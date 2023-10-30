Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
ACCUM plus mRNA - Mit steigendem Momentum durch die Decke!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AGGF | ISIN: US45033E1055 | Ticker-Symbol: D8S
Frankfurt
31.10.23
08:02 Uhr
2,620 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCO ITAU CHILE ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANCO ITAU CHILE ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6802,94010:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2023 | 22:48
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Banco Itaú Chile: Itaú Chile Files Material Event Notice announcing the termination of the program of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") registered in the United States of America

SANTIAGO, Chile, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (NYSE: ITCL; SSE: ITAUCL) announced that it filed today a Material Event Notice with the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market (Comisión para el Mercado Financiero) reporting the initiation of the process to (i) terminate the program of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") registered in the United States of America, (ii) cancel the registration of its ADSs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, (iii) delist its ADSs from the New York Stock Exchange, and (iv) terminate the Deposit Agreement under which the ADSs are issued. The full Material Event Notice is available on the company's investor relations website at ir.itau.cl.

Investor Relations - Itaú Chile
+56 (2) 2660-1751 / ir@itau.cl / ir.itau.cl


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.