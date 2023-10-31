Best-in-class R&D capabilities strengthen Identiv's reputation as the go-to provider for specialty RFID-based IoT solutions

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), has expanded design and prototyping capabilities at its cutting-edge IoT engineering center outside Munich, Germany, offering companies of all sizes a fully optimized development platform for specialty radio frequency identification (RFID)-based IoT devices.

Identiv partners with IoT innovators to realize their vision for embedded RFID-enabled IoT devices. Identiv's top-tier engineering team works with customers from concept to design, prototyping, and even early-stage production runs to not only imagine their next industry-changing product, but to refine it into a solution that can be scaled to high-volume production.

IoT project requests often include customer requirements to integrate new technologies or components like flexible batteries. In the initial customer design phase, the R&D team in Germany produces small quantities as hand samples and for subsequent proof-of-concept evaluations. The R&D lab recently added production, converting, and testing equipment to achieve higher volume end-to-end prototyping and controlled runs. This feature addresses a frequent customer request for trial-sized volumes during the real-time design and development process of complex RFID devices.

With increased volumes resulting in faster turnaround times for prototypes, Identiv and its customers can perfect the device design and scale-volume production processes on the exact same equipment that runs in our high-volume production facilities in Southeast Asia. This ensures designs can seamlessly ramp to full-scale production, reducing overall time to market.

"Our IoT engineering team is highly regarded for its ability to support customers from initial design and prototyping through proof-of-concept and then into full-scale production," said Amir Khoshniyati, VP and GM of IoT, Identiv. "Customers come to Identiv because we are the industry's go-to specialty provider for advanced RFID applications. Our world-class team can equally and efficiently support the biggest corporations with very stringent requirements or fast-paced, nimble startups driving new use cases in the IoT. The unique combination of expertise delivered by our R&D team, spanning radio frequency, readers, conversion, and more, is truly unparalleled in the RFID industry."

As global demand for IoT solutions has grown, Identiv has continued to expand its engineering team and the design, development, and prototyping capabilities of its IoT design and research center. With the combination of best-in-class R&D, expanded RFID production capacity in Thailand, and its flexible, multi-RFID system production facility in Singapore, Identiv offers customers a fully optimized platform to develop, validate, ramp, and scale specialty RFID-based IoT devices.

For more information about Identiv IoT, please contact IoT@identiv.com.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE." For more information, visit identiv.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231031238970/en/

Contacts:

Identiv Media Contact:

press@identiv.com