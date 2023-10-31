Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2023) - Forsys Metals Corp (TSX: FSY), a company focused on advancing its flagship uranium Norasa Project, comprising two uranium deposits in the Erongo region of Namibia, is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 7-8, 2023.

Richard Parkhouse, Director, Investor Relations and Pine Van Wyk, Country Director, Namibia, will be presenting on November 7th at 2.20pm Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Richard Parkhouse

Director, Investor Relations

+447730493432

rparkhouse@forsysmetals.com

www.forsysmetals.com

About Forsys Metals Corp

Forsys Metals Corp ("Forsys") is engaged in acquiring and developing mineral properties and is principally focused on advancing the Norasa Project, which is wholly-owned by the company's subsidiary Valencia Uranium (Pty) Ltd ("Valencia Uranium"), encompassing both the Valencia Uranium deposit (ML149) ("Valencia") and the nearby Namibplaas Uranium deposit (EPL3638) ("Nambiplaas") in the politically friendly jurisdiction of Namibia.Norasa is one of Africa's most compelling fully permitted uranium projects with 43-101 compliant proven and probable reserves of 91Mlb and Forsys are currently engaged in re-evaluating all aspects of the previous 2015 Definitive Feasibility Study. Multiple workstreams have been established to re-analyse geology data and geotechnical information, Forsys's aim is to explore new technologies to enhance recovery rates and optimize tailings handling and also to improve on pit design and mine plans. In March 31 2023, Forsys initiated a new drilling program to retrieve fresh geology samples from both the Valencia and Namibplaas orebodies and pit environments and these ore samples are being analysed to confirm resource size, and improve on process and pit designs. Further information is available at the Company website forsysmetals.com .