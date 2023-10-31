Andries Wantenaar, a solar analyst at Rethink Energy, explains why he sees a bright future for perovskite PV cells, with technological advancements and major R&D investment paving the way for revolutionary change.From pv magazine 10/23 Rethink Energy expects several gigawatts of perovskite PV generation capacity to be built in 2026, in what will be just the start of a rise to prominence. Clear advantages are expected for the technology in every market segment. The first movers will be the handful of companies leading the field today, at least five of which - Microquanta, UtmoLight, GCL System ...

