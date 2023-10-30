Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.10.2023
ACCUM plus mRNA - Mit steigendem Momentum durch die Decke!
WKN: 919435 | ISIN: US8115431079 | Ticker-Symbol: S0V
Frankfurt
31.10.23
08:02 Uhr
3.320,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
30.10.2023 | 22:31
Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration

MERRIAM, Kan., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American symbol: SEB), with offices at 9000 West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2023 and October 1, 2022, in millions of dollars except share and per share amounts.





Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




September 30,


October 1,


September 30,


October 1,




2023


2022


2023


2022


Net sales


$

2,388


$

2,895


$

7,280


$

8,577


Operating income (loss)


$

67


$

155


$

-


$

493


Net earnings attributable to Seaboard


$

126


$

146


$

162


$

357
















Earnings per common share


$

108.55


$

125.78


$

139.56


$

307.55


Average number of shares outstanding



1,160,779



1,160,779



1,160,779



1,160,779


Dividends declared per common share


$

2.25


$

2.25


$

6.75


$

6.75


Seaboard Corporation today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on its website at https://www.seaboardcorp.com/investors.

Also, Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on November 20, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 9, 2023 .

SOURCE Seaboard Corporation

© 2023 PR Newswire
