AmplifyBio and Vector BioMed Partner to Manufacture Plasmids and Share Capabilities that Enhance the Safety and Scalability of Lentiviral-based Gene Therapeutics

WEST JEFFERSON, OH and GAITHERSBURG, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / AmplifyBio, a leading service provider for the commercialization of advanced modality therapeutics, and Vector BioMed, a biomanufacturing company specializing in the manufacture of lentiviral vectors, announced a strategic partnership that aims to accelerate the development of lentiviral vector-based gene therapeutics. This collaboration brings together two industry leaders: a lentiviral vector manufacturer and an advanced therapy development organization with an integrated offering spanning discovery, optimization, pre-clinical safety, product characterization, product development, and manufacturing. The result of the combined capabilities is a safe and efficient one-stop solution for the development and characterization of lentiviral vector-based therapies.

As part of the agreement, AmplifyBio will become the primary plasmid manufacturer for Vector BioMed on behalf of its clients. This will allow Vector BioMed to not only access GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) plasmid in customizable batch sizes but also seamlessly leverage AmplifyBio's other service areas for seamless product evaluation and characterization. Furthermore, Vector BioMed clients will have access to in vitro characterization of their product as well as in vivo safety, efficacy, and toxicology assessments with pre-clinical lots of lentiviral vectors to create rapid IND-enabling data packages.

By working closely with Vector BioMed, AmplifyBio gains the support and insights of thought leaders with years of experience in the development of safe and effective Lentiviral vector-based products. The partnership supports the mission of AmplifyBio to build a multi-dimensional design and development ecosystem for the commercialization of advanced therapies. Specifically, the partnership allows AmplifyBio to align safety, efficacy, and toxicology testing with early pilot lots, allowing for full and efficient optimization early in development. The partnership further enables Vector BioMed and AmplifyBio clients to meet aggressive timelines for the development, manufacture, testing, and use of scalable and cost-effective vectors as a part of their drug substance or drug product supply chain.

"Forming these types of partnerships is critically important to AmplifyBio's strategic vision to create a true development 'sandbox' environment where clients have access to technologies, expertise, and scalable manufacturing options to bring innovative drugs to market," said J. Kelly Ganjei, CEO AmplifyBio. "Vector BioMed, which is an industry leader in developing and manufacturing premium Lentiviral vector products, bring just that kind of resource to AmplifyBio clients pursuing that development route."

"This partnership with AmplifyBio provides our clients with end-to-end services in the development, characterization, and commercialization of lentiviral vector-based therapeutics. Our clients can leverage the expertise of two organizations that have extensive knowledge in the development and commercialization of cell and gene therapies," said Dr Boro Dropulic, CEO of Vector BioMed.

About AmplifyBio

AmplifyBio is a drug development and commercialization partner for advanced therapies with sites in West Jefferson, Ohio, and South San Francisco, California. The Ohio site provides industry-leading preclinical toxicology, safety, and pharmacology testing in an agile environment with high-level analytics capabilities to serve the dynamic safety needs of advanced therapy development. AmplifyBio's California location is dedicated to expert drug discovery, optimization, and characterization services. AmplifyBio clients can harness decades of experience in drug development, safety testing, and manufacturing support services for an end-to-end development partnership that significantly reduces costs and timelines. For more information, visit www.amplify-bio.com

Kimberly LaPointe

Marketing Director

904-738-5897

klapointe@amplify-bio.com

About Vector BioMed

Vector BioMed is a state-of-the-art vector contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in high-quality and affordable lentiviral vectors that are manufactured in the shortest possible time. Vector BioMed's services include turn-key solutions for vector design, vector optimization, pre-clinical manufacturing, validation, and GMP manufacturing to address the biotechnology industry's current vector supply bottleneck. By delivering high-titer, high-quality vectors in the shortest possible time, we enable partners to move rapidly from concept to clinic to commercialization. For more information on Vector BioMed visit https://vectorbiomed.com.

Vector BioMed CONTACT

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Investors

Daniel Kontoh-Boateng

862-213-1398

dboateng@tiberend.com

Media

David Schemelia

609-468-9325

dschemelia@tiberend.com

Contact Information:

Kimberly LaPointe

Director of Marketing

klapointe@amplify-bio.com

904-738-5897

Madeleine Moench

madeleine@newswire.com

SOURCE: AmplifyBio

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/797747/amplifybio-and-vector-biomed-partner-to-manufacture-plasmids-and-share-capabilities-that-enhance-the-safety-and-scalability-of-lentiviral-based-gene-therapeutics