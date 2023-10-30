RYE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) ("Acadia" or the "Company") today reported operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, net loss per share was $0.02. All per share amounts are on a fully-diluted basis, where applicable. Acadia operates a high-quality core real estate portfolio ("Core" or "Core Portfolio"), in the nation's most dynamic corridors, along with an institutional fund business ("Funds") that targets opportunistic and value-add investments.
Kenneth F. Bernstein, President and CEO of Acadia Realty Trust, commented:
"This quarter marks the eighth of the last ten quarters with our Core same-property NOI growth at 5% or higher with an average of 6.8% over that period. Despite macro uncertainties, this consistently strong internal growth is driven by great tenant demand and tenant performance. Additionally, we are strategically pursuing accretive investment opportunities emerging from capital market disruptions, remaining actively engaged with our institutional capital partners to benefit both Acadia's shareholders and our partners."
THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
- NAREIT FFO per share of $0.26 and FFO Before Special Items per share of $0.27
- Same-property NOI growth of 5.8%
- Core Cash rent spreads in excess of 50% on new leases
- Signed several new street leases in Soho and Williamsburg, NYC totaling over $4 million in annual base rents with individual cash spreads ranging from 45%-95%
- Core Signed Not Open Pipeline (excluding redevelopment) increased $1.5 million from the second quarter to $8.3 million of annual base rents, representing approximately 6% of in-place rents
- Solid balance sheet with no significant Core debt maturities until 2026; very limited interest rate risk with Core debt, which is currently 93% fixed and remains substantially fixed through 2026 inclusive of swaps
- Closed on a $49.4 million Fund V acquisition in Tampa FL, funded with a new origination 65% Loan-to-Value non-recourse mortgage
- Increased and narrowed annual 2023 FFO guidance (refer to guidance table on page 4)
- The mid-point of guidance for 2023 FFO Before Special Items represents year-over-year growth above 5%
FINANCIAL RESULTS
A complete reconciliation, in dollars and per share amounts, of (i) net loss attributable to Acadia to FFO (as defined by NAREIT and Before Special Items) attributable to common shareholders and common OP Unit holders and (ii) operating income to NOI is included in the financial tables of this release. Amounts discussed below are net of noncontrolling interests and all per share amounts are on a fully-diluted basis.
Net Loss
- Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was $1.7 million, or $0.02 per share, and was impacted by a $0.01 per share non-cash impairment charge for a Fund asset (see below).
- This compares with net loss of $57.9 million, or $0.61 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 included: (i) Core and Fund impairment charges of $58.5 million, or $0.58 per share and (ii) $3.1 million loss, or $0.03 per share, from the unrealized investment holding loss, partially offset by a $2.1 million gain, or $0.02 per share, on a Fund disposition.
NAREIT FFO
- NAREIT FFO for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was $26.8 million, or $0.26 per share.
- This compares with NAREIT FFO of $24.7 million, or $0.24 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
FFO Before Special Items
- FFO Before Special Items for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was $27.6 million, or $0.27 per share, which includes $2.4 million, or $0.02 per share, of realized investment gains (100,000 shares of Albertsons' stock sold at $23.74 per share).
- This compares with FFO Before Special Items of $28.1 million, or $0.28 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
CORE PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE
Same-Property NOI
- Same-property NOI, excluding redevelopments, increased 5.8% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and 5.9% during the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Leasing and Occupancy Update
- Driven by street leases, overall GAAP and cash leasing spreads were 39.3% and 29.5%, respectively, on 17 conforming new and renewal leases aggregating approximately 86,000 square feet during the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
- During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company signed several new street leases in Soho and Williamsburg, NYC, totaling over $4 million in annual base rents with individual cash spreads ranging from 45% to 95%.
- As of September 30, 2023, the Core Portfolio was 95.3% leased and 92.4% occupied compared to 95.2% leased and 92.2% occupied as of June 30, 2023. The leased rate includes space that is leased but not yet occupied and excludes development and redevelopment properties.
- Core Signed Not Open Pipeline (excluding redevelopments) increased $1.5 million from the second quarter to $8.3 million of annual base rents, representing approximately 6% of in-place rents.
BALANCE SHEET
- As of September 30, 2023, approximately 93% of Core debt was fixed or effectively fixed, inclusive of interest rate swap contracts at a blended rate of 4.27%. The Company has limited near-term maturity and interest rate risk on its $1.2 billion of Core debt with 2.7%, 3.9% and 10.7% maturing in 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively, assuming all extension options are exercised. At September 30, 2023, the Company had $856 million of notional swap agreements associated with managing and mitigating future interest rate risk on maturing Core debt with various maturities through 2030.
- On October 27, 2023, the Company completed the transfer of its 146 Geary property in Union Square, San Francisco (Fund IV) to its lender, in connection with a non-recourse loan, which had an outstanding principal balance of $19.3 million (or $4.4 million at the Company's share). The Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $3.7 million, or $ 0.9 million at the Company's share during the third quarter and will be earnings accretive prospectively.
FUND V TRANSACTIONAL ACTIVITY
- Cypress Creek, Lutz (Tampa), Florida. As previously announced, in July 2023, Fund V completed its purchase of a 100% interest in Cypress Creek for $49.4 million, inclusive of transaction costs. The asset is leased to anchors including Burlington Coat Factory, Total Wine and Home Goods. Shop space includes national tenants Chipotle, Verizon, T-Mobile, Five Below and Aspen Dental.
GUIDANCE
The Company updated its annual 2023 guidance as follows:
2023 Guidance
Revised
Prior
Net earnings per share attributable to Acadia
$0.28-$0.31
$0.25-$0.33
Depreciation of real estate and amortization of leasing costs (net of noncontrolling interest share)
1.01
1.01
Impairment charges (net of noncontrolling interest share)
0.01
-
Noncontrolling interest in Operating Partnership
0.02
0.02
NAREIT Funds from operations per share attributable to Common Shareholders and Common OP Unit holders
$1.32-$1.35
$1.28-$1.36
Unrealized holding (gain) loss (net of noncontrolling interest share)
(0.03)
(0.02)
Funds from operations Before Special Items per share attributable to Common Shareholders and Common OP Unit holders
$1.29-$1.32
$1.26-$1.34
Incremental portion of gain from BBBY lease termination 1
(0.05)
(0.05)
Funds from operations Before Special Items per share attributable to Common Shareholders and Common OP Unit holders, excluding excess BBBY gain
$1.24-$1.27
$1.21-$1.29
__________
- Results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 included a gain of $0.08 per share from the termination of the Bed Bath and Beyond ("BBBY") below-market lease at 555 9th Street in San Francisco. The Company had budgeted $0.03 per share to be realized throughout 2023 within its initial full year 2023 guidance associated with this lease, resulting in an incremental $0.05 per share relative to its prior full year 2023 guidance.
CONFERENCE CALL
Management will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET to review the Company's earnings and operating results. Participant registration and webcast information is listed below.
The Company uses, and intends to use, the Investors page of its website, which can be found at www.acadiarealty.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, including, without limitation, through the posting of investor presentations that may include material nonpublic information. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors page, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.
ACADIA REALTY TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (1)
(Dollars and Common Shares and Units in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues
Rental income
$
79,961
$
78,453
$
248,839
$
238,479
Other
1,431
1,493
4,340
7,233
Total revenues
81,392
79,946
253,179
245,712
Operating expenses
Depreciation and amortization
33,726
33,744
100,955
102,428
General and administrative
10,309
10,170
30,898
32,768
Real estate taxes
11,726
11,749
34,586
34,657
Property operating
15,254
13,810
44,597
40,727
Impairment charges
3,686
33,311
3,686
33,311
Total operating expenses
74,701
102,784
214,722
243,891
Gain on disposition of properties
-
8,885
-
49,916
Operating income (loss)
6,691
(13,953
)
38,457
51,737
Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates
(4,865
)
(50,579
)
(6,273
)
(46,169
)
Interest and other income
5,087
3,994
14,875
9,890
Realized and unrealized holding gains (losses) on investments and other
1,664
(7,862
)
30,236
(18,415
)
Interest expense
(24,885
)
(21,162
)
(68,561
)
(58,309
)
(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes
(16,308
)
(89,562
)
8,734
(61,266
)
Income tax benefit (provision)
40
17
(248
)
(7
)
Net (loss) income
(16,268
)
(89,545
)
8,486
(61,273
)
Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
2,495
3,193
5,661
3,193
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
12,347
30,461
7,063
18,653
Net (loss) income attributable to Acadia shareholders
$
(1,426
)
$
(55,891
)
$
21,210
$
(39,427
)
Less: net income attributable to participating securities
(244
)
(198
)
(734
)
-
Net (loss) income attributable to Common Shareholders -
$
(1,670
)
$
(56,089
)
$
20,476
$
(39,427
)
Impact of assumed conversion of dilutive convertible securities
-
(1,804
)
-
(1,804
)
(Loss) income from continuing operations net of income
$
(1,670
)
$
(57,893
)
$
20,476
$
(41,231
)
Weighted average shares for basic (loss) earnings per share
95,320
94,980
95,257
94,758
Weighted average shares for diluted (loss) earnings per share
95,320
95,251
95,257
94,849
Net (loss) earnings per share - basic (2)
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.59
)
$
0.21
$
(0.42
)
Net (loss) earnings per share - diluted (2)
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.61
)
$
0.21
$
(0.43
)
ACADIA REALTY TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to Funds from Operations (1,3)
(Dollars and Common Shares and Units in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net (loss) income attributable to Acadia
$
(1,426
)
$
(55,891
)
$
21,210
$
(39,427
)
Depreciation of real estate and amortization of leasing costs (net of
27,351
27,097
82,043
78,007
Impairment charges (net of noncontrolling interests' share)
852
58,481
852
58,481
(Gain) on disposition of properties (net of noncontrolling interests' share)
-
(2,055
)
-
(11,892
)
Income attributable to Common OP Unit holders
(55
)
(3,083
)
1,313
(2,057
)
Funds from operations attributable to Common Shareholders and
123
123
369
369
Funds from operations attributable to Common Shareholders and
$
26,845
$
24,672
$
105,787
$
83,481
Less: Impact of City Point share conversion option
-
(906
)
-
(906
)
FFO to Common Shareholders and Common OP Unit holders - Diluted
$
26,845
$
23,766
$
105,787
$
82,575
Adjustments for Special Items:
Add back: Acquisition costs, net of bargain purchase gain
-
-
-
859
Add back: City Point acquisition and transaction related costs
-
364
-
364
Add back: Impact of City point share conversion option
-
906
-
906
Unrealized holding (gain) loss (net of noncontrolling interest share) (4)
(1,631
)
3,068
(3,410
)
8,379
Realized gain (net of noncontrolling interest share)
2,371
-
2,371
-
Funds from operations before Special Items attributable to
$
27,585
$
28,104
$
104,748
$
93,083
Funds From Operations per Share - Diluted
Basic weighted-average shares outstanding, GAAP earnings
95,320
94,980
95,257
94,758
Weighted-average OP Units outstanding
6,962
5,308
6,980
5,311
Assumed conversion of Preferred OP Units to common shares
464
25
464
465
Assumed conversion of LTIP units and restricted share units to
-
-
-
-
Weighted average number of Common Shares and Common OP Units
102,746
100,313
102,701
100,534
Diluted Funds from operations, per Common Share and Common OP Unit
$
0.26
$
0.24
$
1.03
$
0.82
Diluted Funds from operations before Special Items, per Common Share
$
0.27
$
0.28
$
1.02
$
0.93
ACADIA REALTY TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Consolidated Operating Income to Net Property Operating Income ("NOI") (1)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Consolidated operating income
$
6,691
$
(13,953
)
$
38,457
$
51,737
Add back:
General and administrative
10,309
10,170
30,898
32,768
Depreciation and amortization
33,726
33,744
100,955
102,428
Impairment charges
3,686
33,311
3,686
33,311
Less:
Above/below market rent, straight-line rent and other adjustments
(3,336
)
(4,864
)
(18,666
)
(17,469
)
Gain on disposition of properties
-
(8,885
)
-
(49,916
)
Consolidated NOI
51,076
49,523
155,330
152,859
Redeemable noncontrolling interest in consolidated NOI
(861
)
(517
)
(3,260
)
(517
)
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated NOI
(14,927
)
(13,753
)
(43,132
)
(45,010
)
Less: Operating Partnership's interest in Fund NOI included above
(4,656
)
(3,800
)
(14,458
)
(11,278
)
Add: Operating Partnership's share of unconsolidated joint ventures NOI (5)
3,163
3,397
11,263
10,451
Core Portfolio NOI
$
33,795
$
34,850
$
105,743
$
106,505
Reconciliation of Same-Property NOI
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Core Portfolio NOI
$
33,795
$
34,850
$
105,743
$
106,505
Less properties excluded from Same-Property NOI
(6,071
)
(8,644
)
(21,305
)
(26,772
)
Same-Property NOI
$
27,724
$
26,206
$
84,438
$
79,733
Percent change from prior year period
5.8
%
5.9
%
Components of Same-Property NOI:
Same-Property Revenues
$
39,714
$
37,756
$
120,755
$
114,982
Same-Property Operating Expenses
(11,990
)
(11,550
)
(36,317
)
(35,249
)
Same-Property NOI
$
27,724
$
26,206
$
84,438
$
79,733
ACADIA REALTY TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (1)
(Dollars in thousands)
As of
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Investments in real estate, at cost
Land
$
880,882
$
817,802
Buildings and improvements
3,072,499
2,987,594
Tenant improvements
250,452
216,899
Construction in progress
19,894
21,027
Right-of-use assets - finance leases
58,637
25,086
4,282,364
4,068,408
Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(799,689
)
(725,143
)
Operating real estate, net
3,482,675
3,343,265
Real estate under development
92,729
184,602
Net investments in real estate
3,575,404
3,527,867
Notes receivable, net ($988 and $898 of allowance for credit losses as of September 30, 2023
123,813
123,903
Investments in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates
184,034
291,156
Other assets, net
243,498
229,591
Right-of-use assets - operating leases, net
30,180
37,281
Cash and cash equivalents
19,312
17,158
Restricted cash
7,868
15,063
Marketable securities
35,197
-
Rents receivable, net
50,415
49,506
Assets of properties held for sale
11,057
11,057
Total assets
$
4,280,778
$
4,302,582
LIABILITIES
Mortgage and other notes payable, net
$
961,611
$
928,639
Unsecured notes payable, net
666,188
696,134
Unsecured line of credit
192,287
168,287
Accounts payable and other liabilities
221,586
196,491
Lease liability - operating leases, net
32,520
35,271
Dividends and distributions payable
18,519
18,395
Distributions in excess of income from, and investments in, unconsolidated affiliates
8,545
10,505
Total liabilities
2,101,256
2,053,722
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
55,284
67,664
EQUITY
Acadia Shareholders' Equity
Common shares, $0.001 par value per share, authorized 200,000,000 shares, issued and
95
95
Additional paid-in capital
1,950,212
1,945,322
Accumulated other comprehensive income
65,560
46,817
Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings
(330,639
)
(300,402
)
Total Acadia shareholders' equity
1,685,228
1,691,832
Noncontrolling interests
439,010
489,364
Total equity
2,124,238
2,181,196
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity
$
4,280,778
$
4,302,582
ACADIA REALTY TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Financial Highlights:
1. For additional information and analysis concerning the Company's balance sheet and results of operations, reference is made to the Company's quarterly supplemental disclosures for the relevant periods furnished on the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.acadiarealty.com.
2. Diluted earnings per share reflects the potential dilution that could occur if securities or other contracts to issue common shares of the Company were exercised or converted into common shares. The effect of the conversion of units of limited partnership interest ("OP Units") in Acadia Realty Limited Partnership, the operating partnership of the Company (the "Operating Partnership"), is not reflected in the above table; OP Units are exchangeable into common shares on a one-for-one basis. The income allocable to such OP units is allocated on the same basis and reflected as noncontrolling interests in the consolidated financial statements. As such, the assumed conversion of these OP Units would have no net impact on the determination of diluted earnings per share.
3. The Company considers funds from operations ("FFO") as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and net property operating income ("NOI") to be appropriate supplemental disclosures of operating performance for an equity REIT due to their widespread acceptance and use within the REIT and analyst communities. In addition, the Company believes that given the atypical nature of certain unusual items (as further described below), "FFO Before Special Items" is also an appropriate supplemental disclosure of operating performance. FFO, FFO Before Special Items and NOI are presented to assist investors in analyzing the performance of the Company. The Company believes they are helpful as they exclude various items included in net income (loss) that are not indicative of operating performance, such as (i) gains (losses) from sales of real estate properties; (ii) depreciation and amortization and (iii) impairment of real estate properties. In addition, NOI excludes interest expense and FFO Before Special Items excludes certain unusual items (as further described below). The Company's method of calculating FFO, FFO Before Special Items and NOI may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Neither FFO nor FFO Before Special Items represent cash generated from operations as defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), or are indicative of cash available to fund all cash needs, including distributions. Such measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) for the purpose of evaluating the Company's performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.
- Consistent with the NAREIT definition, the Company defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding:
- gains (losses) from sales of real estate properties;
- depreciation and amortization;
- impairment of real estate properties;
- gains and losses from change in control; and
- after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.
- Also consistent with NAREIT's definition of FFO, the Company has elected to include: the impact of the unrealized holding gains (losses) incidental to its main business, including those related to its RCP investments such as Albertsons in FFO.
- FFO Before Special Items begins with the NAREIT definition of FFO and adjusts FFO (or as an adjustment to the numerator within its earnings per share calculations) to take into account FFO without regard to certain unusual items including:
- charges, income and gains that management believes are not comparable and indicative of the results of the Company's operating real estate portfolio;
- the impact of the unrealized holding gains (losses) incidental to its main business, including those related to its Retailer Controlled Property Venture ("RCP") investments such as Albertsons; and
- any realized income or gains from the Company's investment in Albertsons.
4. The Company defines Special Items to include (i) unrealized holding losses or gains (net of noncontrolling interest share) on investments and (ii) transaction and other costs that do not occur in the ordinary course of our underwriting and investing business.
5. The pro-rata share of NOI is based upon the Operating Partnership's stated ownership percentages in each venture or Fund's operating agreement and does not include the Operating Partnership's share of NOI from unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures within the Funds.
