported net income of $6.7 million, or $0.95 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a 32.3% decrease when compared to $10.0 million, or $1.38 per share for the comparable period of 2022. Quarterly net income included lower net interest income of $3.7 million due to higher deposit costs, and higher operating expenses of $1.1 million mainly due to acquisition related expenses as noted below, partially offset by a lower provision for credit losses of $0.6 million and higher noninterest income of $0.4 million .
For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income was $23.8 million, or $3.31 per diluted share, a 17.5% decrease when compared to $29.0 million, or $4.01 per diluted share for the comparable period of 2022. Net interest income for the current period decreased $4.9 million when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022 as higher interest income due to increased rates was more than offset by increased funding costs. Higher operating expenses of $4.5 million were partially offset by a $2.8 million decrease to the provision for credit losses and a $0.3 million increase in noninterest income.
Core net income, a non-GAAP measure1, excludes acquisition related expenses from the previously announced combination further discussed below, of $869 thousand and $990 thousand incurred during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. Core net income totaled $7.5 million or $1.05 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $10.0 million, or $1.38 per share for the comparable period of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, core net income was $24.5 million and $3.42 per diluted share, compared to $29.0 million and $4.01 per diluted share in the year ago period.
STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH FNCB BANCORP, INC.
On September 27, 2023, Peoples announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to strategically combine with FNCB Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of FNCB Bank ("FNCB"). The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and shareholder approval from both Peoples and FNCB shareholders. Highlights of the proposed transaction include:
- Strategic merger that creates a bank holding company with nearly $5.5 billion in assets.
- #2 ranked deposit market share in the Scranton - Wilkes Barre metro statistical area and #5 ranked Pennsylvania -headquartered community bank under $20 billion in total assets.
- The proposed transaction is projected to deliver estimated 59% EPS accretion to Peoples in 2025, inclusive of all merger synergies, and a 51% dividend increase to Peoples shareholders.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $23.8 million or $3.31 per diluted share.
- Dividends paid during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $1.23 per share representing a 4.2% increase from the comparable period in 2022.
- Net loan growth for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $27.7 million and $140.9 million and consisted primarily of commercial real estate loans.
- Total deposits grew $318.5 million to $3.4 billion during the first nine months of 2023 with core deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increasing $70.5 million or 2.3% during the same period. Core deposits increased $135.6 million during the three months ended September 30, 2023 due in part to seasonal inflows of municipal deposits.
- At September 30, 2023, the Company had $254.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $216.7 million from December 31, 2022 . Additional contingent sources of available liquidity total $1.6 billion and include lines of credit at the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh (FHLB), brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities that may be pledged as collateral. The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance and available liquidity represent 48.5% of total assets and 55.1% of total deposits.
- At September 30, 2023, total estimated insured deposits, were approximately $2.4 billion, or 71.6% of total deposits; as compared to approximately $1.9 billion, or 63.1% of total deposits at December 31, 2022 . Included in the uninsured total at September 30, 2023 is $475.7 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the FHLB and pledged investment securities, and $0.2 million of affiliate company deposits. Total insured and collateralized deposits represent 85.7% and 77.9% of total deposits at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
- 89,558 shares were repurchased during the three months ended September 30, 2023 at an average price per share of $43.95 and retired under the Company's common stock repurchase plan, which was terminated during the quarter.
- Tangible book value increased 5.3% to $37.07 at September 30, 2023 from $35.19 at December 31, 2022 .
- Asset quality remained strong as nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets at September 30, 2023 was 0.10%, compared to 0.12% and 0.12% at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022 .
INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW
- Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure1, our net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was 2.44%, a decrease of 17 basis points when compared to the 2.61% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 64 basis points when compared to 3.08% for the same three month period in 2022. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior three month period and year ago period was due to higher funding costs offsetting the increased yield and balance of earning assets.
- The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets increased 9 basis points to 4.40% during the three months ended September 30, 2023 from 4.31% during the three months ended June 30, 2023, and increased 81 basis points when compared to 3.59% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 .
- Our cost of funds, which represents our average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, increased 32 basis points to 2.61% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 when compared to 2.29% during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and increased 189 basis points compared to 0.72% in the prior year period. We continued to increase interest rates paid on deposits during the quarter to attract new deposits, retain current balances and maintain liquidity.
- Our cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 32 basis points during the current three month period to 2.53% from 2.21% in the prior three month period ended June 30, 2023, and increased 194 basis points compared to 0.59% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 .
- Our cost of total deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2023 increased 28 basis points to 2.00% from 1.72% during the three months ended June 30, 2023, and increased 156 basis points compared to 0.44% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 .
Third Quarter 2023 Results - Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter
Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, for the three months ended September 30, decreased $3.7 million or 14.5% to $21.8 million in 2023 from $25.5 million in 2022. The decrease in tax equivalent net interest income was due to higher tax-equivalent interest income of $9.5 million less elevated interest expense of $13.2 million .
The higher interest income was the result of an increase in yield and average balance of earning assets. Average earning assets were $255.6 million higher in the three month period ended September 30, 2023 when compared to the year ago period. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio was 4.85% and 4.09% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. This increase was due to the higher rates on adjustable and floating rate loans, and new loan originations. Loans, net, averaged $2.9 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $2.6 billion for the comparable period in 2022. For the three months ended September 30, the tax-equivalent yield on total investments increased to 1.75% in 2023 from 1.67% in 2022. Average investments totaled $542.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $656.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 .
The increased interest expense in the three months ended September 30, 2023 was due primarily to higher rates on consumer, business and municipal deposits driven by the higher interest rate environment. The Company's total cost of deposits increased during the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the year ago period by 156 basis points to 2.00%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 194 basis points to 2.53% from 0.59% in the previous year three month period. Short-term borrowings averaged $21.8 million in the current period and added $0.3 million of interest expense at an average cost of 5.31% compared to $78.9 million in short-term borrowings and interest expense of $0.5 million in the year ago period at an average cost of 2.30%.
Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $319.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the corresponding period last year due primarily to an increase in non-maturity and brokered certificate of deposits. Average noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $82.5 million or 10.7% from the prior period and represented 21.0% of total average deposits in the period, due in part to a shift to interest-bearing accounts.
For the three months ended September 30, 2023, a credit of $0.2 million was recorded to the provision for credit losses compared to a provision of $0.5 million in the year ago period. The current period provision credit was due to the impact of various factors such as updated economic assumptions as well as changes in qualitative adjustments, portfolio composition and asset quality. Changes to qualitative factors related to lower loan growth. The year ago period included a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million based on our previous allowance for credit losses methodology and then current conditions.
Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $3.7 million, a $0.4 million increase from the prior year's quarter. Higher retail and commercial account service charges and swap related revenue, was partially offset by lower mortgage banking fees.
Noninterest expense increased $1.1 million or 7.0% to $17.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, from $15.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 . Acquisition related expenses, including legal and consulting and advisory fees, totaled $0.9 million . Salaries and employee benefits increased $0.3 million or 3.7% due to annual merit increases; new hires; lower deferred loan origination costs; and higher employee benefit costs. Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $0.3 million in the current period due to the increase in information technology expenses and higher facilities maintenance costs. Other expenses decreased $0.2 million due primarily to lower Pennsylvania shares taxes, partially offset by higher FDIC assessments and loan account processing fees.
The provision for income tax expense was $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $0.7 million due to lower taxable income.
Nine-Month Results - Comparison to Prior Year First Nine Months
Our net interest margin, a non-GAAP measure1, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was 2.62%, a decrease of 42 basis points over the prior year's period of 3.04%. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, for the nine months ended September 30 decreased $4.8 million, or 6.6%, to $67.9 million in 2023 from $72.7 million in 2022. The decrease in net interest income was the result of higher loan interest income due to increased volume and rates on new loans and those that are repricing, offset by the higher cost of deposit funding. In addition, the 2023 period included $0.2 million in Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) interest and fees, compared to the $1.7 million in the year ago period. Investments decreased $85.0 million compared to September 30, 2022, as the Company engaged in investment sales during the first three months of 2023 to, in part, fund loan growth and repay short-term borrowings. The yield on earning assets was 4.29% for the first nine months of 2023 compared to 3.39% for the nine month period ended September 30, 2022. The cost of interest bearing liabilities during the nine month period ended September 30, 2023 increased 177 basis points to 2.26% from 0.49% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 as the cost of all deposit products and short-term borrowing costs increased. Furthermore, the Company, as part of its strategy to improve on-balance sheet liquidity, added $259.0 million of brokered certificate of deposits at an average cost of 5.16% during the first nine months of 2023.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, a credit to the provision for credit losses of $1.1 million was recorded due to various factors including updated economic assumptions as well as changes in qualitative factors, portfolio composition and improved asset quality.
Noninterest income was $10.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $10.6 million for the comparable period ended September 30, 2022 . During the period, service charges, fees and commissions increased $0.6 million, due in part to a $0.4 million increase in consumer and commercial deposit service charges and increased dividends on FHLB stock. Merchant services income decreased $0.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the prior year on lower transaction volume incentives. Interest rate swap revenue decreased $0.2 million on lower origination volume and market value adjustments.
Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $50.2 million, an increase of $4.5 million from $45.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was due primarily to $2.0 million in higher salaries and benefits expense due to annual merit increases, expansion market investments and lower deferred loan origination costs, which are recorded as a contra-salary expense, of $0.7 million due to lower loan origination volume compared to the year ago period. Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $0.6 million in the current period due to higher technology costs related to increased account and transaction volumes and increased facility expenses. The year ago period included $0.5 million of gains from the sale of other real estate owned, which is included in noninterest expense. Acquisition related expenses totaled $1.0 million . Other expenses including professional fees, loan account processing fees, Pennsylvania shares tax and FDIC assessments accounted for an increase of $0.7 million .
The provision for income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 decreased $1.1 million and the effective tax rate was 16.0% as compared to 16.2% in the prior period.
BALANCE SHEET REVIEW
At September 30, 2023, total assets, loans and deposits were $3.8 billion, $2.9 billion and $3.4 billion, respectively. During the nine month period, investment sales, deposit growth and FHLB term borrowings were utilized to fund loan growth and repay short-term borrowings.
Loan growth for nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $140.9 million or 6.9% annualized. Growth slowed during the three months ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, totaling $27.7 million and $25.2 million, respectively, when compared to loan growth of $88.0 million during the first three months of 2023. The Company has intentionally slowed loan growth and has focused on building liquidity due to economic uncertainty. Commercial real estate loans made up the majority of the growth with residential real estate loans also increasing. At September 30, 2023, gross PPP loans remaining totaled $22.0 million and net deferred PPP fees remaining totaled $0.2 million .
Total investments were $468.6 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $569.0 million at December 31, 2022. At September 30, 2023, the available-for-sale securities totaled $382.2 million and the held-to-maturity securities totaled $86.2 million . The unrealized losses on the held-to-maturity portfolio totaled $17.4 million and $14.6 million at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. During the three month period ended March 31, 2023, $65.6 million in U.S. Treasury, tax-exempt municipals and mortgage-backed securities were sold at a net gain of $81 thousand . The proceeds were used to pay-down higher cost short-term borrowings.
Total deposits increased $318.5 million during the nine months ending September 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $81.7 million and interest-bearing deposits increased $400.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in deposits was due to a $248.0 million net increase in brokered deposits, $135.3 million in commercial deposits and a $53.7 million increase in municipal deposits, partially offset by $118.4 million in reduced retail deposits. The Company added $259.0 million of longer-term callable brokered CDs during the first six months of 2023 to improve its on-balance sheet liquidity position and mitigate risk of higher rates. The Company has the option to call the CDs after an initial three or six month period.
The deposit base consisted of 41.0% retail accounts, 32.8% commercial accounts, 18.1% municipal relationships and 8.1% brokered deposits at September 30, 2023 . At September 30, 2023, total estimated uninsured deposits, were $955.9 million, or approximately 28.4% of total deposits as compared to $1.1 billion, or 36.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2022. Included in the uninsured total at September 30, 2023 is $475.7 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the FHLB and pledged investment securities, and $0.2 million of affiliate company deposits. As an additional resource to our uninsured depositors, we offer all depositors access to IntraFi's CDARS and ICS programs which allows deposit customers to obtain full FDIC deposit insurance while maintaining their relationship with our Bank.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company utilized a portion of its available line at the FHLB and increased its long-term debt $25.0 million due to favorable pricing on the borrowings versus alternative funding sources.
In addition to deposit gathering and our current long term borrowings, we have additional sources of liquidity available such as cash and cash equivalents, overnight borrowings from the FHLB, the Federal Reserve's Discount Window and Borrower-in-Custody program, correspondent bank lines of credit, brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities. At September 30, 2023, the Company had $254.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $216.7 million from December 31, 2022 . Although we do not plan to access the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP), we have $4.0 million in collateral availability and an additional $371.4 million of borrowing capacity based on the par value of unencumbered securities available as collateral under this line. At September 30, 2023, we had $1.6 billion in available additional liquidity representing 41.8% of total assets, 47.5% of total deposits and 167.3% of uninsured deposits. For additional information on our deposit portfolio and additional sources of liquidity, see the tables on page 16.
The Company maintained its well capitalized position at September 30, 2023. Stockholders' equity equaled $324.4 million or $46.07 per share at September 30, 2023, and $315.4 million or $44.06 per share at December 31, 2022 . The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2022 is primarily attributable to net income offset in part by an increase to accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI") resulting from an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities. The net after tax unrealized loss on available for sale securities included in AOCI at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was $55.7 million and $52.0 million, respectively.
Tangible stockholders' equity, a non-GAAP measure1, increased to $37.07 per share at September 30, 2023, from $35.19 per share at December 31, 2022. Dividends declared for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 amounted to $1.23 per share, a 4.2% increase from the 2022 period, representing a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% of net income. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, 131,686 shares were purchased and retired under the Company's common stock repurchase plan at an average price per share of $44.29 .
ASSET QUALITY REVIEW
Asset quality metrics remained strong and continued to improve. Nonperforming assets were $3.8 million or 0.13% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at September 30, 2023, compared to $4.1 million or 0.15% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2022. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets improved to 0.10% at September 30, 2023 compared to 0.12% at December 31, 2022 . The decrease in nonperforming assets was due to the reclassification of accruing troubled debt restructurings due to the January 1, 2023 change in accounting guidance noted below, reduced levels of loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing and collection activities. At September 30, 2023, the Company had no foreclosed properties.
Effective January 1, 2023, the Company transitioned to ASU 2016-13 Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326), commonly referred to as Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL). As a result of the transition to CECL, the allowance for credit losses was reduced $3.3 million to $24.2 million effective January 1, 2023 and the reserve for unfunded commitments was increased $270 thousand to $450 thousand . The cumulative adjustment, net of tax, was recorded as an adjustment to retained earnings effective January 1, 2023.
During the nine month period ended September 30, 2023, a $1.1 million credit to loan losses and net charge-offs of $76 thousand were recorded. The allowance for credit losses equaled $23.0 million or 0.80% of loans, net at September 30, 2023 compared to $27.5 million or 1.01% of loans, net, at December 31, 2022. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were minimal at $76 thousand, compared to $261 thousand or 0.02% of average loans for the comparable period last year.
About Peoples:
Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, a community bank serving Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania, Middlesex County in New Jersey and Broome County in New York through 28 offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. Peoples' business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies.
In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and core net income ratios. The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely acquisition related expenses and gain or loss on the sale of securities available for sale. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.
Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:
We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (collectively, "Peoples") that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Peoples claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.
Peoples cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; the impact on financial markets from geopolitical conflicts such as the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the developing conflict in Israel ; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, deposit flows, real estate values and competition; changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines including our adoption of Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) methodology, and any potential volatility in the Company's operating results due to application of the CECL methodology; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Peoples' operations, pricing, products and services; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as recent bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior and other factors that may be described in Peoples' Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations and, specifically, the pending strategic combination involving the merger of FNCB with and into Peoples (the "Merger") may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder-or take longer-to achieve than expected. As regulated financial institutions, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues. Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre-acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Peoples following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues.
The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Peoples assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
Additional Information regarding the Merger and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed Merger, Peoples will file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC. The registration statement will include a joint proxy statement of Peoples and FNCB, which also constitutes a prospectus of Peoples, that will be sent to shareholders of Peoples and shareholders of FNCB seeking certain approvals related to the proposed transaction.
The information contained in this release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF PEOPLES AND FNCB AND THEIR RESPECTIVE AFFILIATES ARE URGED TO READ, WHEN AVAILABLE, THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS TO BE INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT PEOPLES, FNCB AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.
Investors and shareholders will be able to obtain a free copy of the registration statement, including the joint proxy statement/prospectus as well as other relevant documents filed with the SEC containing information about Peoples and FNCB without charge, at the SEC s website www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Peoples will be made available free of charge in the "Investor Relations" section of Peoples' website, www.psbt.com under the heading "SEC Filings." Copies of documents filed with the SEC by FNCB will be made available free of charge in the "About FNCB" section of FNCB's website,www.fncb.com.
______________________
1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures on pp.18-20
[TABULAR MATERIAL FOLLOWS]
Summary Data
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Five Quarter Trend (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Key performance data:
Share and per share amounts:
Net income
$
0.95
$
1.31
$
1.05
$
1.27
$
1.38
Core net income (1)
$
1.05
$
1.31
$
1.04
$
1.49
$
1.38
Cash dividends declared
$
0.41
$
0.41
$
0.41
$
0.40
$
0.40
Book value
$
46.07
$
46.53
$
45.96
$
44.06
$
42.14
Tangible book value (1)
$
37.07
$
37.64
$
37.09
$
35.19
$
33.26
Market value:
High
$
48.19
$
44.60
$
53.48
$
57.60
$
56.09
Low
$
40.04
$
30.60
$
42.52
$
47.00
$
46.84
Closing
$
40.10
$
43.79
$
43.35
$
51.84
$
46.84
Market capitalization
$
282,338
$
312,241
$
309,985
$
371,072
$
335,503
Common shares outstanding
7,040,852
7,130,409
7,150,757
7,158,017
7,162,750
Selected ratios:
Return on average stockholders' equity
8.05
%
11.42
%
9.43
%
11.79
%
12.69
%
Core return on average stockholders' equity (1)
8.91
%
11.54
%
9.35
%
13.81
%
12.69
%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity
9.95
%
14.12
%
11.71
%
14.87
%
15.94
%
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)
11.01
%
14.28
%
11.61
%
17.41
%
15.94
%
Return on average assets
0.72
%
1.04
%
0.86
%
1.04
%
1.14
%
Core return on average assets (1)
0.79
%
1.05
%
0.85
%
1.22
%
1.14
%
Stockholders' equity to total assets
8.48
%
9.01
%
8.93
%
8.87
%
8.58
%
Efficiency ratio (1)(2)
63.50
%
63.51
%
60.61
%
60.07
%
54.95
%
Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets
0.13
%
0.07
%
0.07
%
0.15
%
0.16
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.10
%
0.06
%
0.05
%
0.12
%
0.12
%
Net charge-offs to average loans, net
0.01
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.03
%
0.00
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans, net
0.80
%
0.82
%
0.90
%
1.01
%
1.14
%
Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)
4.40
%
4.31
%
4.16
%
3.84
%
3.59
%
Cost of funds
2.61
%
2.29
%
1.84
%
1.20
%
0.72
%
Net interest spread (FTE) (3)
1.79
%
2.02
%
2.32
%
2.64
%
2.87
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (3)
2.44
%
2.61
%
2.82
%
2.97
%
3.08
%
(1)
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 18-20.
(2)
Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses, divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale.
(3)
Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21%.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Sept 30
Sept 30
Nine months ended
2023
2022
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans:
Taxable
$
95,283
$
67,990
Tax-exempt
4,205
3,717
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
Taxable
5,973
6,176
Tax-exempt
1,210
1,546
Dividends
4
2
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
190
61
Interest on federal funds sold
2,914
201
Total interest income
109,779
79,693
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
39,805
6,381
Interest on short-term borrowings
1,590
579
Interest on long-term debt
569
67
Interest on subordinated debt
1,330
1,330
Total interest expense
43,294
8,357
Net interest income
66,485
71,336
(Credit to) provision for credit losses
(1,103)
1,700
Net interest income after (credit to) provision for credit losses
67,588
69,636
Noninterest income:
Service charges, fees, commissions and other
5,847
5,167
Merchant services income
542
833
Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities
1,691
1,697
Wealth management income
1,177
1,064
Mortgage banking income
295
407
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
790
731
Interest rate swap revenue
512
757
Net (losses) on equity investment securities
(17)
(37)
Net gains on sale of investment securities available for sale
81
Total noninterest income
10,918
10,619
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits expense
26,346
24,365
Net occupancy and equipment expense
12,678
12,061
Acquisition related expenses
990
Amortization of intangible assets
86
289
Net gains on sale of other real estate owned
(18)
(478)
Other expenses
10,140
9,480
Total noninterest expense
50,222
45,717
Income before income taxes
28,284
34,538
Provision for income tax expense
4,534
5,587
Net income
$
23,750
$
28,951
Other comprehensive loss:
Unrealized losses on investment securities available for sale
$
(4,690)
$
(72,791)
Reclassification adjustment for (gains) on available for sale securities included in net income
(81)
Change in derivative fair value
826
(740)
Income tax benefit related to other comprehensive (loss)
(851)
(15,442)
Other comprehensive loss, net of income tax benefit
(3,094)
(58,089)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
20,656
$
(29,138)
Share and per share amounts:
Net income - basic
$
3.33
$
4.04
Net income - diluted
3.31
4.01
Cash dividends declared
1.23
1.18
Average common shares outstanding - basic
7,130,506
7,171,382
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
7,165,570
7,214,966
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
Three months ended
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans:
Taxable
$
33,095
$
32,139
$
30,049
$
27,515
$
25,128
Tax-exempt
1,411
1,405
1,389
1,367
1,338
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
Taxable
1,920
1,929
2,124
2,058
2,096
Tax-exempt
375
378
457
520
521
Dividends
2
2
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
91
85
14
40
41
Interest on federal funds sold
1,873
798
243
141
106
Total interest income
38,765
36,736
34,278
31,641
29,230
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
16,481
13,714
9,610
6,251
3,316
Interest on short-term borrowings
291
213
1,086
524
457
Interest on long-term debt
273
269
27
9
16
Interest on subordinated debt
443
444
443
444
443
Total interest expense
17,488
14,640
11,166
7,228
4,232
Net interest income
21,277
22,096
23,112
24,413
24,998
(Credit to) provision for credit losses
(166)
(2,201)
1,264
(2,149)
450
Net interest income after (credit to) provision for credit losses
21,443
24,297
21,848
26,562
24,548
Noninterest income:
Service charges, fees, commissions and other
1,900
1,982
1,965
1,909
1,714
Merchant services income
170
254
118
131
157
Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities
606
528
557
532
591
Wealth management income
393
386
398
366
339
Mortgage banking income
87
105
103
104
135
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
270
262
258
289
269
Interest rate swap revenue
266
23
223
(135)
130
Net gains (losses) on investment equity securities
12
(29)
6
(18)
Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities available for sale
81
(1,976)
Total noninterest income
3,692
3,552
3,674
1,226
3,317
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits expense
8,784
8,482
9,080
9,188
8,474
Net occupancy and equipment expense
4,298
4,277
4,103
5,045
4,025
Acquisition related expenses
869
121
Amortization of intangible assets
29
28
29
74
96
Net gains on sale of other real estate
(18)
Other expenses
3,092
3,706
3,342
2,653
3,340
Total noninterest expense
17,054
16,614
16,554
16,960
15,935
Income before income taxes
8,081
11,235
8,968
10,828
11,930
Income tax expense
1,335
1,810
1,389
1,689
1,962
Net income
$
6,746
$
9,425
$
7,579
$
9,139
$
9,968
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
Unrealized (loss) gain on investment securities available for sale
$
(10,378)
$
(5,148)
$
10,836
$
6,356
$
(21,510)
Reclassification adjustment for (gains) losses on available for sale securities included in net income
(81)
1,976
Change in benefit plan liabilities
370
Change in derivative fair value
747
2,049
(1,970)
12
(46)
Income tax (benefit) expense related to other comprehensive (loss) income
(2,074)
(668)
1,891
1,447
(4,527)
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of income tax (benefit) expense
(7,557)
(2,431)
6,894
7,267
(17,029)
Comprehensive (loss) income
$
(811)
$
6,994
$
14,473
$
16,406
$
(7,061)
Share and per share amounts:
Net income - basic
$
0.95
$
1.32
$
1.06
$
1.28
$
1.39
Net income - diluted
0.95
1.31
1.05
1.27
1.38
Cash dividends declared
0.41
0.41
0.41
0.40
0.40
Average common shares outstanding - basic
7,088,745
7,145,975
7,157,553
7,158,329
7,169,809
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
7,120,685
7,177,915
7,198,970
7,201,785
7,213,147
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)
(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Earning assets:
Loans:
Taxable
$
2,627,700
$
33,095
5.00
%
$
2,377,803
$
25,128
4.19
%
Tax-exempt
226,628
1,786
3.13
225,637
1,694
2.98
Total loans
2,854,328
34,881
4.85
2,603,440
26,822
4.09
Investments:
Taxable
454,727
1,920
1.68
544,782
2,096
1.53
Tax-exempt
87,731
475
2.15
111,578
659
2.34
Total investments
542,458
2,395
1.75
656,360
2,755
1.67
Interest-bearing deposits
6,893
91
5.24
9,180
41
1.77
Federal funds sold
134,583
1,873
5.52
13,665
106
3.08
Total earning assets
3,538,262
39,240
4.40
%
3,282,645
29,724
3.59
%
Less: allowance for credit losses
23,691
29,863
Other assets
215,472
210,724
Total assets
$
3,730,043
$
39,240
$
3,463,506
$
29,724
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Money market accounts
$
697,387
$
5,945
3.38
%
$
630,165
$
1,228
0.77
%
Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts
800,978
4,335
2.15
770,582
1,184
0.61
Savings accounts
462,468
272
0.23
527,244
123
0.09
Time deposits less than $100
412,705
4,234
4.07
132,599
358
1.07
Time deposits $100 or more
208,153
1,695
3.23
168,239
423
1.00
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,581,691
16,481
2.53
2,228,829
3,316
0.59
Short-term borrowings
21,759
291
5.31
78,922
457
2.30
Long-term debt
25,000
273
4.33
1,369
16
4.64
Subordinated debt
33,000
443
5.33
33,000
443
5.33
Total borrowings
79,759
1,007
5.01
113,291
916
3.21
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,661,450
17,488
2.61
2,342,120
4,232
0.72
Noninterest-bearing deposits
688,301
770,833
Other liabilities
47,788
38,840
Stockholders' equity
332,504
311,713
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,730,043
$
3,463,506
Net interest income/spread
$
21,752
1.79
%
$
25,492
2.87
%
Net interest margin
2.44
%
3.08
%
Tax-equivalent adjustments:
Loans
$
375
$
356
Investments
100
138
Total adjustments
$
475
$
494
The average balances of assets and liabilities, corresponding interest income and expense and resulting average yields or rates paid are summarized as follows. Averages for earning assets include nonaccrual loans. Investment averages include available for sale securities at amortized cost. Income on investment securities and loans is adjusted to a tax equivalent basis using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)
(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Earning assets:
Loans:
Taxable
$
2,596,848
$
95,283
4.91
%
$
2,260,993
$
67,990
4.02
%
Tax-exempt
225,178
5,323
3.16
213,803
4,705
2.94
Total loans
2,822,026
100,606
4.77
2,474,796
72,695
3.93
Investments:
Taxable
474,425
5,977
1.68
540,512
6,178
1.53
Tax-exempt
92,111
1,532
2.22
111,041
1,957
2.36
Total investments
566,536
7,509
1.77
651,553
8,135
1.67
Interest-bearing deposits
5,004
190
5.08
9,846
61
0.83
Federal funds sold
72,098
2,914
5.40
66,057
201
0.41
Total earning assets
3,465,664
111,219
4.29
%
3,202,252
81,092
3.39
%
Less: allowance for credit losses
24,711
29,144
Other assets
211,537
216,960
Total assets
$
3,652,490
$
111,219
$
3,390,068
$
81,092
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Money market accounts
$
694,478
$
15,459
2.98
%
$
604,918
$
2,061
0.46
%
Interest bearing demand and NOW accounts
768,277
10,661
1.86
790,852
2,248
0.38
Savings accounts
485,985
727
0.20
517,381
316
0.08
Time deposits less than $100
327,810
8,980
3.66
128,639
965
1.00
Time deposits $100 or more
195,450
3,978
2.72
160,949
791
0.66
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,472,000
39,805
2.15
2,202,739
6,381
0.39
Short-term borrowings
43,125
1,590
4.93
40,401
579
1.92
Long-term debt
17,576
569
4.33
1,911
67
4.69
Subordinated debt
33,000
1,330
5.39
33,000
1,330
5.39
Total borrowings
93,701
3,489
4.98
75,312
1,976
3.51
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,565,701
43,294
2.26
2,278,051
8,357
0.49
Noninterest-bearing deposits
714,779
751,549
Other liabilities
42,101
35,947
Stockholders' equity
329,909
324,521
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,652,490
$
3,390,068
Net interest income/spread
$
67,925
2.03
%
$
72,735
2.90
%
Net interest margin
2.62
%
3.04
%
Tax-equivalent adjustments:
Loans
$
1,118
$
988
Investments
322
411
Total adjustments
$
1,440
$
1,399
The average balances of assets and liabilities, corresponding interest income and expense and resulting average yields or rates paid are summarized as follows. Averages for earning assets include nonaccrual loans. Investment averages include available for sale securities at amortized cost. Income on investment securities and loans is adjusted to a tax equivalent basis using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Details of Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)
(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
Three months ended
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Net interest income:
Interest income:
Loans, net:
Taxable
$
33,095
$
32,139
$
30,049
$
27,515
$
25,128
Tax-exempt
1,786
1,780
1,757
1,730
1,694
Total loans, net
34,881
33,919
31,806
29,245
26,822
Investments:
Taxable
1,920
1,931
2,126
2,058
2,096
Tax-exempt
475
481
576
658
659
Total investments
2,395
2,412
2,702
2,716
2,755
Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks
91
85
14
40
41
Federal funds sold
1,873
798
243
141
106
Total interest income
39,240
37,214
34,765
32,142
29,724
Interest expense:
Deposits
16,481
13,714
9,610
6,251
3,316
Short-term borrowings
291
213
1,086
524
457
Long-term debt
273
269
27
9
16
Subordinated debt
443
444
443
444
443
Total interest expense
17,488
14,640
11,166
7,228
4,232
Net interest income
$
21,752
$
22,574
$
23,599
$
24,914
$
25,492
Loans, net:
Taxable
5.00
%
4.93
%
4.79
%
4.47
%
4.19
%
Tax-exempt
3.13
%
3.17
%
3.18
%
3.08
%
2.98
%
Total loans, net
4.85
%
4.79
%
4.66
%
4.35
%
4.09
%
Investments:
Taxable
1.68
%
1.65
%
1.73
%
1.54
%
1.53
%
Tax-exempt
2.15
%
2.18
%
2.33
%
2.35
%
2.34
%
Total investments
1.75
%
1.73
%
1.83
%
1.68
%
1.67
%
Interest-bearing balances with banks
5.24
%
5.04
%
4.66
%
3.41
%
1.77
%
Federal funds sold
5.52
%
5.24
%
5.09
%
3.86
%
3.08
%
Total interest-earning assets
4.40
%
4.31
%
4.16
%
3.84
%
3.59
%
Interest expense:
Deposits
2.53
%
2.21
%
1.67
%
1.08
%
0.59
%
Short-term borrowings
5.31
%
5.07
%
4.81
%
4.20
%
2.30
%
Long-term debt
4.33
%
4.32
%
4.41
%
4.87
%
4.64
%
Subordinated debt
5.33
%
5.40
%
5.44
%
5.33
%
5.33
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.61
%
2.29
%
1.84
%
1.20
%
0.72
%
Net interest spread
1.79
%
2.02
%
2.32
%
2.64
%
2.87
%
Net interest margin
2.44
%
2.61
%
2.82
%
2.97
%
3.08
%
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
At period end
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
39,285
$
37,774
$
31,354
$
37,675
$
35,000
Interest-bearing balances in other banks
9,550
5,814
7,129
193
8,410
Federal funds sold
205,700
93,100
102,100
69,600
Investment securities:
Available for sale
382,227
395,826
418,125
477,703
477,590
Equity investments carried at fair value
92
92
81
110
103
Held to maturity
86,246
88,211
89,705
91,179
92,771
Total investments
468,565
484,129
507,911
568,992
570,464
Loans held for sale
653
Loans
2,870,969
2,843,238
2,818,043
2,730,116
2,623,706
Less: allowance for credit losses
23,010
23,218
25,444
27,472
29,822
Net loans
2,847,959
2,820,020
2,792,599
2,702,644
2,593,884
Goodwill
63,370
63,370
63,370
63,370
63,370
Premises and equipment, net
61,936
57,712
56,561
55,667
54,394
Bank owned life insurance
49,123
48,857
48,598
48,344
48,235
Deferred tax assets
17,956
16,258
16,015
18,739
20,796
Accrued interest receivable
12,769
11,406
11,678
11,715
10,082
Other intangible assets, net
19
48
77
105
179
Other assets
49,567
43,287
41,079
46,071
41,739
Total assets
$
3,825,799
$
3,681,775
$
3,678,471
$
3,553,515
$
3,516,806
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
691,071
$
713,375
$
746,089
$
772,765
$
769,935
Interest-bearing
2,674,012
2,516,106
2,489,878
2,273,833
2,354,205
Total deposits
3,365,083
3,229,481
3,235,967
3,046,598
3,124,140
Short-term borrowings
27,020
19,530
17,280
114,930
14,700
Long-term debt
25,000
25,000
25,000
555
1,104
Subordinated debt
33,000
33,000
33,000
33,000
33,000
Accrued interest payable
4,777
4,701
2,304
903
1,129
Other liabilities
46,529
38,276
36,286
42,179
40,923
Total liabilities
3,501,409
3,349,988
3,349,837
3,238,165
3,214,996
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
14,093
14,272
14,323
14,321
14,330
Capital surplus
121,870
125,371
126,231
126,850
126,845
Retained earnings
247,857
244,017
237,522
230,515
224,238
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(59,430)
(51,873)
(49,442)
(56,336)
(63,603)
Total stockholders' equity
324,390
331,787
328,634
315,350
301,810
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,825,799
$
3,681,775
$
3,678,471
$
3,553,515
$
3,516,806
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Loan and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
At period end
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
Commercial
Taxable
$
351,545
$
384,091
$
375,033
$
377,215
$
371,164
Non-taxable
229,635
225,796
224,343
222,043
224,764
Total
581,180
609,887
599,376
599,258
595,928
Real estate
Commercial real estate
1,846,350
1,794,355
1,782,911
1,709,827
1,620,116
Residential
357,647
348,911
342,459
330,728
326,223
Total
2,203,997
2,143,266
2,125,370
2,040,555
1,946,339
Consumer
Indirect Auto
78,953
83,348
86,587
76,491
70,006
Consumer Other
6,839
6,737
6,710
13,812
11,433
Total
85,792
90,085
93,297
90,303
81,439
Total
$
2,870,969
$
2,843,238
$
2,818,043
$
2,730,116
$
2,623,706
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
At quarter end
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Nonperforming assets:
Nonaccrual/restructured loans
$
3,060
$
1,900
$
1,798
$
3,386
$
3,938
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
700
181
59
748
280
Foreclosed assets
Total nonperforming assets
$
3,760
$
2,081
$
1,857
$
4,134
$
4,218
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
Three months ended
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Allowance for credit losses:
Beginning balance
$
23,218
$
25,444
$
27,472
$
29,822
$
29,374
ASU 2016-13 Transition Adjustment
(3,283)
Adjusted beginning balance
23,218
25,444
24,189
29,822
29,374
Charge-offs
65
77
75
233
101
Recoveries
23
52
66
32
99
(Credit to) provision for credit losses
(166)
(2,201)
1,264
(2,149)
450
Ending balance
$
23,010
$
23,218
$
25,444
$
27,472
$
29,822
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Deposit and Liquidity Detail (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
At period end
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
Interest-bearing deposits:
Money market accounts
$
767,868
$
670,669
$
775,511
$
685,323
$
706,947
Interest bearing demand and NOW accounts
825,066
760,690
698,888
772,712
813,743
Savings accounts
447,684
470,340
500,709
523,931
530,124
Time deposits less than $250
512,646
504,672
400,327
199,136
224,517
Time deposits $250 or more
120,748
109,735
114,443
92,731
78,874
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,674,012
2,516,106
2,489,878
2,273,833
2,354,205
Noninterest-bearing deposits
691,071
713,375
746,089
772,765
769,935
Total deposits
$
3,365,083
$
3,229,481
$
3,235,967
$
3,046,598
$
3,124,140
September 30, 2023
At period end
Amount
Percent of Total
Number of accounts
Average Balance
Deposit Detail:
Retail
$
1,383,211
41.0
%
70,835
$
20
Commercial
1,102,473
32.8
13,288
83
Municipal
607,785
18.1
1,811
336
Brokered
271,614
8.1
28
9,701
Total Deposits
$
3,365,083
100.0
85,962
$
39
Uninsured
955,942
28.4
%
Insured
2,409,141
71.6
December 31, 2022
At period end
Amount
Percent of Total
Number of accounts
Average Balance
Deposit Detail:
Retail
$
1,501,641
49.3
%
71,039
$
21
Commercial
967,244
31.7
11,891
81
Municipal
554,099
18.2
1,623
341
Brokered
23,614
0.8
30
787
Total Deposits
$
3,046,598
100.00
84,583
$
36
Uninsured
1,125,252
36.9
%
Insured
1,921,346
63.1
Total Available
At September 30, 2023
Total Available
Outstanding
for Future Liquidity
FHLB advances
$
1,234,264
$
405,951
$
828,313
Federal Reserve - Discount Window
266,519
266,519
Correspondent bank lines of credit
18,000
18,000
Federal Reserve - Bank Term Funding Program
4,000
4,000
Other sources of liquidity:
Brokered deposits
382,580
271,614
110,966
Unencumbered securities
371,444
371,444
Total sources of liquidity
$
2,276,807
$
677,565
$
1,599,242
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
Average quarterly balances
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Assets:
Loans, net:
Taxable
$
2,627,700
$
2,615,881
$
2,546,068
$
2,441,358
$
2,377,803
Tax-exempt
226,628
224,960
223,917
223,293
225,637
Total loans, net
2,854,328
2,840,841
2,769,985
2,664,651
2,603,440
Investments:
Taxable
454,727
469,712
499,327
528,826
544,782
Tax-exempt
87,731
88,371
100,368
111,206
111,578
Total investments
542,458
558,083
599,695
640,032
656,360
Interest-bearing balances with banks
6,893
6,839
|
1,218
4,649
9,180
Federal funds sold
134,583
61,093
19,353
14,477
13,665
Total interest-earning assets
3,538,262
3,466,856
3,390,251
3,323,809
3,282,645
Other assets
191,781
184,020
184,594
169,153
180,861
Total assets
$
3,730,043
$
3,650,876
$
3,574,845
$
3,492,962
$
3,463,506
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing
$
2,581,691
$
2,493,680
$
2,337,951
$
2,301,974
$
2,228,829
Noninterest-bearing
688,301
711,729
744,931
758,889
770,833
Total deposits
3,269,992
3,205,409
3,082,882
3,060,863
2,999,662
Short-term borrowings
21,759
16,854
91,530
49,444
78,922
Long-term debt
25,000
25,000
2,482
814
1,369
Subordinated debt
33,000
33,000
33,000
33,000
33,000
Other liabilities
47,788
39,494
38,917
41,436
38,840
Total liabilities
3,397,539
3,319,757
3,248,811
3,185,557
3,151,793
Stockholders' equity
332,504
331,119
326,034
307,405
311,713
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,730,043
$
3,650,876
$
3,574,845
$
3,492,962
$
3,463,506
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
Three months ended
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Core net income per share:
Net income GAAP
$
6,746
$
9,425
$
7,579
$
9,139
$
9,968
Adjustments:
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities
81
(1,976)
Add: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
17
(415)
Add: Acquisition related expenses
869
121
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
144
19
Core net income
$
7,471
$
9,527
$
7,515
$
10,700
$
9,968
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
7,120,685
7,177,915
7,198,970
7,201,785
7,213,147
Core net income per share
$
1.05
$
1.33
$
1.04
$
1.49
$
1.38
Tangible book value:
Total stockholders' equity
$
324,390
$
331,787
$
328,634
$
315,350
$
301,810
Less: Goodwill
63,370
63,370
63,370
63,370
63,370
Less: Other intangible assets, net
19
48
77
105
179
Total tangible stockholders' equity
$
261,001
$
268,369
$
265,187
$
251,875
$
238,261
Common shares outstanding
7,040,851
7,130,409
7,150,757
7,158,017
7,162,750
Tangible book value per share
$
37.07
$
37.64
$
37.09
$
35.19
$
33.26
Core return on average stockholders' equity:
Net income GAAP
$
6,746
$
9,425
$
7,579
$
9,139
$
9,968
Adjustments:
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities
-
81
(1,976)
Add: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
-
17
(415)
Add: Acquisition related expenses
869
121
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
144
19
Core net income
$
7,471
$
9,527
$
7,515
$
10,700
$
9,968
Average stockholders' equity
$
332,504
$
331,119
$
326,034
$
307,405
$
311,713
Core return on average stockholders' equity
8.91
%
11.54
%
9.35
%
13.81
%
12.69
%
Return on average tangible equity:
Net income GAAP
$
6,746
$
9,425
$
7,579
$
9,139
$
9,968
Average stockholders' equity
$
332,504
$
331,119
$
326,034
$
307,405
$
311,713
Less: average intangibles
63,404
63,433
63,461
63,512
63,549
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
269,101
$
267,686
$
262,573
$
243,893
$
248,164
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity
9.95
%
14.12
%
11.71
%
14.87
%
15.94
%
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:
Net income GAAP
$
6,746
$
9,425
$
7,579
$
9,139
$
9,968
Adjustments:
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities
81
(1,976)
Add: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
17
(415)
Add: Acquisition related expenses
869
121
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
144
19
Core net income
$
7,471
$
9,527
$
7,515
$
10,700
$
9,968
Average stockholders' equity
$
332,504
$
331,119
$
326,034
$
307,405
$
311,713
Less: average intangibles
63,404
63,433
63,461
63,512
63,549
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
269,101
$
267,686
$
262,573
$
243,893
$
248,164
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity
11.01
%
14.28
%
11.61
%
17.41
%
15.94
%
Core return on average assets:
Net income GAAP
$
6,746
$
9,425
$
7,579
$
9,139
$
9,968
Adjustments:
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities
81
(1,976)
Add: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
17
(415)
Add: Acquisition related expenses
869
121
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
144
19
Core net income
$
7,471
$
9,527
$
7,515
$
10,700
$
9,968
Average assets
$
3,730,043
$
3,650,876
$
3,574,845
$
3,492,962
$
3,463,506
Core return on average assets
0.79
%
1.05
%
0.85
%
1.22
%
1.14
%
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Sept 30
Sept 30
Nine months ended
2023
2022
Core net income per share:
Net income GAAP
$
23,750
$
28,951
Adjustments:
Less: Gain on sale of available for sale securities
81
Add: Gain on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
17
Add: Acquisition related expenses
990
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
163
Core net income
$
24,513
$
28,951
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
7,165,570
7,214,966
Core net income per share
$
3.42
$
4.01
Core return on average stockholders' equity:
Net income GAAP
$
23,750
$
28,951
Adjustments:
Less: Gain on sale of available for sale securities
81
Add: Gain on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
17
Add: Acquisition related expenses
990
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
163
Core net income
$
24,513
$
28,951
Average stockholders' equity
329,909
324,521
Core return on average stockholders' equity
9.93
%
11.93
%
Return on average tangible equity:
Net income GAAP
$
23,750
$
28,951
Average stockholders' equity
329,909
324,521
Less: average intangibles
63,432
63,694
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
266,477
$
260,827
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity
11.92
%
14.84
%
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:
Net income GAAP
$
23,750
$
28,951
Adjustments:
Less: Gain on sale of available for sale securities
81
Add: Gain on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
17
Add: Acquisition related expenses
990
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
163
Core net income
$
24,513
$
28,951
Average stockholders' equity
329,909
324,521
Less: average intangibles
63,432
63,694
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
266,477
$
260,827
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity
12.30
%
14.84
%
Core return on average assets:
Net income GAAP
$
23,750
$
28,951
Adjustments:
Less: Gain on sale of available for sale securities
81
Add: Gain on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
17
Add: Acquisition related expenses
990
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
163
Core net income
$
24,513
$
28,951
Average assets
3,652,490
3,390,068
Core return on average assets
0.90
%
1.14
%
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of FTE net interest income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:
Three months ended September 30
2023
2022
Interest income (GAAP)
$
38,765
$
29,230
Adjustment to FTE
475
494
Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
39,240
29,724
Interest expense
17,488
4,232
Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
$
21,752
$
25,492
Nine months ended September 30
2023
2022
Interest income (GAAP)
$
109,779
$
79,693
Adjustment to FTE
1,440
1,399
Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
111,219
81,092
Interest expense
43,294
8,357
Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
$
67,925
$
72,735
The efficiency ratio is noninterest expenses, less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related costs, as a percentage of FTE net interest income plus noninterest income. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of the efficiency ratio to GAAP for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:
Three months ended September 30
2023
2022
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
17,054
$
15,935
Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense
29
96
Less: Acquisition related expenses
869
Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
16,156
15,839
Net interest income (GAAP)
21,277
24,998
Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment
475
494
Noninterest income (GAAP)
3,692
3,317
Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities
(18)
Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$
25,444
$
28,827
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
63.50
%
54.95
%
Nine months ended September 30
2023
2022
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
50,222
$
45,717
Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense
86
289
Less: Acquisition related expenses
990
Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
49,146
45,428
Net interest income (GAAP)
66,485
71,336
Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment
1,440
1,399
Noninterest income (GAAP)
10,918
10,619
Less: Net losses on equity securities
(17)
(37)
Less: Gains on sale of available for sale securities
81
Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$
78,779
$
83,391
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
62.38
%
54.48
%
SOURCE Peoples Financial Services Corp.