Dienstag, 31.10.2023
ACCUM plus mRNA - Mit steigendem Momentum durch die Decke!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.10.2023 | 07:36
58 Leser
Aedifica NV/SA: Interim financial report - 3rd quarter 2023

Please find below Aedifica's interim financial report for the 3rd quarter of the 2023 financial year.

Robust operational performance driving strong results ahead of budget

  • EPRA Earnings* amounted to €167.3 million (+24% compared to 30 Sept. 2022) or €3.95/share
  • Rental income increased to €233.5 million (+17% compared to 30 Sept. 2022)

Real estate portfolio* of more than €5.8 billion as at 30 September 2023

  • 611 healthcare properties for approx. 46,800 end users across 8 countries
  • Investment programme of €513 million in pre-let development projects and acquisitions in progress, of which €318 million remains to be invested. Over the 3rd quarter, 7 projects from the committed pipeline were delivered for a total investment budget of approx. €91 million

Solid balance sheet and strong liquidity

  • 39.7% debt-to-assets ratio as at 30 September 2023
  • €445 million in bank financing contracted in 2023
  • €929 million of headroom on committed credit lines
  • BBB investment-grade credit rating with a stable outlook reaffirmed by S&P

Updated outlook for 2023

  • Estimated EPRA Earnings* per share for the full 2023 financial year are increased to at least €4.95/share (previously €4.85/share), including a €0.21/share one-off EPRA result following the obtention of the FBI regime for the Dutch subsidaries
  • The total dividend guidance of €3.80/share (gross) is reconfirmed

