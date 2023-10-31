Canadian Solar says it plans to invest $800 million to open a 5 GW solar cell factory in the US state of Indiana.From pv magazine USA Canadian Solar has announced plans to invest $800 million in the development of a 5 GW solar cell factory in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Once complete, the facility is expected to produce enough cells to support the production of about 20,000 solar modules per day. The company said it expects to begin production at the plant in 2025. More than 1,200 jobs will be created once the facility is operational. "Indiana's strong advanced manufacturing sector positions the ...

