Fitell Corporation Announces Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

TAREN POINT, Australia, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitell Corporation (Nasdaq: FTEL) ("Fitell" or the "Company"), an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment in Australia, today announced its 2023 annual financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.



Fitell's Chief Executive Officer, Yinying "Sam" Lu commented, "Fitell's mission is to build an ecosystem with a whole fitness and wellness experience powered by technology. This mission guides our strategic decisions and underscores our commitment to creating value for our shareholders.

Furthering this perspective, Jamarson Kong, Fitell's Chief Financial Officer, noted, "Throughout fiscal year 2023, we navigated several economic headwinds, notably the challenges posed by inflation and the rise in interest rates in Australia. Consequently, our financial results for the year reflect some of these challenges. As we look to fiscal year 2024, we stand firm in our commitment to overcoming these challenges and advancing our growth trajectory. He further reported, "We're focused on executing our long-term strategy, including expanding our business offerings and market footprint. Fitell's successful listing on Nasdaq on August 8, 2023, instills confidence in our ability to deliver on our growth strategies."

FY 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $4.8 million, a year-to-year decrease of $3,356,512 or 41.2%, primarily due to reduced consumer spending from inflation and raising of interest rates in Australia.

was $4.8 million, a year-to-year decrease of $3,356,512 or 41.2%, primarily due to reduced consumer spending from inflation and raising of interest rates in Australia. Gross profit was $2.2 million, a year-to-year decrease of $1,462,255 or 40.2%.

was $2.2 million, a year-to-year decrease of $1,462,255 or 40.2%. Gross margin was 45.3%, a year-to-year increase of 0.7%.

was 45.3%, a year-to-year increase of 0.7%. Sales of consumable products was $223,343, a year-to-year increase of 11.6% or $23,239, due to efforts to diversify revenue streams.

Revenue by Categories vs. Prior Year

Revenue Change from FY 2022 US$ % US$ % Merchandise revenue 4,036,047 84.1% (3,210,541) -44.3% Sales of consumable products 223,343 4.7% 23,239 11.6% Revenue from licensing customers 539,832 11.2% (169,210) -23.9%





Merchandise revenue decreased significantly by 44.3% or $3,210,541 to $4,036,04. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (i) a 42.6% decrease in sales order, primarily due to inflation and raising of interest rates in Australia; (ii) a decrease of 3.0% in the average revenue per order. Despite the consumer confidences in Australia is week recently, but the management has devoted a lot of marketing efforts in promoting our products and have successfully retained many loyal customers.

decreased significantly by 44.3% or $3,210,541 to $4,036,04. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (i) a 42.6% decrease in sales order, primarily due to inflation and raising of interest rates in Australia; (ii) a decrease of 3.0% in the average revenue per order. Despite the consumer confidences in Australia is week recently, but the management has devoted a lot of marketing efforts in promoting our products and have successfully retained many loyal customers. Sales of consumable products represents the revenue generated by selling various lifestyle products. The sales of consumable products have increased 11.6% or $23,239 to $223,343 from $200,104 in FY 2022. The increase was due to our additional efforts to diversify our revenue streams, to mitigate the negative financial impact attributed to the decline in merchandise revenue.



represents the revenue generated by selling various lifestyle products. The sales of consumable products have increased 11.6% or $23,239 to $223,343 from $200,104 in FY 2022. The increase was due to our additional efforts to diversify our revenue streams, to mitigate the negative financial impact attributed to the decline in merchandise revenue. Revenue from licensing customers represents licensing, management consultant income, and some agency fee for distributing other miscellaneous items. Revenue from licensing customers has decreased by 23.9% or $169,216 to $539,832 in FY 2023 from $709,042 in FY 2022. The decrease was due to the temporarily suspension of the overseas expansions recently, because the market sentiments are negatively affected by the inflations and the rising in interest rate in the global market. Nevertheless, we will expand these services again, especially to the Asia market, when the time is right.



Cost of goods sold decreased by approximately $1.9 million, or 41.9%, from $4,520,078 in FY 2022 to $2,625,821.

Gross profit was $2,173,401 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 and $3,635,656 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, a decrease of $1,462,255, or 40.2%. The decrease was a combined result of the decrease in merchandise revenues and service revenue.

The gross profit margin increased 0.7% from 44.6% in FY 2022, to 45.3. The slight increase is mainly due to the change in revenue mix, as we have generated relatively more services revenue.

The IPO related expenses were $662,418 for consulting fee which is related to the Initial Public Offering project.

Subsequent Events

On August 8, 2023, the Company has successfully listed on Nasdaq and has raised a net proceed of approximately $13.6 million for the issuance of 3,000,000 shares of common stock.

Subsequent to June 30, 2023, the Company has entered into a consulting agreement with a third party, for future capital market and fund-raising consulting services. The consideration of the contract is $1.8 million.

On October 23, 2023, at the recommendation of the Nominating Committee, the Board appointed Yinying "Sam" Lu, a member of the Board, to serve as Chief Executive Officer beginning as of October 23, 2023.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The company will host an investor conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, before the market opens.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's investor relations website at https://www.fitellcorp.com/investorrelations-ep, along with the company's earnings press release and slide presentation. To access the call by phone, dial in at 1-877-270-2148 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-902-6510 (International Toll). The webcast also can be accessed by using the direct link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Cxjh7jDl.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast of this call will also be archived and available for three months at the company's investor relations website.

About Fitell Corporation

Fitell Corporation, through GD Wellness Pty Ltd ("GD"), its wholly owned subsidiary, is an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment both under its proprietary brands and other brand names in Australia. The company's mission is to build an ecosystem with a whole fitness and wellness experience powered by technology to our customers. GD has served over 100,000 customers with large portions of sales from repeat customers over the years. The Company's brand portfolio can be categorized into three proprietary brands under its Gym Direct brand: Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX, in over 2,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs). For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.fitellcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "propose," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Chief Financial Officer

Jamarson Kong

jamarson@gymdirect.com.au

Investor Relations

ir@fitellcorp.com

FITELL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AT JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022

June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 236,821 $ 716,052 Investment in marketable securities 494,275 1,023,763 Accounts net receivable 174,341 41,097 Inventory, at cost 525,786 919,422 Deposits and prepaids 13,412 6,872 Prepaid IPO costs 5,317,866 223,229 Total current assets 6,762,501 2,930,435 Property and equipment, net 38,743 51,011 Operating right of use asset 605,794 840,123 Deferred tax asset 132,354 111,595 Brand names 337,504 337,504 Goodwill 1,161,052 1,161,052 Total assets $ 9,037,948 $ 5,431,720 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,168,723 $ 805,029 Deferred revenue 238,351 501,976 Income tax payable 486,058 655,673 Due to related parties 24,386 103,450 Current portion of operating lease liability 212,062 206,690 Total current liabilities 2,129,580 2,272,818 Accrued employee benefits, non-current 18,430 5,283 Operating lease liability, less current portion 473,015 716,239 Total liabilities 2,621,025 2,994,340 Commitments and contingencies (Note 6) Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 8,120,000 and 7,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively 812 700 Subscription receivable - (56 ) Additional paid-in capital 7,097,822 1,497,990 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (64 ) 26,999 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (681,647 ) 911,747 Total stockholders' equity 6,416,923 2,437,380 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,037,948 $ 5,431,720

FITELL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEARS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022

For the years ended June 30, 2023 2022 Revenues: Merchandise revenue $ 4,036,047 $ 7,246,588 Sales of consumable products 223,343 200,104 Revenue from licensing customers 539,832 709,042 Total revenues 4,799,222 8,155,734 Cost of goods sold (2,625,821 ) (4,520,078 ) Gross profit 2,173,401 3,635,656 Operating expenses: Personnel expenses 965,395 981,711 General and administrative expenses 888,141 503,269 Sales and marketing expenses 454,995 604,200 Operating lease expense 198,914 213,490 Depreciation expense 12,268 730 Total operating expenses 2,519,713 2,303,400 Income from operations (346,312 ) 1,332,256 Other income (expenses): IPO related expenses (662,418 ) (605,950 ) Unrealized loss on investments (529,488 ) (466,478 ) Other income (expenses) 9,885 (54 ) Interest income 1,978 99 Interest expense (92,800 ) (27,419 ) Total other income (expenses) (1,272,843 ) (1,099,802 ) Income (loss) before taxes (1,619,155 ) 232,454 Income tax expense (benefit) (25,761 ) 219,852 Net income (loss) (1,593,394 ) 12,602 Foreign currency translation adjustment (27,063 ) (66,949 ) Comprehensive loss $ (1,620,457 ) $ (54,347 ) Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share on net income (loss) $ (0.21 ) $ 0.00 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 7,714,959 7,000,000

FITELL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE YEARS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022

Common Stock Subscription Receivable Additional Paid-in Accumulated Other Comprehensive Retained Earnings (Accumulated Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Income (Loss) Deficit) Total Balance July 1, 2021 7,000,000 $ 700 - $ (56 ) $ 1,497,990 $ 93,948 $ 899,145 $ 2,491,727 Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - (66,949 ) - (66,949 ) Net income - - - - - - 12,602 12,602 Balance June 30, 2022 7,000,000 $ 700 - $ (56 ) $ 1,497,990 $ 26,999 $ 911,747 $ 2,437,380 Stock issued for services 1,120,000 112 - - 5,599,888 - - 5,600,000 Settlement of stock subscription - - - 56 (56 ) - - - Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - (27,063 ) - (27,063 ) Net loss - - - - - - (1,593,394 ) (1,593,394 ) Balance June 30, 2023 8,120,000 $ 812 - - $ 7,097,822 $ (64 ) $ (681,647 ) $ 6,416,923

FITELL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS