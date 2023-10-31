Aedifica NV/SA: Interim financial report - 3rd quarter 2023

Please find below Aedifica's interim financial report for the 3rd quarter of the 2023 financial year.

Robust operational performance driving strong results ahead of budget

EPRA Earnings* amounted to €167.3 million (+24% compared to 30 Sept. 2022) or €3.95/share

Rental income increased to €233.5 million (+17% compared to 30 Sept. 2022)

Real estate portfolio* of more than €5.8 billion as at 30 September 2023

611 healthcare properties for approx. 46,800 end users across 8 countries

Investment programme of €513 million in pre-let development projects and acquisitions in progress, of which €318 million remains to be invested. Over the 3rd quarter, 7 projects from the committed pipeline were delivered for a total investment budget of approx. €91 million

Solid balance sheet and strong liquidity

39.7% debt-to-assets ratio as at 30 September 2023

€445 million in bank financing contracted in 2023

€929 million of headroom on committed credit lines

BBB investment-grade credit rating with a stable outlook reaffirmed by S&P

Updated outlook for 2023