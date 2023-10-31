Colossal Management, LLC: The 2023 Greatest Baker Competition to Be Presented by 'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro | Powered by Colossal

One talented baker will win $10,000, share their work in Bake from Scratch, and meet the Boss himself

PHOENIX, AZ / October 31, 2023 / Colossal, known as the global leader in fundraising through online competitions for charities, announces that this year's annual Greatest Baker Competition will be presented by Buddy Valastro, who will host an exclusive workshop and Q&A guiding participants through the intricate art of baking during the competition.





Buddy Valastro x The Greatest Baker

Are you the 2023 Greatest Baker? Register now to join the competition.





The Greatest Baker is a free-to-enter, tournament-style competition where participants go through rounds, and those with the most votes in those rounds move on. To win, one must leverage the power of social media and word-of-mouth advertising to garner the support of the public to vote. At the conclusion, the 2023 Greatest Baker will take home a sweet $10,000 cash prize, share their delectable work in Bake from Scratch, and have a meet and greet with the beloved TV personality who is set to star in two new shows, "Legends of the Fork" and "Buddy Valastro's Cake Dynasty", airing on A&E's Home.Made.Nation beginning Nov. 11.

"Partnering with Buddy Valastro for this year's Greatest Baker Competition is a true recipe for success. Together, we're mixing passion, talent, ingenuity, and a commitment to a meaningful cause," said Mary Hagen, CEO of Colossal.

With decades of expertise and a passion for creativity, Buddy Valastro transforms ordinary ingredients into extraordinary edible art. From his family's bakery to global fame, Valastro's meticulous craftsmanship, infectious enthusiasm, and dedication to quality have made him a legend in the kitchen. This TV personality and baking icon is defined by his stunning cakes and unwavering commitment to the joy of baking.

The cherry on top? The Greatest Baker fundraising campaign aims to unite a community of passionate bakers while championing a significant cause-the Andrew McDonough B+ (Be Positive) Foundation.

Colossal proudly supports the B+Foundation, the largest provider of financial assistance to families of kids with cancer in the United States. This incredible organization funds research to find cures for childhood cancers and advancements in treatment protocols. Colossal raised over $1.5 million from the 2022 Greatest Baker Competition in support of its mission.

For more information and to join in the fun, please visit https://greatestbaker.com for a full list of rules and to register.

ABOUT COLOSSAL

Colossal is the global leader in online competitions, with one of the most effective fundraising platforms available for charities that lack the bandwidth to operate large-scale campaigns. The Greatest Baker serves as a fundraising campaign for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which will grant donations to The Andrew McDonough B+ (Be Positive) Foundation at the completion of the competition. Click here to learn more about the donation process, and visit colossal.org for more information on everything Colossal.

ABOUT BUDDY VALSTRO

Celebrity Baker Buddy Valastro, a pioneer of the custom cake movement, has accomplished an insurmountable amount of influence through his work with the long-standing family business Carlo's Bakery and the hit TLC series "Cake Boss." With four New York Times best-selling books, four hit television shows and a following of more than 30 million social media fans internationally, Valastro continually establishes himself as a powerhouse in the culinary field. Established in 1910, Carlo's Bakery is a family-owned business with 12 locations nationally and numerous Cake ATM locations in North America and Canada. In 2013, Valastro, along with restauranteurs Elizabeth Blau and Kim Canteenwalla, opened Buddy V's Ristorante at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas focusing on the savory side of the Valastro family with dishes passed down from generation to generation. Carlo's Bake Shop soon followed in 2014 across the hallway from the popular eatery. In 2020, Valastro opened PizzaCake at Harrah's Las Vegas followed by additional new concepts The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro and Buddy's Jersey Eats at The LINQ Hotel + Experience in Las Vegas in 2022. 2023 is set to be another exciting year for Valastro with the premieres of two new shows, "Legends of the Fork" and "Buddy Valastro's Cake Dynasty," on A+E Network, the opening of additional concepts and locations of existing favorites, and a growing e-commerce nationwide shipping business. For additional information on Buddy Valastro, please visit www.carlosbakery.com or follow @buddyvalastro on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok or @cakebossbuddy on X.

