"With the vast majority of digital revenue flowing to foreign platforms, Canada's domestic media sector remains under immense pressure, said Andrew MacLeod, Postmedia President and Chief Executive Officer. "Postmedia continues to focus on our core strategies: building the most efficient cost model, reinventing our digital platforms and delivering the news media journalism to Canadians from coast to coast. Never has the need for trusted journalism been more urgently required and never has our resolve been more committed to delivering it for Canadians."

Fourth Quarter Operating Results

Revenue for the quarter was $101.3 million as compared to $117.0 million in the same period in the prior year, representing a decrease of $15.8 million (13.5%). The revenue decrease was primarily due to decreases in advertising revenue of $12.5 million (21.1%) and circulation revenue of $7.2 million (17.3%), partially offset by increases in parcel revenue of $3.3 million and other revenue of $0.6 million.

Total operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring decreased $16.5 million or 14.2% for the quarter ended August 31, 2023, relative to the same period in the prior year. The decrease was experienced across all expense categories.

Operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring in the quarter was $1.9 million, an increase of $0.7 million relative to the same period in the prior year. The increase in operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring is due to the decrease in operating expenses, partially offset by the decrease in total revenue.

Net loss in the quarter ended August 31, 2023 was $11.0 million, as compared to $31.4 million in the same period in the prior year. The decrease in net loss was primarily the result of impairment expense in the three months ended August 31, 2022, a gain on disposal of property and equipment and assets held for sale and foreign exchange gains in the three months ended August 31, 2023 and the increase in operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring, partially offset by increases in restructuring and interest expenses.

Fiscal 2023 Operating Results

Revenue for the year ended August 31, 2023 was $448.5 million as compared to $458.2 million in the prior year, a decrease of $9.7 million or 2.1%. The revenue decrease was primarily due to decreases in advertising revenue of $28.2 million or 11.3% and circulation revenue of $19.0 million or 11.4%, partially offset by increases in parcel services revenue of $27.7 million and other revenue of $9.8 million. Excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition, revenue for the year ended August 31, 2023 was $385.9 million, a decrease of $46.1 million (10.7%) relative to the prior year. The revenue decline, excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition, was primarily due to decreases in advertising revenue of $35.1 million (14.6%) and circulation revenue of $22.9 million (14.2%).

Total operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring decreased $7.4 million or 1.7% for the year ended August 31, 2023, relative to the prior year. Excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition, total operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring decreased $44.5 million or 10.7%. The decrease, excluding the BNI Acquisition, relates to decreases in compensation, distribution, production and newsprint expenses.

Operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring of $10.7 million in the year ended August 31, 2023 represents a decrease of $2.3 million relative to the prior year. Excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition, operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring was $14.0 million, a decrease of $1.6 million relative to the prior year. The decrease, excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition, is due to the decrease in total revenues, partially offset by the decrease in operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring.

Net loss in the year ended August 31, 2023 was $72.6 million, as compared to $74.7 million in the prior year. The decrease in net loss was primarily the result of impairment expense in the year ended August 31, 2022, a gain on disposal of property and equipment, assets held-for-sale, right of use assets and other assets, a decrease in loss on derivative financial instruments and financial assets at fair value through profit and loss and a loss on debt refinancing in the year ended August 31, 2022, partially offset by a decrease in operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring and increases in depreciation, amortization, restructuring and interest expenses.

Business Transformation Initiatives

In the quarter, the Company implemented an additional $15 million in annualized cost savings bringing the full year total to $76 million in annualized savings from various cost reduction and transformation initiatives including compensation expense reductions, real estate rationalization, production efficiencies and other programs.

In F24 the Company intends to focus on key growth areas of Digital Advertising, Digital Subscriptions and Parcel Services. Transformation initiatives for the year ahead include a combination of external vendor and expense management, product mix rationalization, outsourcing where possible and real estate divesture.

Debt Repayment and Refinancing

During the year ended August 31, 2023, the Company redeemed $22.6 million of first-lien debt with the proceeds of asset sales. Subsequent to August 31, 2023, the Company redeemed $6.8 million of first-lien debt with the proceeds of asset sales. After this redemption, the Company has $17.7 million of first-lien debt outstanding of the original $225.0 million that was issued in October 2016.

Acquisition of Brunswick News Inc.

On February 17, 2022 the Company entered into a purchase agreement with J. D. Irving, Limited to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Brunswick News Inc. ("BNI"). The acquisition closed on March 25, 2022 and includes BNI's daily and weekly newspapers, digital properties and parcel delivery business. The purchase price consisted of cash consideration of $7.5 million and share consideration of 4,282,920 Class NC variable voting shares with a fair value of $7.6 million.

Additional Information

Additional information, including financial statements and management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's website at www.postmedia.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Note: All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(UNAUDITED) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended For the year ended August 31,

2023 August 31,

2022 August 31,

2023 August 31,

2022 Revenues Advertising 46,709 59,178 221,019 249,258 Circulation 34,377 41,559 147,043 166,050 Parcel Services 11,553 8,214 43,257 15,508 Other 8,651 8,097 37,180 27,408 Total revenues 101,290 117,048 448,499 458,224 Expenses Compensation 32,542 41,287 155,455 169,569 Newsprint 3,716 5,069 17,636 17,935 Distribution 32,222 34,566 129,999 112,107 Production 12,088 15,980 56,135 69,384 Other operating 18,831 18,971 78,620 76,249 Operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment, and restructuring 1,891 1,175 10,654 12,980 Depreciation 3,253 2,697 12,894 10,995 Amortization 2,396 2,566 9,411 9,345 Impairment - 7,845 - 15,745 Restructuring 4,249 3,675 25,784 5,875 Operating loss (8,007) (15,608) (37,435) (28,980) Interest expense 8,486 7,696 33,988 30,998 Net financing expense related to employee benefit plans 350 234 1,398 938 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment, assets held-for-sale, right of use assets and other assets (5,065) 37 (8,242) 260 Loss on derivative financial instruments and financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 330 173 470 3,873 Loss on debt refinancing - - - 1,477 Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses (1,064) 7,666 7,519 8,186 Loss before income taxes (11,044) (31,414) (72,568) (74,712) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company (11,044) (31,414) (72,568) (74,712) Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the Company Basic $(0.11) $(0.32) $(0.73) $(0.78) Diluted $(0.11) $(0.32) $(0.73) $(0.78)

Postmedia Network Canada Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(UNAUDITED) (In thousands of Canadian dollars) As at

August 31,

2023 As at

August 31,

2022 Assets Current Assets Cash 6,191 12,061 Restricted cash 6,968 730 Trade and other receivables 46,764 49,118 Assets held-for-sale 2,560 17,727 Inventory 3,408 4,950 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,837 8,275 Total current assets 74,728 92,861 Non-Current Assets Property and equipment 48,299 66,747 Right of use assets 26,780 30,095 Derivative financial instruments and other assets 3,335 3,742 Intangible assets 16,236 17,930 Total assets 169,378 211,375 Liabilities and Deficiency Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 35,409 39,440 Provisions 10,401 3,766 Deferred revenue 17,841 21,262 Current portion of lease obligations 8,320 8,312 Current portion of long-term debt 17,772 13,000 Total current liabilities 89,743 85,780 Non-Current Liabilities Long-term debt 292,524 260,909 Employee benefit obligations and other liabilities 35,131 38,169 Lease obligations 24,286 27,749 Total liabilities 441,684 412,607 Deficiency Capital stock 820,131 820,131 Contributed surplus 18,923 17,973 Deficit (1,111,360) (1,039,336) Total deficiency (272,306) (201,232) Total liabilities and deficiency 169,378 211,375

Postmedia Network Canada Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(UNAUDITED) (In thousands of Canadian dollars) For the three months ended For the year ended August 31,

2023 August 31,

2022 August 31,

2023 August 31,

2022 Cash Generated (Utilized) by: Operating Activities Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company (11,044) (31,414) (72,568) (74,712) Items not affecting cash: Depreciation 3,253 2,697 12,894 10,995 Amortization 2,396 2,566 9,411 9,345 Impairment - 7,845 - 15,745 Loss on debt refinancing - - - 1,477 Loss on derivative financial instruments and financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 330 173 470 3,873 Non-cash interest 7,078 6,483 26,709 22,711 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment, assets held-for-sale, right of use assets and other assets (5,065) 37 (8,242) 260 Non-cash foreign currency exchange (gains) losses (1,221) 7,720 7,342 8,173 Share-based compensation plans 164 1,353 950 1,403 Net financing expense relating to employee benefit plans 350 234 1,398 938 Employee benefit plan funding in excess of compensation expense (101) (839) (2,983) (4,153) Net change in non-cash operating accounts (4,345) (3,182) 1,210 (19,901) Cash flows used in operating activities (8,205) (6,327) (23,409) (23,846) Investing Activities Net proceeds from the sale of property and equipment, assets held-for-sale and other assets 7,002 762 29,464 2,736 Purchases of property and equipment (96) (211) (502) (2,005) Purchases of intangible assets (371) (132) (794) (948) Acquisition, net of cash acquired - - - (6,636) Cash flows from (used in) investing activities 6,535 419 28,168 (6,853) Financing activities Repayment of long-term debt (1,569) (1,368) (22,629) (19,754) Restricted cash (5,379) 655 (6,238) (293) Advances from senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility 6,800 8,000 25,300 8,000 Repayment of senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility (27,300) - (27,300) - Proceeds on issuance of unsecured promissory notes 27,300 - 27,300 - Debt issuance costs - - - (418) Lease payments (1,818) (1,376) (7,062) (6,771) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities (1,966) 5,911 (10,629) (19,236) Net change in cash for the period (3,636) 3 (5,870) (49,935) Cash at beginning of period 9,827 12,058 12,061 61,996 Cash at end of period 6,191 12,061 6,191 12,061 Supplemental disclosure of operating cash flows Interest paid 1,357 763 9,860 8,757 Income taxes paid - - - -

