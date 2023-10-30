Anzeige
Eloro Resources Ltd.: Eloro Resources Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF; FSE: P2QM) ("Eloro", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in connection with the annual meeting of the Company's shareholders (the "Meeting"), that was held virtually on October 30, 2023, and in accordance with TSX reporting requirements, the following voting results were obtained.

A total of 29,893,834 common shares representing 38.90% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of the six director nominees as follows:


NOMINEE		VOTES
FOR		%
FOR 		VOTES
WITHHELD 		%
WITHHELD
Thomas Larsen26,275,87699.73569,9000.265
Francis Sauve24,399,33492.6121,946,4427.388
Alexander Horvath24,399,33492.6121,946,4427.388
Dusan Berka24,399,33492.6121,946,4427.388
Richard Stone26,284,83699.76960,9400.231
Pablo Ordoñez26,284,83699.76960,9400.231


Shareholders also voted in favour of the other items of business considered at the Meeting, being the setting of the number of directors of the Company at six, with the directors authorized to determine the number of directors of the Company by resolution of the directors, and the re-appointment of RSM Canada LLP as the Company's auditors. Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the Company filed a "Report of Voting Results" on October 30, 2023, under the Company's filings on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. An inaugural MRE for Iska Iska was announced on August 30, 2023, and the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report outlining the MRE, completed by Micon International Limited, was filed on Sedar+ on October 17, 2023. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of the Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and Pan American Silver's La Arena Gold Mine.

For further information please contact either Thomas G. Larsen, Chairman and CEO or Jorge Estepa, Vice-President at (416) 868-9168.

Information in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information express, as at the date of this news release, the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations, or beliefs as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


