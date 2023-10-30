HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (ASB), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE - HE), today reported third quarter 2023 net income of $11.4 million, compared to $20.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $20.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. Core net income1 for the third quarter of 2023 was $17.6 million.
"American Savings Bank continues to be well-positioned to support our community with a strong capital position, excellent credit quality, lending capacity and ample liquidity," said Ann Teranishi, president and chief executive officer of ASB. "Despite the economic impacts of the wildfires, our customers and business have proved resilient. I'm very proud of our ASB teammates for delivering exceptional service through this difficult period. Our hearts are with the people of Maui, and we remain committed to supporting the recovery and rebuild effort."
1 Core net income is a non-GAAP measure which excludes Maui wildfire-related after-tax costs. See the "Explanation of ASB's Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures" and the related GAAP reconciliation.
Financial Highlights
Third quarter 2023 net interest income was $62.6 million compared to $63.2 million in the second, or linked quarter of 2023 and $65.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. The lower net interest income compared to the linked and prior year quarters was primarily due to higher interest expense from rising deposit costs resulting from growth in higher yielding certificates of deposit. The lower net interest income compared to the prior year quarter also included higher interest expense from increased wholesale borrowings, and lower interest and dividends on investment securities. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 2.70%, compared to 2.75% in the linked quarter, and 2.96% in the third quarter of last year.
The third quarter 2023 provision for credit losses was $8.8 million, compared to $0.04 million in the linked quarter and a $0.2 million negative provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2022. The higher provision for credit losses for the quarter was primarily due to $5.9 million in additional credit reserves related to borrowers impacted by the Maui wildfires and the resulting economic disruption. As of September 30, 2023, ASB's allowance for credit losses to outstanding loans was 1.23% compared to 1.13% as of June 30, 2023 and 1.24% as of September 30, 2022.
The net charge-off ratio for the third quarter of 2023 was 0.07%, compared to 0.14% in the linked quarter and 0.03% in the third quarter of 2022. Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans receivable held for investment were 0.16%, compared to 0.22% in the linked quarter and 0.35% in the prior year quarter.
Noninterest income was $15.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $15.6 million in the linked quarter and $13.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to a gain on sale of real estate recognized in the linked quarter and lower fee income, partially offset by higher bank-owned life insurance income. The increase compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to higher bank-owned life insurance income.
Noninterest expense was $56.3 million compared to $53.8 million in the linked quarter and $51.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase compared to the linked and prior year quarters was primarily due to wildfire-related expenses incurred during the quarter, including $1.3 million in professional services costs and $1.0 million in other extraordinary expenses.
Total loans were $6.2 billion as of September 30, 2023, up 3.6% from December 31, 2022, primarily reflecting growth in the commercial real estate and residential mortgage portfolios.
Total deposits were $8.2 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of 0.7% from December 31, 2022. Core deposits declined 5.1%, while certificates of deposits increased 71.8%. As of September 30, 2023, 87% of deposits were F.D.I.C. insured or fully collateralized, up slightly from 86% as of June 30, 2023, with approximately 77% of deposits F.D.I.C. insured. For the third quarter of 2023, the average cost of funds was 1.02%, up 19 basis points versus the linked quarter and up 89 basis points versus the prior year quarter.
Wholesale funding totaled $750 million as of September 30, 2023, unchanged from June 30, 2023.
For the third quarter of 2023, return on average equity was 9.2%, compared to 16.2% in the linked quarter and 15.1% in the third quarter of 2022. Return on average assets was 0.47% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 0.84% in the linked quarter and 0.89% in the prior year quarter. Excluding Maui wildfire-related costs, core returns on average equity and average assets2 were 14.3% and 0.73%, respectively.
In the third quarter of 2023, ASB paid dividends of $14.0 million to HEI. ASB had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.7% as of September 30, 2023.
HEI EARNINGS RELEASE, HEI WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS EARNINGS AND 2023 GUIDANCE
Concurrent with ASB's regulatory filing 30 days after the end of the quarter, ASB announced its third quarter 2023 financial results today. Please note that these reported results relate only to ASB and are not necessarily indicative of HEI's consolidated financial results for the third quarter 2023.
HEI plans to announce its third quarter 2023 consolidated financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2023 and will also conduct a webcast and conference call at 11:30 a.m. Hawaii time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) that same day to discuss its consolidated earnings, including ASB's earnings, and 2023 guidance.
To listen to the conference call, dial 1-888-660-6377 (U.S.) or 1-929-203-0797 (international) and enter passcode 2393042. Parties may also access presentation materials (which include reconciliation of non-GAAP measures) and/or listen to the conference call by visiting the conference call link on HEI's website at www.hei.com under "Investor Relations," sub-heading "News and Events - Events and Presentations."
A replay will be available online and via phone. The online replay will be available on HEI's website about two hours after the event. An audio replay will also be available about two hours after the event through November 23, 2023. To access the audio replay, dial 1-800-770-2030 (U.S.) or 1-647-362-9199 (international) and enter passcode 2393042.
HEI and Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) intend to continue to use HEI's website, www.hei.com, as a means of disclosing additional information; such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of the website. Accordingly, investors should routinely monitor the Investor Relations section of HEI's website, in addition to following HEI's, Hawaiian Electric's and ASB's press releases, HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and HEI's public conference calls and webcasts. Investors may sign up to receive e-mail alerts via the Investor Relations section of the website. The information on HEI's website is not incorporated by reference into this document or into HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings unless, and except to the extent, specifically incorporated by reference.
Investors may also wish to refer to the Public Utilities Commission of the State of Hawaii (PUC) website at https://hpuc.my.site.com/cdms/s/ to review documents filed with, and issued by, the PUC. No information on the PUC website is incorporated by reference into this document or into HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings.
2Core returns on average equity and average assets are non-GAAP measures which exclude Maui wildfire-related after-tax costs. See the "Explanation of ASB's Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures" and the related GAAP reconciliation.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
Core net income is a non-GAAP measure which excludes Maui wildfire-related after-tax costs. See "Explanation of ASB's Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures" and related GAAP reconciliations at the end of this release.
American Savings Bank, F.S.B.
STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
Interest and dividend income
Interest and fees on loans
$
71,540
$
67,966
$
53,365
$
204,348
$
147,499
Interest and dividends on investment securities
14,096
13,775
15,052
42,508
43,729
Total interest and dividend income
85,636
81,741
68,417
246,856
191,228
Interest expense
Interest on deposit liabilities
14,446
9,661
1,704
30,944
3,572
Interest on other borrowings
8,598
8,852
1,055
25,171
1,199
Total interest expense
23,044
18,513
2,759
56,115
4,771
Net interest income
62,592
63,228
65,658
190,741
186,457
Provision for credit losses
8,835
43
(186
)
10,053
(692
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
53,757
63,185
65,844
180,688
187,149
Noninterest income
Fees from other financial services
4,703
5,009
4,763
14,391
15,066
Fee income on deposit liabilities
4,924
4,504
4,879
14,027
14,122
Fee income on other financial products
2,440
2,768
2,416
7,952
7,663
Bank-owned life insurance
2,303
1,955
122
5,683
661
Mortgage banking income
341
230
181
701
1,630
Gain on sale of real estate
-
495
-
495
1,002
Other income, net
627
678
633
2,106
1,480
Total noninterest income
15,338
15,639
12,994
45,355
41,624
Noninterest expense
Compensation and employee benefits
29,902
29,394
28,597
89,500
83,478
Occupancy
5,154
5,539
5,577
16,281
16,996
Data processing
5,133
5,095
4,509
15,240
13,144
Services
3,627
2,689
2,751
8,911
7,712
Equipment
3,125
2,957
2,432
8,728
7,163
Office supplies, printing and postage
1,022
1,109
1,123
3,296
3,256
Marketing
984
834
925
2,834
2,877
Other expense
7,399
6,152
5,643
19,742
14,542
Total noninterest expense
56,346
53,769
51,557
164,532
149,168
Income before income taxes
12,749
25,055
27,281
61,511
79,605
Income taxes
1,384
4,851
6,525
11,380
17,513
Net income
$
11,365
$
20,204
$
20,756
$
50,131
$
62,092
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
(22,866
)
$
12,994
$
(78,186
)
$
27,120
$
(248,126
)
OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)
Return on average assets
0.47
0.84
0.89
0.70
0.90
Return on average equity
9.19
16.20
15.11
13.62
13.65
Return on average tangible common equity
11.02
19.40
17.77
16.36
15.79
Net interest margin
2.70
2.75
2.96
2.77
2.87
Efficiency ratio
72.30
68.18
65.55
69.69
65.40
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding
0.07
0.14
0.03
0.11
0.01
As of period end
Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment
0.16
0.22
0.35
Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding
1.23
1.13
1.24
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
3.9
4.3
4.0
Tier-1 leverage ratio
7.7
7.8
7.7
Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)
$
14.0
$
11.0
$
5.0
$
39.0
$
32.0
This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.
American Savings Bank, F.S.B.
BALANCE SHEETS DATA
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
139,059
$
153,042
Interest-bearing deposits
124,531
3,107
Cash and cash equivalents
263,590
156,149
Investment securities
Available-for-sale, at fair value
1,266,412
1,429,667
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
1,212,005
1,251,747
Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank, at cost
18,000
26,560
Loans held for investment
6,191,006
5,978,906
Allowance for credit losses
(76,366
)
(72,216
)
Net loans
6,114,640
5,906,690
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value
2,171
824
Other
698,420
692,143
Goodwill
82,190
82,190
Total assets
$
9,657,428
$
9,545,970
Liabilities and shareholder's equity
Deposit liabilities-noninterest-bearing
$
2,573,010
$
2,811,077
Deposit liabilities-interest-bearing
5,651,341
5,358,619
Other borrowings
750,000
695,120
Other
224,136
212,269
Total liabilities
9,198,487
9,077,085
Common stock
1
1
Additional paid-in capital
357,742
355,806
Retained earnings
460,824
449,693
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefits
Net unrealized losses on securities
$
(350,234
)
$
(328,904
)
Retirement benefit plans
(9,392
)
(359,626
)
(7,711
)
(336,615
)
Total shareholder's equity
458,941
468,885
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
$
9,657,428
$
9,545,970
This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.
Explanation of ASB's Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures
HEI and ASB management use certain non-GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of HEI and the bank.
Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information and are a better indicator of the companies' core operating activities. Core earnings and other financial measures as presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The accompanying tables provide a reconciliation of reported GAAP1 earnings to non-GAAP core earnings and returns on average equity and average assets for the bank.
The reconciling adjustments from GAAP earnings to core earnings are limited to the costs related to the recent Maui wildfires. Management does not consider these items to be representative of the company's fundamental core earnings.
Reconciliation of GAAP1 to non-GAAP Measures
American Savings Bank F.S.B.
Unaudited
(in thousands)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Maui wildfire related costs
Pretax expenses:
Provision for credit losses
$
5,900
$
5,900
Professional services expense
1,300
1,300
Other expenses
1,357
1,357
Pretax expenses
8,557
8,557
Current income tax benefits
(2,293
)
(2,293
)
After-tax expenses
$
6,264
$
6,264
ASB net income
GAAP (as reported)
$
11,365
$
50,131
Excluding expense related to Maui wildfire (after tax):
Provision for credit losses
4,319
4,319
Professional services expense
952
952
Other expenses
993
993
Maui wildfire related cost (after tax)
6,264
6,264
Non-GAAP (core) net income
$
17,629
$
56,395
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Ratios (annualized %)
Based on GAAP1
Return on average assets
0.47
0.70
Return on average equity
9.19
13.62
Return on average tangible common equity
11.02
16.36
Efficiency ratio
72.30
69.69
Based on Non-GAAP (core)
Return on average assets
0.73
0.78
Return on average equity
14.25
15.32
Return on average tangible common equity
17.09
18.40
Efficiency ratio
68.89
68.56
1 Accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America
